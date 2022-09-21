Read full article on original website
Related
WyoPreps Game of the Week: #3 Lyman at #4 Mountain View [VIDEO]
Bridger Valley rivals collide in our WyoPreps Small School Game of the Week on Friday. It’s No. 3 Lyman at fourth-ranked Mountain View. The Eagles are coming off an overtime loss at home last Friday to top-ranked Lovell, 12-6. They are 2-2 on the season and 1-1 in conference games.
Wyoming Fourth-Graders Roast Idiot Tourists Of Yellowstone National Park With Hilarious Song
Even the kids around there get it. You want to see a collection of some of the dumbest people on Earth, just set up a camera at Yellowstone National Park. Starting fires, walking near geysers, approaching grizzly bears, trying to pet a bison, hopping barriers, it’s a revolving door of stupid.
WyoPreps Week 4 High School Football Broadcast Links
It's Week 4 of the high school football season, and teams in Wyoming are playing today and tomorrow across the state. This is a list of the games and where you can listen to and/or watch some of the action. If we are missing a link, please email david@wyopreps.com, with the correct information.
Wyoming High School Tennis Championships: Sept. 22-24, 2022
The last week of high school tennis is finally here with the state tournament this weekend. State tennis takes place in Gillette once again. It will start on Thursday, Sept. 22, and finish on Saturday, Sept. 24, when the champions will be crowned. Below is a link to the state tennis tournament information, including times, locations, and rules.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grizzly Bear And Young Bison Fight It Out In Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park is home to absolutely incredible sights, from beautiful mountain landscapes to erupting geysers, while supporting an ecosystem of some of nature’s coolest animals. And while we sometimes like to pretend those animals cohabitate and get along like Winnie The Pooh, the reality is very, very different.
Yellowstone Wolf Pack Surrounds Grizzly Bear In “Once In A Lifetime” Footage
Every year, millions and millions of people visit Yellowstone National Park, but not everybody gets a show like this. Captured by Yellowstone Adam Brubaker of Tied to Nature, the video picks up in the Hayden Valley area of Yellowstone with a couple of wolves from Wapiti Lake Pack and a curious grizzly bear.
Two Montana Poachers Convicted of Killing Trophy Bull Elk
Recently, officials in Montana announced that two poachers have been sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy bull elk. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shared that the two men have been fined and received hunting suspensions as well. Montana FWP released details about each man’s case after being...
Montana Euthanizes Two Grizzly Bears After Repeated Raids on Grain Sheds
Two grizzly bears were recently euthanized in Montana after several conflicts in the upper Blackfoot Valley. Over the past two months, there have been over 10 incidents involving the bears in the area. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) reported that the incidents began in mid-July when the bears raided three gran sheds in the Ovando and Woodworth areas. FWP then worked with property owners to install an electric fence.
RELATED PEOPLE
Utah Woman Gets Rag-Dolled By Bison At It In Yellowstone National Park
It’s not like I want to see anyone get hurt, but can these folks please start helping themselves?. If you stay out of harms way, nothing can harm you… it’s that simple. So in other words, start away from this 1,000-plus pound, pissed off bison, which will certainly harm you if you get close enough.
Doofus Attempts To Feed Bison Near Entrance Of Yellowstone, Almost Gets His Face Smashed In
And here we go again. Yellowstone National Park moron part 50,678. I mean seriously, we should start handing out medals to these idiots. With all of the incidents stemming from humans getting way too close to the wildlife, will these people ever learn? It’s like they haven’t been on the internet… It feels like a broken record at this point, and it doesn’t matter how many warnings these national parks give out about staying at least 25 yards away from […] The post Doofus Attempts To Feed Bison Near Entrance Of Yellowstone, Almost Gets His Face Smashed In first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Captures Amazing Pic of Deer on ‘Last Day’ in Montana
Fans cannot wait to see what’s coming in the upcoming fifth season of Yellowstone. The highly-anticipated TV event is still two months away, but fans are already dying to know what’s coming to the Dutton Ranch. Taylor Sheridan‘s neo-western epic is a major hit with audiences and the next season can’t come soon enough.
America’s Highest Cave is in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of Southern Colorado – and It’s Haunted
Did you know the highest cave in the United States is in Colorado?. At an elevation of about 12,000 feet, La Caverna del Oro, otherwise known as Spanish Cave, is the highest cave in the nation - and some would say it's haunted. Not only is Spanish Cave high in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho
This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
Goats Come Out of Nowhere to Surprise Hiker on Mountain Peak in Montana in Wild Video
Recently, one Montana hiker came across a few surprising hiking buddies while scaling a mountain peak. During the thrilling adventure – which was thankfully caught on video – the mountain climber came face to face with some mountain goats high above the Montana plains. Hiker Is Jointed By...
KULR8
Glacier Bests Flathead 18-12 in Girls Flag Football
What an honor it was for us tonight to bring you the first-ever broadcast of a Montana high school girls flag football game! If you missed it check out some of tonight's top highlights from Flathead vs Glacier at Legends Stadium.
Look At These Rare Battles Between Wyoming Bighorn Sheep
When you're lucky enough to live in Wyoming, the sights you're able to see will blow your mind. Especially when it comes to the vast amount of wildlife. If you're lucky enough to be in areas where wildlife interaction is a regular occurrence, you know how great it really is.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Campers React To Massive Herd Of Bison Surrounding Their Tents At Yellowstone: “Our Campsite Has Been Taken Over”
That would scare the life out of you after a sleep in your tent. Imagine waking up in Yellowstone and seeing whole herd surrounding your campsite would give you the biggest scare ever. Bison are massive and have the potential to get mad and run you right over. This is...
WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Tourist Tempts Fate High Above Upper Falls
A new video is going viral on social media that shows a tourist tempting his fate above one of Yellowstone National Park’s massive waterfalls. In a clip, a tourist stands over the ledge of the park’s roaring upper falls. For a moment, he looks like he will dive into the water as he holds a diving pose. But seconds later, he either comes to his senses or gives up on the prank.
Fstoppers
Tetons at Sunrise: composition question
Haven't posted in a while, but recently went on a backpacking trip in Wyoming and stopped through the Tetons and captured this at sunrise. I almost went to the barns that everyone shoots that morning since it seems to be "the shot", but decided at the last minute to head to a different spot that was a little more my style. Very glad I did.
Wild Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park
Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story… Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles. Established in 1872, it’s the first national park in the United States and widely accepted as the first national park in the […] The post Wild Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WyoPreps
Casper, WY
628
Followers
2K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT
WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0