Seattle, WA

The Stranger

Seattle’s Left Proposes Defunding the Police, Stopping Sweeps, and Building Housing in Solidarity Budget

A week before the Mayor unveils his first-ever budget proposal, which will need to contend with an expected $100 million shortfall, a coalition of progressive organizations held a public meeting to pitch their idea for how the City should spend over $1 billion in 2023. Their proposal imagined a City that prioritizes housing, pedestrian safety, and combating climate change largely by defunding the Seattle Police Department (SPD) by 50%.
MyNorthwest.com

Suits: Seattle’s Kshama Sawant ignored her district when it asked for help

Katie Daviscourt from RebelNews.com revealed on this morning’s Bryan Suits Show that Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant did not activate her camera as she attended a recent council meeting via Zoom. The 3rd District representative did not interact nor even show the slightest sign of interest, according to Daviscourt....
MyNorthwest

Man killed in shooting in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District

A man was shot and killed in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District on Thursday afternoon, according to Seattle police. Just after 2:00 p.m., police responded to the intersection of 13th Avenue South and South Lane Street for reports that someone had been shot. According to the Seattle Police Blotter, arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound and attempted life saving measures, but medics declared the man dead at the scene.
Bruce Harrell
George Floyd
MyNorthwest.com

Is revealing the identity of undercover cops a freedom of speech issue?

Pierce County Superior Court has charged a 21-year-old man with felony cyber harassment for revealing the identity of an undercover Tacoma police detective on Instagram, according to the Tacoma News Tribune. The Gee and Ursula Show asks whether First Amendment protections to the freedom of speech should exempt the accused from charges.
q13fox.com

Tacoma city leaders may ban homeless camps near shelters

There are about 4,300 people who are homeless in Pierce County, according to a recent count. One way that Tacoma City Council member John Hines wants to tackle the issue is by banning encampments within a ten block radius of a temporary shelter run by the city.
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Seattle Schools have no way to pay for new post-strike teacher contract

Barely a week since Seattle Public Schools educators ended their week-long strike, it appears there is no money in the current budget to cover the new agreement. The new three-year contract will tack an additional $228 million to the school district’s current $1.14 billion operating budget – without any certain way to cover these costs, Washington Policy Center’s education director Liv Finne told The Dori Monson Show on Friday.
Yakima Herald Republic

King County may offer loans to help people replace old furnaces

Barbara Lux’s view from her Renton Hill home was veiled with dense smoke from the Bolt Creek fire burning 60 miles north. “I think mother nature is crying out,” she said this week. As the summers get hotter, winters get cooler and falls bring wildfire smoke in the...
