President Putin Suffering From 'Rapidly Progressing Cancer,' On Verge Of Losing Sight: Report
This article was originally published on May 31, 2022, and has been edited with updated news. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to send an additional 300,000 troops to Ukraine, which includes calling Russian military reservists into active service. In May, a report indicated that an anonymous Russian intelligence...
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine
Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
Moment cowardly Russian soldiers abandon wounded comrade on stretcher amid Ukrainian bombing raid
THIS is the shocking moment cowardly Russian troops abandoned their injured comrade in the middle of the woods. Footage shows the moment Vladimir Putin's soldiers come under fire from Ukrainian forces, leaving one of the troops wounded. Four soldiers are seen placing the injured man on a stretcher to get...
Russia says Germany 'crossed' red line in arms supply to Ukraine
Russia's ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told state-owned media on Friday that Germany had "crossed" a red line by proving arms to Ukraine. "Supplying the Ukrainian regime with German weapons is not only against Russian servicemen, but also against the Donbas civilians," Nechayev told RT. "It is certainly the red line which the German authorities should not have crossed."
Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.
It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
Inside collapse of Putin’s army as Ukraine flaunts spoils of war, generals flee and troops hold ‘surrender talks’
VLADIMIR Putin's demoralised and terrified soldiers are stealing clothes from Ukrainian homes and fleeing across the border on bikes in a desperate bid to escape conflict, reports have claimed. In recent days, Vlad's army appears to have suffered an astonishing collapse, with Ukrainian officials estimating to have reclaimed some 3,000...
Putin Gives Army September Deadline to Take More Ukraine Land: Official
According to a Ukrainian military official, Putin wants his troops to push to the administrative border of the eastern Donetsk region by September 15.
Russia's reliance on Wagner Group in Ukraine is wearing down Putin's favorite mercenary group, the British military says
As Russia's military struggles in Ukraine, Moscow has relied more on private military contractors. Chief among them are the fighters of Wagner Group, a shadowy network with close ties to the Kremlin. The intensity of the fighting against Ukraine's military has in turn taken a heavy toll on Wagner. Russian...
Russian Howitzers Obliterated in Ukraine Counteroffensive Caught on Video
The moment in which two Russian self-propelled howitzers were purportedly destroyed in an explosive strike during Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive in the eastern Kharkiv region was captured on video. Ukraine Territorial Defense Forces (TDF) shared the video of the artillery strike on Twitter on Thursday. The Russian howitzers can initially be...
Ukraine Army Successfully Lures Russian Soldiers, Blows Them Up Using 'Their Own Mines'
The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday successfully lured a Russian patrol unit to a mine they put in place, leaving one of Moscow's soldiers dead and another injured. Ukrainian troops lured a Russian patrol unit to an area on Kotsiubynskyi Street in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol by claiming soldiers from the Azov Regiment were hiding in a building nearby. The Russian soldiers were later blown up by their own mines.
The army Putin spent 2 decades building has been largely destroyed in Ukraine, and Russia's 'strategic defeat' could threaten his grip on power
Russia's military will have to be rebuilt because of the war in Ukraine, experts say. The war has dramatically altered perceptions of Russia's military strength, one expert told Insider. Putin's grip on power may now be in jeopardy as he faces rare instances of dissent. Over the roughly two decades...
Russian 'Commandant' Of Occupied Ukraine City Loses Both Legs To Car Explosion
A Moscow-appointed official in a Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine is now in critical condition after losing both his legs in a car explosion in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Officials for the Russian-imposed administration of the occupied city of Berdyansk initially reported that commandant Artem Bardin had died in a car explosion near the administration's building on Sept. 6. Officials later retracted their statement and said Bardin had lost both his legs and a significant amount of blood in the incident.
Trump paid key witness in Mar-a-Lago documents scandal $7,500 just days after FBI search: report
Kash Patel speaks during a campaign event for Republican election candidates at the Whiskey Roads Restaurant & Bar on July 31, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Donald Trump paid a key witness in the Mar-a-Lago and Jan. 6 cases only eleven days after the FBI conducted a search...
Video Shows Russian 'Alligator' Chopper Fall From Sky After Ukraine Strike
The moment in which a Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter was shot down by Ukraine was captured on video, providing a look into one of Russia's most recent losses in the ongoing war. The video was shared on Twitter by Ukraine's Defense Ministry, which said that the Ukrainian National Guard shot...
Former official says Trump ordered staffers to find 'murderers,' 'rapists,' and 'criminals' at the border and 'dump them into Democratic cities'
Miles Taylor said Trump wanted criminals found at the border to be sent to Democrat-run cities. Taylor said Trump specifically wanted "murderers" and "rapists" to be identified and bussed out. Taylor said it didn't take a lawyer to "recognize this would likely be very illegal to do." Miles Taylor, the...
Russia's recent battle losses in Ukraine have enraged Russians back home
Russia’s recent battle losses in Ukraine have enraged Russians back home – including pro-war activists. CNN’s Matthew Chance reports on the risk they take by speaking out.
Russian positions abandoned in Ukraine counteroffensive
In the shadow of Russian President Vladimir Putin's Wednesday speech, a clear sign that the war in Ukraine is not going well for Russia, CBS News' Debora Patta toured Izyum, where she got inside the first base and trenches that fell as the counteroffensive to take Kharkiv region began. Patta also spoke to a member of the Ukrainian special forces that led the assault, and he shared his footage of the early days of the fighting.
Ukraine captured Russia's most advance operational tank in 'near-perfect' condition
Ukraine has captured a T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank in operation, from the Kharkiv region as its forces are advancing in areas that were lost in the early days of the Russian aggression, The Drive has reported. Earlier in May, we had reported that Russia had lost a T-90 M...
Russia could draft ‘up to one million soldiers’ to fight in Ukraine
Moscow is looking to mobilise up to one million reservists for the Ukraine war, not 300,000, according to Russian media reports.A secret clause in Russian president Vladimir Putin’s “partial” mobilisation decree permits the Kremlin to draft far more soldiers taht was announced, a source told the Novaya Gazeta Europe newspaper.“They changed the figure several times and eventually settled on a million,” the source said.The 300,000 figure was announced by defence minister Sergei Shoigu after Putin ghad announced the decision to mobilise.But questions have been raised by experts about accurate that figure may be."Shoigu’s number of 300,000 is just a...
