Kratom vs. CBD: Key Differences Between the Herbal Drugs Taking Over U.S.
Kratom, an herbal drug that is gaining popularity in the U.S., is similar to CBD in many ways but affects different parts of the brain.
Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer
Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
News-Medical.net
Endocrine-disrupting chemicals found in the urine of Danish infants
As concerns regarding the effects of exposure to potentially toxic substances on fetal and infant health rise, researchers report the finding of several endocrine-disruptor chemicals in Danish infants in a recent Environment International journal study. More specifically, this study found that breastfeeding is associated with a higher concentration of some of these chemicals or their metabolites in infants compared to those fed a mixed diet.
getnews.info
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Pipeline Assessment – FDA, EMA, and PMDA Approvals, Emerging Drugs, Clinical Trials, Therapeutic Analysis, Growth Prospects, and Key Companies by DelveInsight
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder pipeline constitutes 20+ key companies continuously working towards developing 22+ Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder treatment therapies, analyzes DelveInsight. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, ADHD, is a disorder in which children are especially inattentive, impulsive or hyperactive. “Inattentive” refers to children who have difficulties focusing and are easily...
foodsafetynews.com
CDC issues Salmonella alert for people traveling to Mexico
Public health officials in the United States are warning travelers who have spent time in Mexico to be aware of multidrug-resistant strains of Salmonella Newport. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that some travelers have been infected with the strains, which have developed the ability to defeat drugs designed to kill them. Salmonella infections from the strains can be difficult to treat and result in very serious illnesses.
Freethink
Newly discovered antibody neutralizes all variants of the coronavirus
Researchers at Boston Children’s Hospital and the Duke University School of Medicine have identified a new COVID-19 antibody that is capable of neutralizing every known variant of the coronavirus. Key to its potential is that, although the new antibody attacks the virus’ notorious spike protein, it does so in...
Washington Examiner
Do not cook chicken in NyQuil, FDA warns
The Food and Drug Administration is warning people not to cook chicken in cough medicine after a video on TikTok encouraging users to cook raw chicken with NyQuil got renewed interest. The FDA cautioned that even just cooking with cough and cold medicine is dangerous because it could cause a...
Sioux City Journal
FDA Admits Flaws in Response to Infant Formula Shortage
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In a report issued Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration acknowledged numerous shortcomings in its response to the infant formula shortage earlier this year. "For things that are critical to the public health, if you don't have some understanding of how all...
BioMed Central
Genomics can help us better understand and address threats to schistosomiasis control
Credit: Alaa. Source: creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Couple_of_Schistosoma_mansoni.jpg. Genomic surveillance is commonly used to track viral and bacterial pathogens, such as identifying new variants of SARS-CoV-2 and linking outbreaks of food-borne disease back to particular products and geographic areas. Similar tools can accelerate progress towards the elimination of endemic neglected tropical diseases like schistosomiasis but have historically been harder to develop and use for such multicellular parasites. Parasites have larger genomes and more complex life cycles than viruses and bacteria, making it more technically challenging and expensive to sequence and analyze their DNA at scale. But recent advances in sequencing technologies have made whole genome sequencing increasingly affordable for population-based studies of schistosomes and other complex parasites. These advances create new opportunities to address key threats to schistosomiasis control and tailor interventions to local contexts.
foodsafetynews.com
Study finds link between belief in food safety myths and illness
Believing in certain food safety myths may increase the risk of illness, according to a study. Researchers looked at how misinformed unscientific beliefs and the consequences of lacking science-based food safety knowledge could impact health. Many people in the UK, Germany, and Norway believe in food safety myths but views...
FDA warns online trend of cooking with OTC drugs can cause harm or death
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning young people against engaging in an online trend that challenges people to cook with over-the-counter drugs, saying there are “significant risks” in using these medications incorrectly. At the beginning of this year, the trend took off on social media apps...
DVM 360
Study reveals safety of long-term daily cannabidiol use in healthy dogs
A significant stride in this realm as there is still much to uncover surrounding CBD use in dogs. Mars Petcare has revealed results from a safety study displaying that a daily oral dose of cannabidiol (CBD) at the studied concentration and duration was well-tolerated by a cohort of clinically healthy adult dogs.
PETS・
Several Colgate Products Were Voluntarily Recalled for Improper Storage
Six Colgate products sold at Family Dollar stores have been voluntarily recalled after they were stored outside of labeled temperature requirements, according to a statement released by the FDA. The products were shipped to stores in 11 states between May 1 to June 21 of this year, and the statement included that Family Dollar is not aware of any complaints or reports of illness related to this recall.
asm.org
Fighting Foodborne Pathogens with Natural Antimicrobials
In April 2022, the World Health Organization traced back ~150 cases of multidrug-resistant Salmonella Typhimurium infection in 11 countries to chocolate produced in Belgium, resulting in one of the largest chocolate product recalls to date. This is not an isolated incident. Every year, about 1 in 10 people fall prey to foodborne illnesses, as a result of food contaminated with harmful microorganisms or chemical substances. Contamination can occur at different stages of food preparation—processing, storage, distribution and/or handling—and is a severe burden on public health and the economy. Hence, preserving food is important for ensuring food safety and reducing wastage.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA warns about Mother’s Touch baby formula that does not conform to standards
On Sept. 16, 2022, Mother’s Touch initiated a recall of its Mother’s Touch Baby Formula because the product did not conform to the FDA’s infant formula standards. This week the FDA emphasized the problem in a public alert. While Mother’s Touch is advising consumers in their notice that parents and caregivers who have unused containers of Mother’s Touch Baby Formula should return them to the store where they were purchased, FDA continues to recommend that consumers who have purchased this product discontinue use and throw it away.
The Verge
FDA makes it easier for harm reduction groups to purchase lifesaving naloxone
Harm reduction programs will soon be able to more easily bulk buy medication that can treat opioid overdoses, thanks to new guidance from the Food and Drug Administration. The guidance centers around naloxone, which reverses overdoses. Advocacy groups have been pushing for this change, which will make it much easier for them to distribute the lifesaving drug.
foodsafetynews.com
Patient counts continue to increase in several outbreaks under FDA investigation
Patient counts in several ongoing outbreaks of foodborne illnesses continue to increase, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The agency is currently investigating 10 outbreaks. The investigations are at various stages, with traceback, on-site inspection and sample collection and analysis ongoing in several of them. New this week is...
IFLScience
CRISPR-Based HIV Gene Therapy Administered To First Human Patient
In a clinical trial, the first patient has received a single dose of a new human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) gene editing therapy, researchers at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University and Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc have reported. In a collaborative effort, the researchers are currently running a phase...
food-safety.com
Effective Controls for Microbial Hazards in Fresh Produce According to FAO, WHO
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and World Health Organization (WHO) have released a summary of the most recent Joint Expert Meetings on Microbial Risk Assessment (JERMA) session on the prevention and control of microbiological hazards in fresh fruits and vegetables. The meeting was held virtually on May 16–June 3, 2022, and was the final session in a series of JERMA discussions about control points and mitigation strategies for microbial risks associated with fresh fruits and vegetables throughout the entire supply chain.
Affordable Hearing Aids, Finally
An August 2022 rule from the FDA gives consumers access to over-the-counter (OTC), affordable hearing aids, which will be cheaper than their predecessors and will be available without the cost of audiologist visits. Why does it matter, and what might that mean for you?. Close to 25% of Americans aged...
