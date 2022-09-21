ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

WyoPreps

WyoPreps Week 4 High School Football Broadcast Links

It's Week 4 of the high school football season, and teams in Wyoming are playing today and tomorrow across the state. This is a list of the games and where you can listen to and/or watch some of the action. If we are missing a link, please email david@wyopreps.com, with the correct information.
Wyoming High School Tennis Championships: Sept. 22-24, 2022

The last week of high school tennis is finally here with the state tournament this weekend. State tennis takes place in Gillette once again. It will start on Thursday, Sept. 22, and finish on Saturday, Sept. 24, when the champions will be crowned. Below is a link to the state tennis tournament information, including times, locations, and rules.
GILLETTE, WY
Outsider.com

Two Montana Poachers Convicted of Killing Trophy Bull Elk

Recently, officials in Montana announced that two poachers have been sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy bull elk. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shared that the two men have been fined and received hunting suspensions as well. Montana FWP released details about each man’s case after being...
Outsider.com

Montana Euthanizes Two Grizzly Bears After Repeated Raids on Grain Sheds

Two grizzly bears were recently euthanized in Montana after several conflicts in the upper Blackfoot Valley. Over the past two months, there have been over 10 incidents involving the bears in the area. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) reported that the incidents began in mid-July when the bears raided three gran sheds in the Ovando and Woodworth areas. FWP then worked with property owners to install an electric fence.
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Doofus Attempts To Feed Bison Near Entrance Of Yellowstone, Almost Gets His Face Smashed In

And here we go again. Yellowstone National Park moron part 50,678. I mean seriously, we should start handing out medals to these idiots. With all of the incidents stemming from humans getting way too close to the wildlife, will these people ever learn? It’s like they haven’t been on the internet… It feels like a broken record at this point, and it doesn’t matter how many warnings these national parks give out about staying at least 25 yards away from […] The post Doofus Attempts To Feed Bison Near Entrance Of Yellowstone, Almost Gets His Face Smashed In first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CODY, WY
Whiskey Riff

Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho

This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
IDAHO STATE
KULR8

Glacier Bests Flathead 18-12 in Girls Flag Football

What an honor it was for us tonight to bring you the first-ever broadcast of a Montana high school girls flag football game! If you missed it check out some of tonight's top highlights from Flathead vs Glacier at Legends Stadium.
KALISPELL, MT
Outsider.com

WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Tourist Tempts Fate High Above Upper Falls

A new video is going viral on social media that shows a tourist tempting his fate above one of Yellowstone National Park’s massive waterfalls. In a clip, a tourist stands over the ledge of the park’s roaring upper falls. For a moment, he looks like he will dive into the water as he holds a diving pose. But seconds later, he either comes to his senses or gives up on the prank.
TRAVEL
Fstoppers

Tetons at Sunrise: composition question

Haven't posted in a while, but recently went on a backpacking trip in Wyoming and stopped through the Tetons and captured this at sunrise. I almost went to the barns that everyone shoots that morning since it seems to be "the shot", but decided at the last minute to head to a different spot that was a little more my style. Very glad I did.
WYOMING STATE
Whiskey Riff

Wild Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story… Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles. Established in 1872, it’s the first national park in the United States and widely accepted as the first national park in the […] The post Wild Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WyoPreps

WyoPreps

