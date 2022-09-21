ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

West Bend West JV1 volleyball wins 3 vs. Whitefish Bay | By Veronica Fahrenkrug

September 23, 2022 – West Bend, WI – West Bend West Spartans Volleyball team won three sets against Whitefish Bay. 25 – 20, 25 – 13, 25 – 9. Katie Steier had 14 digs with Maria Olson having many great kills with 7 and 3 blocks. Aly Wagner had great serving runs with 7 ace serves to bring the Spartan’s score up. Overall, the Spartans played very well as a team tonight.
West Bend West JV 2 takes 3 from Whitefish Bay | By Kayla Schommer

September 23, 2022 – West Bend, WI – The West Bend West JV2 volleyball team played a spectacular game against Whitefish Bay. Anna Popp led the team with 11 out of the team’s 25 ace serves throughout the match. The team’s cheering, communication, and positivity was much needed to win all 3 sets against Whitefish Bay.
West Bend West JV1 Spartans win 3 against Homestead | By Grace Peters

The Spartans played hard and didn’t let a play or two get them down. The Spartans had a total of 8 ace serves. Avah Banks and Maria Olson had 3 kills each. Emy Miller also played well in the back row with 6 digs. The next game is at Whitefish Bay on Thursday, September 22, with a start time of 5:30 p.m.
Hartford Union High School recognizes 3 Hall of Fame Inductees | By Kayla Davis

September 23, 2022 – Hartford, WI – On Friday, September 23, 2022, Hartford Union High School recognized its third class of Hall of Fame inductees. The 2022 inductees include Michael “Mickey” Hesprich – Class of 1960, Al Laufer – Class of 1971, and Chief Paul J. Stephans – Class of 1980. The inductees were recognized in front of the student body at a midday pep rally, participated in Friday afternoon’s Homecoming parade, and were further celebrated between the first and second quarters at the Homecoming football game.
HARTFORD, WI
