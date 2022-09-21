Read full article on original website
Related
Mill Valley, Hutchinson make moves in new KSHSAA classifications
The new Kansas State High School Activities Association Classifications are likely good news for Great Bend teams. Class 5A powerhouse Mill Valley is moving to Class 6A, and Hutchinson will offset that move by dropping down to Class 5A. With a listed enrollment of 924, Great Bend High School remains...
Hays High announces 2022 Homecoming Royalty
Hays High School has announced its 2022 Homecoming Royalty candidates. Homecoming for HHS will be Oct. 7, with the parade beginning at 4 p.m.
Maria Villanueva now caring for Heart of Kansas patients
The newest healthcare provider at Heart of Kansas Family Health Care may be a familiar face to some of her patients. Originally from Great Bend, Maria Villanueva, a nurse practitioner, completed her clinical training at Heart of Kansas, 1905 19th. “When I was here earlier, I had wonderful teachers,” Villanueva...
KWCH.com
Infant killed in Hays house fire
The drought situation is serious, but not dire for the Wichita metro area. Video circulating on social media shows the attack on the Southeast High School freshman.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GoFundMe for family of infant who died in Kansas house fire
ELLIS COUNTY—Friends have established a GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of an infant who lost her life in a house fire Wednesday in Hays. "If everyone could even donate $1 to help them pay for their baby’s funeral and medical expenses, daily items that they might need, and help to get them in a place as they are staying with family at this time," organizer Jessican Schmidt wrote. "It is a tragic time right now for them and could use all the help they can get."
Child dies after trapped in Kansas house fire
ELLIS COUNTY —Authorities are working to determine the cause a fatal house fire in Hays. Just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Hays Emergency Communication Center received a report of a house fire in the 100 Block of West 37th Street in Hays, according to a media release from the Hays Fire Department.
UPDATE: Child dies after being trapped in house fire Wednesday afternoon in Hays
On September 21, 2022, at 3:01 p.m., the Hays Emergency Communication Center received a report of a structure fire in the 100 blk of West 37th Street, Hays. The Hays Fire Department along with the Ellis County Fire Department, Ellis County Emergency Medical Services, and the Hays Police Department were dispatched to the scene.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (9/22)
BOOKED: Mario Arias on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Contempt of Court, bond set at $947.50 cash only; and on two Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for Failure to Appear, bonds totaling $2,500 C/S. BOOKED: James Hazlett, returning from KDOC for district court. BOOKED: Zackery Jacobs on two Barton...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested after alleged domestic violence killing in Hays
ELLIS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged domestic violence death in Hays Monday night and have made an arrest. Just before 10 p.m. Monday, the Hays Police Department Communication Center received a report of an unresponsive male in a house in the 200 block of West Sixth in Hays, according to a media release.
Comments / 0