Ashville Museum to Host Open House Debuting New Exhibits

CIRCLEVILLE — The Ohio Small Town Museum in Ashville is paying tribute to “Mr. Ashville” aka Charlie Morrison, with a new exhibit that takes inspiration from book, Amazing Ashville, that tells the tales of small town folks and captures their accomplishments.

Renovated in the last couple of years, the museum’s dedication and open house is between 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. Lite refreshments will be served.

“We spent the last two and a half years, renovating the inside of the building as we had too much clutter,” Bob Hines, museum researcher and curator said. “We wanted to organize our space around stories. I think every community is a compilation of its stories and the life events that happen to people.

Hines explained that the book shares interesting stories of local people, which is the goal of the museum.

“As the book points out there’s a lot of interesting things that happen to people from here,” he said. ”People are connected to national and world events that we wanted to show off. We wanted to show that small towns like Ashville are an incubator for creative people. There are things we weren’t showing before. There’s hundreds of patents, hundreds of books written by people from the area the same way we’re connected with movies and videos and recordings people that have produced songs. Corinne Welsh who had three number one records from Commercial Point.”

Hines said they wanted to show, especially to young children, that there are people from their community who have gone on to do amazing things. The community was once home to the Puppeteers of America. It is also home to the mysterious Snake Den Mounds complex, a pioneer national recording artist, an orator that helped make all Ohioans buckeyes, a Macy’s Santa Claus, an Indy 500 winner, one of the first multi-patented female inventors, and a Mars Rover scientist. That is just a small sample of the achievements presented.

“They followed their dreams and there’s no reason they can’t do the same,” he said. “That’s part of it. The fun part of it also follows the heart and soul of Charlie Morrison. It’s whimsical and humorous as he was. There are things like a snake will jump out at the snake den display.

The horn that you push or the magic tricks he showed that [Morrison’s son, also named Charlie] will be demonstrating. Bryan Myers found the 17 star flag the oldest flag representing Ohio is on display and he’ll talk about that and how he found it.”

Hines said sometimes the stories that are told are tragic, or insightful or heart wrenching or humorous.

“They’re the stories that need to be told,” he said. “That part of the history helps you understand what it means to be part of that community. You can feel like you belong if you know the stories. I think every town has those. I don’t think Ashville is different but it’s special because we’ve gone out and looked for those and that’s what the book is about. The exhibit exemplifies those stories and adds more to them. There are stories not in the book but they’re just as interesting.”