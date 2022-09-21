Read full article on original website
(Prosser, WA) -- A 500-600 acre brush fire burned along I-82 about 5 miles east of Prosser Saturday afternoon. The fire, the origins of which are unclear, began to burn in standing wheat in a large field above the freeway. The flames were close the actual shoulder of the road, but Benton County Fire District Two's Mike McKenna told Newsradio they did not believe it would be necessary to close the road at this time. There were no evacuations and no damage to property. Part of the fire was burning on BLM-managed land and authorities were preparing to call in a fixed wing aircraft to help battle the blaze. Authorities say they expect to be on scene until at least midnight trying to contain the fire.
Runner killed in early-morning Othello collision
OTHELLO, Wash. - Washington State Patrol has reported a deadly car versus pedestrian collision on State Route 26 from just before 6 a.m. on September 23. A 43-year-old man from Othello was driving east on SR 26 around Milepost 21 in his Honda Fit. Nearby, 26-year-old Sean Whisenhunt was running west in the eastern lanes. He was then reportedly hit by the Honda and found dead at the scene, according to WSP.
The recent non-injury crash at the Pasco Airport made us think back in history to 1978. Fortunately, the airplane that had some sort of malfunction with the landing gear at Pasco did not cause any injuries. But February 10th, 1978 was deadly at Richland. Columbia Airlines Beechcraft plane goes down...
Man running on SR-26 dies after running on highway, hit by car in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a person who was running in the eastbound lane of SR-26 has died after being hit by a car. WSP said the 26-year-old man was running westbound near Royal City. The driver of the car who hit him was...
Two Major Airplane Crashes Occurred At The Pasco Airport 20 Years Apart. The recent airplane crash at the Pasco Airport has many sadly remembering the biggest airplane crash to occur in the Tri-Cities. 99.9% of the time, flights in and out of the Pasco Airport go off without a hitch...
Alyssa Moore, 18, was shot and killed on September 22nd, 2022 in Kennewick KENNEWICK, Wash. — The mother of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed one year ago on Sept. 22, 2021 is pleading with community members to help offer some peace to those who have been unable to properly grieve. At 3:05 a.m. that morning, Alyssa Moore was...
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Fire Department rushed to the scene of a kitchen inside a home on fire Thursday morning off 2617 West 6th Place. This began around 8:30am. Fire radio traffic indicated that screams could be heard in the background of the 9-1-1 call. When crews arrived, they found a victim lying on the front lawn of the home with 2nd Degree Burns to their torso and legs. The victim was rushed to Trios and later airlifted to Harborview in Seattle for further treatment. The fire itself was quickly extinguished. and the cause is under investigation. No one else was injured in the fire..
The head-on crash closed the state highway for hours.
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Heavy police activity has restricted access to part of Walla Walla for what’s being reported as a potential shooting that may have injured a law enforcement agent on Thursday, Sept. 22. According to a widescale announcement from Walla Walla County Emergency Management, Highway 125 is currently closed at Stateline Rd for an emergency investigation. While the...
WSP trooper shot in the face. Then he drove himself to a Walla Walla hospital
The trooper was later flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
The officials reported a collision between a vehicle and a semi-truck occurred on State Routr 221 and MP 4 four miles north of Paterson. The investigation reported that 24-year-old Adrian Brambila Ramirez of Sunnyside was traveling southbound on State Route 221 when he crossed the centerline and struck a semi heading northbound.
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night around 10:00. Officers were called out to a home off West 4th Ave between Morain and and Olson. As officers and Kennewick Fire Department Medics arrived, it was found that the victim had a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment. The victim, an adult male, died at the hospital. If anyone has information about this incident, please call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 22-072051.
An illegal marijuana operation was shut down by the Feds Thursday in Burbank. After authorities were alerted to the activity, several law enforcement agencies worked together to seize almost 1,200 pot plants. Hundreds of pounds of processed illegal pot were also recovered in the 100 block of Dusty Road. A...
It has affected bodies of water near Walla Walla, even the Columbia River near Richland. Now, the toxic slime is back in Moses Lake. Blue Heron Park boat launch closed til further notice. The Grant County Sheriff's Office has released information from the Grant County Health Department about the area...
There are good and bad traits to describe every town, everywhere. It's all in how you look at it, I guess. I googled the safest, most dangerous, and best cities to raise a family in Washington State. As far as the best small towns, I saw the following listed:. Dayton.
Family of Hit and Run Victim Create GoFundMe
The family of the hit and run victim near Othello created a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for funeral expenses. On Sep. 9, Artemio "El Champion" Cortez was killed in a hit and run accident. Funds will go towards Cortez's funeral expenses and will be laid to rest in Mexico.
All six teens affiliated with same Tri-Cities gang, say police.
Woman survives drive-by in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a drive-by shooting on September 19 around 10 p.m. near Van Belle Road and Fordyce Road in Sunnyside. One woman had been driving when she says another car passed her and shot at her and her passengers.
KPD asks for help identifying theft suspect
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a theft suspect. The woman pictured in these surveillance video photos allegedly stole a wallet and phone on Thursday, September, 22, and used a debit card from the wallet to make purchases at Wal-Mart. Anyone...
Amazon Is Closing Warehouses , Where Does That Leave The Pasco Project?
Amazon Reported That Some Warehouses Are Being Closed, Canceled, Or Delayed. As reported back in 2021, Amazon is building two massive warehouses that'll bring 1500 jobs to the Tri-Cities area. Where Does The Amazon Warehouse Closures Leave The Pasco Expansion?. New details are emerging about that Pasco expansion as Amazon...
