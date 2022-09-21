ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Friday football schedule includes MHHS at Russellville

High school football makes up much of the local Friday schedule and includes another road trip for Mountain Home. The Bombers will be in the Arkansas River Valley to meet Russellville. Mountain Home is currently 0-4 on the season and 0-2 in the 6A-West. The Bombers suffered a nine-point loss...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oregon State
KTLO

Big 2nd, 3rd quarters carry Russellville past Mountain Home

The Mountain Home High School football team came up short in their quest for their first win of the season Friday night at Russellville. Brad Haworth has the details. Mountain Home scored their first first quarter points of the year Friday night and led after one period, but Russellville used big second and third quarters to secure a 38-28 victory.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy