Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Stranger
Seattle’s Left Proposes Defunding the Police, Stopping Sweeps, and Building Housing in Solidarity Budget
A week before the Mayor unveils his first-ever budget proposal, which will need to contend with an expected $100 million shortfall, a coalition of progressive organizations held a public meeting to pitch their idea for how the City should spend over $1 billion in 2023. Their proposal imagined a City that prioritizes housing, pedestrian safety, and combating climate change largely by defunding the Seattle Police Department (SPD) by 50%.
MyNorthwest.com
State legislator wants to change self-defense laws after Seattle shooting suspect found not guilty
Two men were put on trial for a downtown Seattle shooting that left one woman dead and seven other people injured in 2020, but recently in King County Superior Court, a jury found Marquise Tolbert not guilty of murder. In January 2020, Tolbert and his co-defendant went to the intersection...
q13fox.com
Snohomish County leaders push video calling for changes to police reform laws in Washington
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Law enforcers and lawmakers in Snohomish County released a new video calling for Washington legislators to change police reform laws enacted last year. The 5-minute video features leaders from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, Chelan County Sheriff's Office, Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, Marysville,...
The Crime Blotter: Suspect robs, threatens to shoot USPS driver in North Seattle
Seattle Police Department (SPD) says about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, a man walked up to the passenger side window of a U.S. Postal Service vehicle in a residential area of northeast Seattle and threatened the mail carrier with a handgun. He demanded the mail carrier’s USPS keys, which the victim handed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MyNorthwest.com
Suits: Seattle’s Kshama Sawant ignored her district when it asked for help
Katie Daviscourt from RebelNews.com revealed on this morning’s Bryan Suits Show that Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant did not activate her camera as she attended a recent council meeting via Zoom. The 3rd District representative did not interact nor even show the slightest sign of interest, according to Daviscourt....
Yes, the Washington program where incarcerated people pick up litter was paused
SEATTLE — Parts of western Washington have a bad litter problem and the state said it has only gotten worse during the COVID-19 pandemic because litter pickup operations were impacted. It’s a noticeable problem for residents. So much so that viewer Pat, who lives in Seattle, emailed our Verify...
The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state
At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s. “We can’t...
Man killed in shooting in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District
A man was shot and killed in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District on Thursday afternoon, according to Seattle police. Just after 2:00 p.m., police responded to the intersection of 13th Avenue South and South Lane Street for reports that someone had been shot. According to the Seattle Police Blotter, arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound and attempted life saving measures, but medics declared the man dead at the scene.
RELATED PEOPLE
KOMO News
Washington state sees rise in crashes ending in vehicular homicide, assault charges
KING COUNTY, Wash. — New surveillance video obtained by KOMO News shows a deadly crash in Burien last month. It's drawing attention to what Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers said is an "alarmingly" growing trend of crashes ending in vehicular homicide or vehicular assault charges. Officials said a repeat...
KUOW
Redistricting pulled thousands of voters east of Seattle into one of the state's most competitive races
Kevin Ashe pulled out his unused primary ballot and opened it, scanning the races for a familiar face. He couldn’t remember who represents him in Congress. Was it Suzan DelBene? Or Rick Larsen? Either way, he didn’t vote for them. After a moment, he realized it was neither....
MyNorthwest.com
Is revealing the identity of undercover cops a freedom of speech issue?
Pierce County Superior Court has charged a 21-year-old man with felony cyber harassment for revealing the identity of an undercover Tacoma police detective on Instagram, according to the Tacoma News Tribune. The Gee and Ursula Show asks whether First Amendment protections to the freedom of speech should exempt the accused from charges.
Protesters outside Seattle City Hall denounce planned SODO homeless shelter
Approximately 100 people gathered outside Seattle City Hall Tuesday afternoon to protest the planned construction of a homeless shelter in the city’s SODO neighborhood. In March, King County announced its plan to preserve the existing 270-person Salvation Army shelter in SODO with added capacity for 150 additional people. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Retrial for getaway driver in Lakewood police killings to begin Thursday
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A retrial in the case against the getaway driver in the 2009 killings of four Lakewood police officers will begin on Thursday with jury selection. A Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decision paved the way for Darcus Allen to be retried for four counts of first-degree murder for his role in the shooting.
Man killed by SWAT officers after shooting at law enforcement officials during standoff in Sequim
The Kitsap County Critical Incident Response Team is investigating after a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting when Sequim police officers and Clallam County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence assault incident Thursday. According to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a domestic violence...
Officials: Driver stopped with fake passenger made from duffel bag, blankets in Washington
WASHINGTON — A driver in the HOV lane in Washington was stopped with a fake passenger made from a duffel bag and blankets, officials say. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson on Twitter, the driver was stopped southbound on Interstate 5 near the King County and Snohomish County line.
q13fox.com
Tacoma city leaders may ban homeless camps near shelters
There are about 4,300 people who are homeless in Pierce County, according to a recent count. One way that Tacoma City Council member John Hines wants to tackle the issue is by banning encampments within a ten block radius of a temporary shelter run by the city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kptv.com
Idaho white supremacist who assaulted Black man pleads guilty to hate crime
SEATTLE, Wash (KPTV) - An Idaho man pled guilty Wednesday to charges of a hate crime and making a false statement, according to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Jason Stanley, age 46, pleaded guilty to assaulting a Black man in a bar in Lynnwood, Washington...
Chronicle
Undercover Tacoma Cop Investigating Street Racing Outed on Instagram, Charges Say
A 21-year-old man has been accused in Pierce County Superior Court of revealing on Instagram the identity of a Tacoma police detective who was investigating street racing crimes. The man was charged Tuesday with cyber harassment against an officer for a post he made earlier this month. According to charging...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Seattle Schools have no way to pay for new post-strike teacher contract
Barely a week since Seattle Public Schools educators ended their week-long strike, it appears there is no money in the current budget to cover the new agreement. The new three-year contract will tack an additional $228 million to the school district’s current $1.14 billion operating budget – without any certain way to cover these costs, Washington Policy Center’s education director Liv Finne told The Dori Monson Show on Friday.
Yakima Herald Republic
King County may offer loans to help people replace old furnaces
Barbara Lux’s view from her Renton Hill home was veiled with dense smoke from the Bolt Creek fire burning 60 miles north. “I think mother nature is crying out,” she said this week. As the summers get hotter, winters get cooler and falls bring wildfire smoke in the...
The Skanner News
Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT
The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.https://theskanner.com
Comments / 2