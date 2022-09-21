Read full article on original website
Fair Emergency Team Sees Near Average Medical Calls
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The weather during the Clay County Fair is being credited for helping bring higher numbers of people to the grounds this year, but Mother Nature is also being praised for having around average numbers for medical calls. Clay County EMS Director Tammy McKeever told the Board...
Possible Injuries Reported in Dickinson County Crash
Wahpeton, IA (KICD) — The Dickinson County Sheriff’s department reports possible injuries when two pickups collided 3 miles west of Wahpeton Wednesday afternoon. 48 year old Christopher Pratt of Superior was Eastbound on 180th Street, and 52 year old Joseph Berg of Milford was Northbound on 140th Avenue when they both entered the intersection at the same time.
East Lake Okoboji Sewage Emergency Averted
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Director of Iowa Great Lakes Sanitary Sewer says an investment in backup generators helped avert a nasty situation Wednesday afternoon. Steve Anderson tells KICD News power was out on the East side of East Lake Okoboji for approximately half an hour, which in the past would have meant the lift stations wouldn’t have worked. Standard procedure in the past was to bypass the station and allow sewage to dump directly into the lake. Anderson says the backup electricity allowed the system to keep functioning Wednesday to avoid the bypass, and also prevented backups into homes.
City of Spencer Working To Find New Planning Director
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The City of Spencer is working to fill one more department head position, this time in the Planning Department. City Human Resources Director Jessica Wright tells KICD News the City Council interviewed two candidates on Thursday evening with an offer expected to be made sometime Friday.
Buena Vista County Supervisors Discuss Funding Options For Colorize Building
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– The Buena Vista County Board of Supervisors spent some time on Tuesday discussions funding options for a building that was originally passed on last month. The former Colorize building just a short distance from the Buena Vista County Courthouse first showed up on the radar...
Connie Sorbe, 76, of Spencer
Funeral services for 76-year-old Connie Sorbe of Spencer will be Tuesday, September 27th, at 10:30 a.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial at 1:30 p.m. at Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Warner Funeral...
Winter Games 42 Chair and Co-Chair Announced
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the Chair and Co-Chair for the 42nd Annual University of Okoboji Winter Games. Michael Meyers, the City Administrator for the City of Okoboji and last year’s Co-Chair, will serve as the Chair in 2023. He first became involved in Winter Games in 2020 when he was elected to be an official cheerleader.
Dennis Leininger, 68, of Wallingford
A Memorial Visitation for 68-year-old Dennis Leininger of Wallingford will be Wednesday, September 28th, from 5-8 p.m. at Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Estherville. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Estherville is in charge of the arrangements.
Darleen Caskey, 99, of Sioux Rapids
Funeral services for 99-year-old Darleen Caskey of Sioux Rapids will be Monday, September 26th, at 10:30 a.m. at First United Church in Sioux Rapids with burial at Lone Tree Cemetery. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is in charge of the arrangements.
Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s Returning To Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s is returning to Spencer on Saturday with hopes of continuing to raise money to help find a cure for the disease that affects millions of Americans. Lauren Livingston is the Communications Director for the Alzheimer’s Association. She tells KICD...
Great Punkin’ Smash
It’s the Great Punkin Smash Charlie Brown – at Solsma’s Punkin Patch! Get signed up now for a chance to get rid of all your frustrations by smashing a big pumpkin and possibly win $500 in cash!. We will have 6 punkins to smash on Saturday, October...
Spencer Highschool Crowns Homecoming King and Queen
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Wednesday night was Homecoming Coronation in Spencer. KICD Sports Director Steven Cutler was on hand to congratulate King Sam Feldman and Queen Ivy Hamilton. Spencer plays Denison Schlesweig for homecoming and Steven Cutler will bring you that game on Newsradio 102-5 and AM 1240 KICD.
Tigers, Pioneers, and Generals With Good Showings at Sioux Center XC Invitational
Sioux Center, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers had a good showing at the Sioux Center XC Invitational Thursday afternoon at Dordt University. Here is coach Valerie Hamilton on how the Tigers ran. For Area results in the girls race, Sibley-Ocheyedan went 1 and 2 with Madison Brouwer taking...
09/22/22 Volleyball Scores
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here are area Volleyball scores from Thursday. Spencer hosted Estherville Lincoln Central last night and the Tigers fell in a close one 3-2. Cherokee beat Storm Lake at home 3-0. Pocahontas was in Lake City for a Triangular with South Central Calhoun and Southeast Valley, the Indians came away with a 3-0 win over Southeast Valley and fell to South Central Calhoun 3-0. Emmetsburg lost to East Sac County 3-1 in Sac City. Newell-Fonda hosted West-Bend Mallard and the Mustangs came away with the 3-0 win. Okoboji lost to West Lyon on the road 3-0, nd Sibley-Ocheyedan fell 3-0 to Rock Valley.
Sheldon Man Gets Federal Sentence for Firearm Conviction
Sioux City, IA (KICD) — A Sheldon man convicted of illegally possessing a firearm was sentenced in Federal Court on Wednesday. 40 year old Clinton Kreykes pled guilty in March to having a gun after he was barred due to previous felony drug and burglary charges. Kreykes was arrested last September when his probation officer conducted a compliance check of his camper in Sibley. The officer initially discovered drug paraphernalia and placed Kreykes under arrest. Further search of the lodging led to the discovery of methamphetamine, prescription pills and a shotgun with ammo.
Don Hakeman, 93, of Sanborn
Funeral services for 93-year-old Don Hakeman of Sanborn will be Tuesday, September 27th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sanborn with burial at Roseland Cemetery. Visitation with family present will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Sanborn Funeral Home is in charge of...
Coaches Preview the Regional Game of the Week: West Bend-Mallard @ #9 GTRA
Ruthven, Ia (KICD) – A big 8-Player District 2 matchup in Ruthven as the West Bend-Mallard Wolverines visit #9 GTRA. West Bend-Mallard comes in at 3-1 on the season, winning 3 straight since their opening week loss to now #5 Newell-Fonda. GTRA Quarterback Max Hough has been a machine this season with already 1,112 offensive yards through the air and on the ground. Wolverine Coach Tyson Wirtz says the Wolverines will have to limit his big plays.
Coaches Jim Tighe and Kamari Cotton-Moya Preview Friday Night’s Football Game
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Homecoming week is here and the Spencer Tigers will take on the Denison-Schleswig Monarchs Friday night at Dale Norton Field in Spencer. The Tigers are on a 3 game win streak following an opening week loss to now #5 in 2A Spirit Lake. Spencer remains at #10 in the 4A rankings this week and will look to strengthen their top 10 standing in this week’s homecoming district-opener.
