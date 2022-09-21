Read full article on original website
West Bend West Spartans fall to Whitefish Bay Blue Dukes | By Paige Guse and Sophie Dahlberg
September 23, 2022 – West Bend, WI – The West Bend West Spartans matched up against the Whitefish Bay Blue Dukes. The Spartans fought a hard battle but unfortunately fell short with scores of 21 – 25, 22 – 25, 26 – 24, 21 – 25.
West Bend West JV1 volleyball wins 3 vs. Whitefish Bay | By Veronica Fahrenkrug
September 23, 2022 – West Bend, WI – West Bend West Spartans Volleyball team won three sets against Whitefish Bay. 25 – 20, 25 – 13, 25 – 9. Katie Steier had 14 digs with Maria Olson having many great kills with 7 and 3 blocks. Aly Wagner had great serving runs with 7 ace serves to bring the Spartan’s score up. Overall, the Spartans played very well as a team tonight.
West Bend West JV 2 takes 3 from Whitefish Bay | By Kayla Schommer
September 23, 2022 – West Bend, WI – The West Bend West JV2 volleyball team played a spectacular game against Whitefish Bay. Anna Popp led the team with 11 out of the team’s 25 ace serves throughout the match. The team’s cheering, communication, and positivity was much needed to win all 3 sets against Whitefish Bay.
West Bend West JV1 Spartans win 3 against Homestead | By Grace Peters
The Spartans played hard and didn’t let a play or two get them down. The Spartans had a total of 8 ace serves. Avah Banks and Maria Olson had 3 kills each. Emy Miller also played well in the back row with 6 digs. The next game is at Whitefish Bay on Thursday, September 22, with a start time of 5:30 p.m.
