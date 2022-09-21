Credit: Alaa. Source: creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Couple_of_Schistosoma_mansoni.jpg. Genomic surveillance is commonly used to track viral and bacterial pathogens, such as identifying new variants of SARS-CoV-2 and linking outbreaks of food-borne disease back to particular products and geographic areas. Similar tools can accelerate progress towards the elimination of endemic neglected tropical diseases like schistosomiasis but have historically been harder to develop and use for such multicellular parasites. Parasites have larger genomes and more complex life cycles than viruses and bacteria, making it more technically challenging and expensive to sequence and analyze their DNA at scale. But recent advances in sequencing technologies have made whole genome sequencing increasingly affordable for population-based studies of schistosomes and other complex parasites. These advances create new opportunities to address key threats to schistosomiasis control and tailor interventions to local contexts.

