Pasco, WA

NEWStalk 870

Fire Burns Along I-82 Near Prosser

(Prosser, WA) -- A 500-600 acre brush fire burned along I-82 about 5 miles east of Prosser Saturday afternoon. The fire, the origins of which are unclear, began to burn in standing wheat in a large field above the freeway. The flames were close the actual shoulder of the road, but Benton County Fire District Two's Mike McKenna told Newsradio they did not believe it would be necessary to close the road at this time. There were no evacuations and no damage to property. Part of the fire was burning on BLM-managed land and authorities were preparing to call in a fixed wing aircraft to help battle the blaze. Authorities say they expect to be on scene until at least midnight trying to contain the fire.
PROSSER, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Runner killed in early-morning Othello collision

OTHELLO, Wash. - Washington State Patrol has reported a deadly car versus pedestrian collision on State Route 26 from just before 6 a.m. on September 23. A 43-year-old man from Othello was driving east on SR 26 around Milepost 21 in his Honda Fit. Nearby, 26-year-old Sean Whisenhunt was running west in the eastern lanes. He was then reportedly hit by the Honda and found dead at the scene, according to WSP.
OTHELLO, WA
NEWStalk 870

“Screams Could Be Heard” Kennewick House Fire Burns One

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Fire Department rushed to the scene of a kitchen inside a home on fire Thursday morning off 2617 West 6th Place. This began around 8:30am. Fire radio traffic indicated that screams could be heard in the background of the 9-1-1 call. When crews arrived, they found a victim lying on the front lawn of the home with 2nd Degree Burns to their torso and legs. The victim was rushed to Trios and later airlifted to Harborview in Seattle for further treatment. The fire itself was quickly extinguished. and the cause is under investigation. No one else was injured in the fire..
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Certain streets in Walla Walla closed to public, law enforcement official may have been shot

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Heavy police activity has restricted access to part of Walla Walla for what’s being reported as a potential shooting that may have injured a law enforcement agent on Thursday, Sept. 22. According to a widescale announcement from Walla Walla County Emergency Management, Highway 125 is currently closed at Stateline Rd for an emergency investigation. While the...
WALLA WALLA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Deadly Shooting in Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night around 10:00. Officers were called out to a home off West 4th Ave between Morain and and Olson. As officers and Kennewick Fire Department Medics arrived, it was found that the victim had a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment. The victim, an adult male, died at the hospital. If anyone has information about this incident, please call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 22-072051.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Feds Shut Down Massive Illegal Marijuana Operation in Burbank

An illegal marijuana operation was shut down by the Feds Thursday in Burbank. After authorities were alerted to the activity, several law enforcement agencies worked together to seize almost 1,200 pot plants. Hundreds of pounds of processed illegal pot were also recovered in the 100 block of Dusty Road. A...
NEWStalk 870

Toxic Algae Closes Popular Park, Launch on Moses Lake

It has affected bodies of water near Walla Walla, even the Columbia River near Richland. Now, the toxic slime is back in Moses Lake. Blue Heron Park boat launch closed til further notice. The Grant County Sheriff's Office has released information from the Grant County Health Department about the area...
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Family of Hit and Run Victim Create GoFundMe

The family of the hit and run victim near Othello created a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for funeral expenses. On Sep. 9, Artemio "El Champion" Cortez was killed in a hit and run accident. Funds will go towards Cortez's funeral expenses and will be laid to rest in Mexico.
OTHELLO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Woman survives drive-by in Sunnyside

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a drive-by shooting on September 19 around 10 p.m. near Van Belle Road and Fordyce Road in Sunnyside. One woman had been driving when she says another car passed her and shot at her and her passengers.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KPD asks for help identifying theft suspect

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a theft suspect. The woman pictured in these surveillance video photos allegedly stole a wallet and phone on Thursday, September, 22, and used a debit card from the wallet to make purchases at Wal-Mart. Anyone...
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

