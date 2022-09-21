Read full article on original website
Related
Bentonville West shuts out Little Rock Central in Week five of Fearless Friday
Fayetteville High School comes back home to face a tough Bentonville West team and Bentonville West shut out Little Rock Central 45-0 in this week's Fearless Friday.
KTLO
Friday’s Arkansas high school football scores
Central Arkansas Christian 21, Little Rock Hall 19. Delta Academy, Miss. 34, West Memphis Christian 26. North Sunflower Academy, Miss. 58, Marvell Academy 14. Magnet Cove vs. Danville, ccd.
KTLO
Friday football schedule includes MHHS at Russellville
High school football makes up much of the local Friday schedule and includes another road trip for Mountain Home. The Bombers will be in the Arkansas River Valley to meet Russellville. Mountain Home is currently 0-4 on the season and 0-2 in the 6A-West. The Bombers suffered a nine-point loss...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTLO
Big 2nd, 3rd quarters carry Russellville past Mountain Home
The Mountain Home High School football team came up short in their quest for their first win of the season Friday night at Russellville. Brad Haworth has the details. Mountain Home scored their first first quarter points of the year Friday night and led after one period, but Russellville used big second and third quarters to secure a 38-28 victory.
Comments / 0