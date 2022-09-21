ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

ksgf.com

New Missouri State Park To Open Friday

(KTTS News) – Missouri is adding a new State Park this week. Bryant Creek State Park will open to tourists at 11 am Friday and will offer multiple trails and scenic overlooks. Park developers say the park is still in the process of being developed, and once completed will...
MISSOURI STATE
feastmagazine.com

These Area Wineries Show off the Best of Missouri’s Wine Country

596 Defiance Rd, Defiance, 636-798-2675, chandlerhillvineyards.com. For autumn celebrations or intimate gatherings, Chandler Hill Vineyards is the destination to enjoy a relaxing afternoon, overlooking the fall foliage of Missouri wine country. Reserve a table or cabana for your group via their Tock. For any questions email the events department at events@chandlerhillvineyards.com. Cheers!
AUGUSTA, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Carl's Drive-In expansion, entertainment center will be presented to O'Fallon, Missouri, zoning committee

O'FALLON, Mo. — An exciting new proposal for a restaurant and family-friendly entertainment center is heading to the O'Fallon Planning and Zoning Committee next month. According to a Facebook post from 3rd Ward Councilman Nathan Bibb, the development would go in the empty lot between Missouri Rush Soccer and Barron Swim School, near Interstate 64 and Highway DD.
O'FALLON, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Empty the Shelters event drops pet adoption fees

ST. LOUIS – Missouri animal shelters are reducing adoption fees to help empty their facilities. The Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting its National Empty the Shelters adoption event from October 1 through October 8. During each nationwide event, the fees drop to $50 or less to take deserving pets from kennels to the couches of […]
MISSOURI STATE
97ZOK

Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Maps of the old mines under Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A train went off the rails Monday near Albers, Illinois. There are reports of mine subsidence in the area. It isn’t clear if the crumbling underground caverns are connected to the crash. But, it is worth exploring where the old mines are located in Missouri and Illinois. The cracking or sagging ground has damaged homes, businesses, roads, and schools.
ILLINOIS STATE
KOLR10 News

Sewage spills into Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A sewer main line break lead to raw sewage spilling into Lake of the Ozarks. According to a press release, the public works department of Osage Beach investigated a break in a gravity sewer main line leading into the Sands Lift Station, which is one of the city’s largest lift stations. […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
EAGLE ROCK, MO
mymoinfo.com

St. Francois County Sheriff Says Watch Out For Deer

(St. Francois County) Fall is here and it’s also the time of year that deer become much more active. St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock says that’s something area motorists need to be aware of. Deer/vehicle accidents can happen anytime of year, but Bullock says the most dangerous...
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Rare dog loses 40 pounds while missing for 3 weeks

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – An extremely rare dog that went missing at the end of August was found Tuesday. Tito is a championship-winning endangered otterhound. He went missing the day his family arrived at their new home in west St. Louis County. A missing dog flyer was stuck to a stop sign just 20 feet […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Florissant man dies in crash involving Metro bus

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Florissant man died after a crash Friday afternoon involving a Metro bus in north St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Levell Flewellen, 49, died in the collision. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. Friday on Route U, north of Groveland Drive.
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: best cheeseburger in MO

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local diner that’s been in business for more than 60 years has a cheeseburger that’s been named the best in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris takes you there in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

