ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Real estate prices rise, sales fall across New York State

By Sara Rizzo
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GNYht_0i4gB9Ut00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New York State Association of Realtors (NYSAR) has released its August 2022 New York State housing market report. The report shows that housing prices across the state rose while home sales declined.

NYSAR said closed sales fell 10.9% in August from 15,367 homes in 2021 to 13,740 last month. Pending home sales decreased from 14,464 homes in August 2021 to 13,740 in 2022 for a 5% decline. New home listings fell from 18,099 listings in August 2021 to 15,344 a month ago.

The median sales price of homes across the state rose 3.8% in August from $390,000 in 2021 to
$405,000. NYSAR said this marks 28 consecutive months that median sales prices have increased. Home inventory also fell 15.5% from 46,367 homes in August 2021 to 39,179 in August 2022.

Missing 11-year-old from Bradford County found safe

“Good news for homebuyers as mortgage interest rates dropped slightly last month. According to Freddie Mac, the monthly average on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell from 5.41% in July 2022 to 5.22% in August 2022. This is still over two percentage points higher than the rate of 2.84% in August 2021,” said the report.

August 2021 August 2022 % change YTD 2021 YTD 2022 % change
New Listings 18,099 15,344 -15.2% 140,396 128,138 -8.7%
Pending Sales 14,464 13,740 5% 105,355 97,524 -7.4%
Closed Sales 15,367 13,693 -10.9% 98,546 91,357 -7.3%
Days on Market 45 40 -11.1% 59 53 -10.2%
Median Sales Price $390,000 $405,000 3.8% $369,900 $407,500 10.2%
Avg. Sales Price $509,939 $539,218 5.7% $477,709 $539,829 13%
% of List Price Received 102.2% 102.6% 0.4% 100.6% 102% 1.4%
Affordability Index 122 92 24.6% 128 92 -28.1%
Homes for Sale 46,367 39,179 15.5%
Months Supply 3.5 3.2 8.6%
NY attorney general sues Donald Trump, 3 kids for alleged business fraud

The report provides a breakdown of home sales by county as well. NYSAR only has August data available for five Capital Region counties:

  • Columbia
    • New listings declined 7.1%
    • Closed sales declined 37.3%
    • Median sales price stayed the same at $375,000
    • Homes for sale declined 29.4%
  • Dutchess
    • New listings declined 4.5%
    • Closed sales declined 28.4%
    • Median sales price increased 5.1% to $420,000
    • Homes for sale declined 21.4%
  • Greene
    • New listings declined 10.8%
    • Closed sales declined 28.4%
    • Median sales price increased 15.8% to $330,000
    • Homes for sale declined 24.4%
  • Ulster
    • New listings declined 11.6%
    • Closed sales declined 11.9%
    • Median sales price increased 12.1% to $395,000
    • Homes for sale declined 14%
  • Warren
    • New listings declined 10.6%
    • Closed sales declined 12%
    • Median sales price increased 9.1% to $300,000
    • Homes for sale declined 22.6%
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wwnytv.com

What Clayton plans to do with $10M from New York state

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - New York is set to do another round of its economic competition. Communities try for big bucks to improve their downtowns. Clayton wants the money and we learn what’s on the wish list for the village along the St. Lawrence River. Improvements big and...
CLAYTON, NY
WIBX 950

This $343 Upstate New York Airbnb Is Larger Than Central Park

If I asked you to picture New York’s largest Airbnb, what would you guess? Maybe a sprawling mansion in the Hamptons with 32 bedrooms, two pools, and 15,000 square feet? You’re not even close. In Upstate you can rent an Airbnb bigger even than NYC’s Central Park – and I guarantee it’ll cost you less than any Long Island home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
96.1 The Breeze

“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners

The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
POLITICS
therealdeal.com

Hamptons market leans normal, North Fork not so much

August brought a surge in new contracts to the Hamptons residential market, but a continued decline in activity in the North Fork. The disparity between the two areas is due to uneven inventory on the east end of Long Island, according to a report compiled by Miller Samuel for Douglas Elliman. Single-family home inventory in the Hamptons hovering roughly in line with 2021 levels, while inventory in the North Fork dipping from the previous year.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Real Estate Prices#Housing Prices#Home Sales#List Price#State Housing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Freddie Mac#Ytd#New Listings
spectrumlocalnews.com

How the NYPIRG recommends saving money on heating this winter

Utilities around New York state are predicting that home heating bills will spike this winter. The higher prices are due to an increase in wholesale energy prices as well as rate increases approved by the PSC. One example: National Grid predicts a 39% hike for residential gas customers who use an average of 713 therms between Nov. 1 and March 30.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
96.9 WOUR

A Travel Writer Picks His 10 Favorite Towns in Upstate New York

As an award-winning travel writer I have been up and down the highways and byways of Upstate New York endlessly over the last 20 years.. My research, travels, interviews, and speaking engagements have taken me to a hundred different places from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and on to Western New York.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
103.9 The Breeze

Don’t Throw This Out! New York State Is Mailing Families $100s

As we end September and head into the homestretch of 2022, New Yorkers are feeling an increased amount of stress for upcoming holiday expenses. If you’re worried about how inflation is going to affect your seasonal traditions, make sure to keep an eye on what comes in the mail – New York may be sending you a pleasant surprise.
POLITICS
WPXI Pittsburgh

DNA test confirms wolf killed in upstate New York

ALBANY, N.Y. — In 2021, a hunter shot what was thought to be a coyote 40 miles west of Albany, but DNA testing has revealed that it was an endangered wolf. Experts from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation revealed Thursday the DNA of the shot animal was that of a male wolf.
ALBANY, NY
CBS News

Terminal at major New York area airport evacuated after security breach

NEW YORK -- A terminal at one of the New York metropolitan area's three major airports was evacuated Thursday night following a security breach, CBS New York reports. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said that at around 9:15 p.m., someone waiting in a Transportation Security Administration line in Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B entered a security door, so the entire terminal had to be cleared while a K-9 unit swept the area and found the person.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
worldatlas.com

These Are The Best Towns Worth A Vacation In New York

New York is the world-renowned destination for the Big Apple and bountiful nature, embracing some of the state's top towns. These 10 charmers of New York are definitely bucket-list worthy for the next getaway on vacation in the state. Canandaigua. The town known as “The Chosen Spot” by the Seneca...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy