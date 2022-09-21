Read full article on original website
John Hartman Mysterious Cause of Death: Doobie Brothers Drummer Dead at 72
John Hartman, the original drummer for the Doobie Brothers, died. He was 72. Doobie Brothers delivered a heartbreaking update regarding Hartman, who served as one of the co-founding members of the band, saying that Hartman died at the age of 72. The band shared the news on its social media...
TV best bets with Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, Zac Efron, Bette Midler, Sinead O’Connor
TV this week includes a Netflix film about Marilyn Monroe starring Ana de Armas, an Apple TV+ film set in Vietnam starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe called "The Greatest Beer Run Ever," the return of the final set of "The Walking Dead" episodes on AMC, the broadcast TV returns of 'Young Sheldon," "Ghosts," "CSI: Vegas" and "Hell's Kitchen," the second season of "The Mighty Ducks: Gamechangers" and sequel film "Hocus Pocus 2" on Disney+ and documentaries about the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis (HBO), the 2017 Las Vegas country music festival mass shooting (Paramount+), the 2021 GameStop stock controversy (Netflix), Jose Feliciano (Peacock) and Sinead O'Connor (Showtime).
