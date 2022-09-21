Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Eaze CEO Steps Down And Other Marijuana Players That Making Key Exec Changes You Should Know About
Eaze CEO, Rogelio Choy, has resigned, first reported by Weedweek, and has been replaced by executive Cory Azzalino. Choy became CEO of Eaze when CEO Jim Patterson stepped down in 2019. Patterson’s departure was not reportedly linked to any federal investigations, but rather layoffs and a changing company focus. However, in 2021 he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Under Choy’s leadership, the company cooperated with federal investigators and has not been charged. No official statement from the company was released regarding Choy’s resignation.
Hestan Welcomes New National Service Manager
ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Hestan is proud to welcome Jaime Herrera as National Service Manager. With more than 26 years of experience, Herrera offers expertise in service management, sales-driven support, technical troubleshooting, product training and customer satisfaction. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005735/en/ Hestan is proud to announce Jaime Herrera has joined Hestan as the National Service Manager. (Photo: Business Wire)
McKinsey Announces Its 1B Business Accelerator For Black-Owned Retail Brands In the U.S.
McKinsey, a global management consulting firm, has announced its Next 1B business acceleration program for Black-owned consumer and retail brands. According to a McKinsey release, the program is eyeing the next Black Unicorn, startups with valuations of a billion dollars or more. The consulting firm reports in the last decade, less than five Black brands have reached the unicorn milestone.
Kaufman Hall Acquires Claro Healthcare
– Kaufman, Hall & Associates, LLC (Kaufman Hall) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire healthcare management consulting firm Claro Healthcare. – Claro Healthcare is the leading clinical documentation, hospital operations, and mid-revenue cycle improvement platform, blending technology, professional services, and domain expertise to deliver significant return on investment to providers across financial, quality, and compliance metrics.
fashionweekdaily.com
Daily Media: Elizabeth Von Der Goltz Leaves Matchesfashion, New Execs At Hearst Magazines And PVH Corp, And More!
Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week. 1. Elizabeth von der Goltz, chief commercial officer at Matchesfashion, is leaving the company. She will be replaced by Carl Tallents. 2. Lisa Ryan Howard is now executive vice president and global chief revenue officer at Hearst...
Goodie Nation and Partner Companies To Give Bulk of $5.3 Million to Black Tech Companies
A nonprofit that helps diverse founders is teaming with its partner companies to help mostly Black tech businesses gain $5.3 million in funding. For the third time since August 2020, $5 million will come from the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund that is uniting with Goodie Nation. Fifty Black startups this year received $100,000 unconditionally. Efforts from the Atlanta-based Goodie Nation helped Black founders obtain capital.
Fashion Suppliers Boost Sustainability Profiles
Fashion suppliers are stepping up their efforts toward sustainability and manufacturing more environmentally sound materials. Milliken Milliken & Company has achieved a gold rating on its 2022 EcoVadis assessment. Milliken’s score places it in the top 7 percent of more than 90,000 organizations rated by EcoVadis, a provider of business sustainability ratings. “Milliken relies on our core values, including sustainability and integrity, to drive our purpose and growth,” said Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken & Company. “The EcoVadis assessment benchmarks our work and guides our improvements to help us build a healthy future.” EcoVadis reviews sustainability policies, actions and results in four main...
Machine Learning Will Never Replace Human Support in the Travel Industry; Here's Why
Over the past decade, people have begun to travel more than ever. International tourist arrivals increased from 897.1 million in 2009 to roughly 1.4 billion in 2019, and those numbers are rapidly picking back up in the post-COVID economy. While the industry is still recovering from pandemic-era losses sustained under strict social distancing and travel restrictions, the pandemic actually accelerated the need for more efficient and intelligent technologies.
ceoworld.biz
CEO Spotlight: TECOBI is Revolutionizing and Modernizing How Automotive Companies Communicate to Customers
The driving force behind the creation of TECOBI, an automotive sales software that provides lead generation and follow-up solutions, is the aim for better communication. That was the mission for founders Jason Girdner and Scarlet Mick in launching the platform. TECOBI is a unique proprietary technology that utilizes calling and...
3 Alternatives to Venture Capital Funding for Startups
Here are three alternatives to venture capital funding for your startup.
Games Industry, Entertainment and Metaverse Communications Guru Jacki Vause Joins ME Ventures Board
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- Music investment fund for the creator economy, ME Ventures, has announced it has appointed Jacki Vause to its advisory board. Jacki’s role will be to advise on contributing to the fund’s mission to nurture and inspire the next generation of creators and innovators. She brings decades of experience across the entertainment and creative industries, and a natural eye for innovation talent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005491/en/ Jacki Vause, CEO and Founder of Dimoso joins ME Ventures advisory board. (Photo: Business Wire)
ServiceNow Delivers More Features in Now Platform Tokyo Release to Boost Engagement and Productivity
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced even more new features within its Now Platform Tokyo release. Designed to boost engagement and productivity across the enterprise, the new solutions help deliver better employee and customer experiences through simplified order management and scheduling functionality. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005268/en/ Issue Auto Resolution (Graphic: Business Wire)
csengineermag.com
AECOM and Ferrovial Vertiports advance zero-carbon vertiport infrastructure in Florida through site selection framework
AECOM, the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, and Ferrovial Vertiports, a subsidiary of leading global infrastructure operator Ferrovial, today announced the implementation of a due-diligence framework to identify optimal sites for a planned vertiport network connecting strategic locations in Florida. This framework is expected to play a key role in the transformation of air mobility with electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOLs), providing a zero-carbon, high-speed, and affordable transportation network that will help enable the future of intra-urban and regional air travel in the area.
itechpost.com
What is No-Code Cloud Data Warehousing?
In case you haven't noticed, the world revolves around data. Organizations across all industries rely on data to make significant and small decisions. That's why data warehousing is more important than ever before. A data warehouse is a system used for reporting and data analysis, and it's a critical part of any organization's decision-making process.
Study Finds Digital Engagement of Consumers Worldwide Jumped 1.2% in Q2
Study Finds Digital Engagement of Consumers Worldwide Jumped 1.2% in Q2. The summer of 2022 was a watershed moment for the global digital economy. For millions of consumers in the Northern Hemisphere, this summer was the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that they felt comfortable traveling and enjoying the outside world. Not only did 178 million consumers across 11 countries buy travel tickets online in summer 2022, but 635 million wound up transacting online, whether for retail items, lodging, groceries, concert and event tickets or other purchases.
Trilliant Health’s Newly Launched Provider Directory Leverages Machine-Learning for Novel Insights
BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Trilliant Health, the leading predictive and market research firm in the healthcare industry, announced today the release of its Provider Directory, a comprehensive analytics tool that delivers near real-time intelligence about physician behavior to provider organizations, health plans, life sciences companies, and investors. The Provider Directory combines advanced machine learning techniques with Trilliant Health’s all-payer claims dataset to reveal how provider practice patterns and relationships shape the $4 trillion U.S. health economy.
Meet the Couple Whose New Platform Connects Black-Owned Businesses in Costa Rica
Successful communities are those united with common goals and visions. There are hundreds of Afro-Latino and Black businesses in Costa Rica; however, Ian and Dawn James noticed that a significant challenge has been locating them across the country. Most business owners solely rely on WhatsApp, 30% use social media platforms,...
nationalhogfarmer.com
18 products receive Innovation Award EuroTier 2022
An independent expert jury appointed by the DLG (German Agricultural Society) using stringent criteria has selected the winners of the Innovation Award EuroTier. With four gold and 14 silver awards, the Innovation Award EuroTier 2022 has been awarded to a total of 18 product innovations from 150 qualified submissions. The official award ceremony will take place during the EuroTier trade fair.
Is It Worth It? 5 Ways to Identify a Promising Business Investment
The business world is full of incredible investing success stories, whether we look at the lives of Warren Buffett, Bill Ackman, Cathy Wood or Peter Lynch. Success isn't about lucky choices and odds or being in the right place at the right time. Expert investors understand the rules and trends that create sound business strategies and ideal investment opportunities.
mytotalretail.com
Retail Leaders Are Prioritizing Automation and Future-Proofing Their Workforce
Facing a new era of retail in a volatile market, many businesses have had to rapidly expand or strengthen their online presence. Retailers that are thriving are doing so with the help of intelligent automation (IA). In fact, in a recent Deloitte report, 82 percent of sector leaders said “automation wherever possible will be a high priority,” and 67 percent of all respondents cited e-commerce and online shopping as areas for top investment.
