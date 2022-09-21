ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bordentown, NJ

Ristorante Lucca & Piano Lounge Captures ‘Elegance From a Different Era’ in Bordentown

By Drew Pittock
What Now Philadelphia
What Now Philadelphia
 2 days ago

Following the closure of Mastoris Diner at 144 US-130 earlier this year, the Bordentown-based Foggia Restaurant Group has been hard at work putting together its newest Italian fine dining concept, Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge, due to open later this fall.

“We’re so excited – I want a restaurant I can be proud of, that I’d want to go to,” Foggia and LUCCA co-founder David Navazio tells What Now Philadelphia . “And this is going to be that restaurant…But you know, it’s not always about food, too. The food’s going to be great, but it’s going to be a spectacular place – you’re going to come in there and you’re going to know that every attention to detail was made, and everyone is going to have just an awesome experience. It’s always about the experience.”

With a kitchen helmed by Executive Chef Maurizio Peccolo, Ristorante LUCCA will specialize in “authentic Italian dishes with modern precision and flair” such as seafood, steaks, and homemade pasta, while taking its cues from the “culinary traditions” of the restaurant’s namesake region, according to the official website .

In a statement, Chef Maurizio explained, “I have created an exceptional menu of authentically prepared Italian cuisine, perfected in Italy and ready to delight your palette,” adding, “I am very excited to see LUCCA come to life, and I promise that guests will be treated to a unique and unforgettable experience.”

Likewise, its wine program has been masterfully crafted by Sommelier Daniel Bossi, earning Ristorante LUCCA the distinction of New Jersey’s only restaurant to be fully endorsed by the prestigious Caterina de Medici Society.

From the menu to the wine list and the table side, white-glove service, it’s all part and parcel of Ristorante LUCCA’s fundamental principle that “dining should be an experience – one that begins long before you step through our doors, and which never ends at dessert,” ultimately taking patrons “back to a time when the caliber of dining was worthy of emulation.”

In its pursuit of creating a fully immersive concept, Ristorante LUCCA will also feature a piano lounge where “world-class performers take [the] stage each night – the kind of acts that are accustomed to playing the best, for the best…because we know your adventure needs the perfect soundtrack.”

According to its official website , Foggia Restaurant Group’s mission is to “invest in local communities, create more employment opportunities, and offer exciting new options in drinking, dining, entertainment, and private events.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qCHg7_0i4g9xQN00
Rendering: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Tspb_0i4g9xQN00
Rendering: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sU1gF_0i4g9xQN00
Rendering: Official


IN THIS ARTICLE
What Now Philadelphia

What Now Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowphilly.com/

