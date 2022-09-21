ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Maria Villanueva now caring for Heart of Kansas patients

The newest healthcare provider at Heart of Kansas Family Health Care may be a familiar face to some of her patients. Originally from Great Bend, Maria Villanueva, a nurse practitioner, completed her clinical training at Heart of Kansas, 1905 19th. “When I was here earlier, I had wonderful teachers,” Villanueva...
GREAT BEND, KS
KWCH.com

Infant killed in Hays house fire

The drought situation is serious, but not dire for the Wichita metro area. Video circulating on social media shows the attack on the Southeast High School freshman.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dodge City, KS
City
Oakley, KS
City
Hays, KS
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Hays, KS
Sports
Little Apple Post

GoFundMe for family of infant who died in Kansas house fire

ELLIS COUNTY—Friends have established a GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of an infant who lost her life in a house fire Wednesday in Hays. "If everyone could even donate $1 to help them pay for their baby’s funeral and medical expenses, daily items that they might need, and help to get them in a place as they are staying with family at this time," organizer Jessican Schmidt wrote. "It is a tragic time right now for them and could use all the help they can get."
HAYS, KS
St. Joseph Post

Child dies after trapped in Kansas house fire

ELLIS COUNTY —Authorities are working to determine the cause a fatal house fire in Hays. Just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Hays Emergency Communication Center received a report of a house fire in the 100 Block of West 37th Street in Hays, according to a media release from the Hays Fire Department.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (9/22)

BOOKED: Mario Arias on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Contempt of Court, bond set at $947.50 cash only; and on two Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for Failure to Appear, bonds totaling $2,500 C/S. BOOKED: James Hazlett, returning from KDOC for district court. BOOKED: Zackery Jacobs on two Barton...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Golf Course#Smoky Hill Country Club
Little Apple Post

Man arrested after alleged domestic violence killing in Hays

ELLIS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged domestic violence death in Hays Monday night and have made an arrest. Just before 10 p.m. Monday, the Hays Police Department Communication Center received a report of an unresponsive male in a house in the 200 block of West Sixth in Hays, according to a media release.
HAYS, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy