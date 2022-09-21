The article below originally appeared in the San Mateo Daily Journal and is being reprinted with permission. Students and local officials gathered at Cañada College Thursday to rally in support of Senate Bill 893, a measure currently awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature that, if signed, would allow the San Mateo County residents to attend community college here for free.

