In the last five years, Trigg County Hospital has undergone more than just a facelift. During Thursday’s Board of Trustees meeting, Rural Hospital Group consultants Darrel Morris and Trent Skaggs delivered an extensive and eye-opening report about the local health care provider’s trajectory within the last half decade — and where the organization needs to go in order to maintain what looks like a successful rebuild.

TRIGG COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO