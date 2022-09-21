VIDEO: Citizens help Ohio officer struggling with suspect

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — A city police officer sustained minor injuries while struggling with a 64-year-old man after a traffic stop, according to Willoughby police.

David Koubeck, 64, of Mentor, is charged with a felony count of assault on a police officer and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, as well as traffic violations for speeding and not wearing a seatbelt, according to a news release.

According to a press release, the Willoughby officer stopped Koubeck’s vehicle for speeding just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, along Lost Nation Road. Dash camera video shows Koubeck getting out of the car to retrieve his driver’s license. He then becomes agitated when the officer asks him to step off the road and sit down, police say.

“I’m not sitting,” he screams, jabbing his finger in the officer’s face, according to police.

David Koubeck of Mentor (Willoughby Police Department)

Koubeck is then seen on video struggling with the officer as she attempts to subdue and handcuff him. The video shows passing motorists stopping in the road and coming to the officer’s aid.

Koubeck was then taken into custody. His first court appearance is set for Thursday in Willoughby Municipal Court .

When asked about his behavior, David Koubeck told police, “I was having a bad day.”



The officer was evaluated at a hospital and released soon after with “minor injuries,” according to the release.

