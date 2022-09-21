Read full article on original website
Mildred Ann Tucker Allen, 76, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 76-year-old Mildred Ann Tucker Allen, of Hopkinsville, will be at 10 o’clock Monday morning at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Bainbridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 o’clock until the funeral hour Monday.
Jimmie D. Smith, 91, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 91-year-old Jimmie D. Smith, of Hopkinsville, will be Monday morning at 10 o’clock at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Sunday afternoon from 3-5 o’clock at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
Edward W. Bivins, 85, of Christian County
Funeral services for 85-year-old Edward W. Bivins, of Christian County, will be at 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Sunday. Survivors include:. A wife of 61 years:...
Donald Strader, 76, of Elkton
Funeral services for 76-year-old Donald Strader, of Elkton, will be at 11 o’clock Monday morning at Latham Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Strader Cemetery of Todd County. Visitation will be from 4-8 o’clock Sunday afternoon, and on Monday from 9 o’clock until the funeral hour.
Orin ‘Papaw’ Vanmatre, 92, of Madisonville
Memorial services for 92-year-old Orin “Papaw” Vanmatre, of Madisonville, will be Monday at 3 o’clock at Life Christian Center in Madisonville. Visitation will be Monday from 1 o’clock until the service hour. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of the arrangements.
Ronald Fitzgerald, 85 of Hopkinsville
Memorial services for 85-year-old Ronald Fitzgerald, of Hopkinsville, will be Thursday, September 22 at 11 am at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Christian Cremation and Funeral Care of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
Rosie Yoder, 59 of Guthrie
Funeral services for 59-year-old Rosie Zook Yoder of Guthrie will be Saturday, September 24 at 10am at the South District Amish Church in Guthrie. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 8 at the church and again Friday from 2 to 4 and...
Connie Hester, 73 of Crofton
Funeral services for 73-year-old Connie Jane Witty Hester, of Crofton, will be Saturday afternoon, September 24 at 1 at Dogwood Funerals and Cremations of Crofton. Burial will follow in the Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will Saturday morning at 11.
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Barkers Mill Road Crash
A wreck on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County sent a Hopkinsville woman to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 10 a.m. 18-year-old Kaylee Kendall was southbound when her vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree near the state line. Kendall was...
Hopkinsville Man Charged In Logan County Murder
A Hopkinsville man wanted in connection to a murder in Logan County turned himself in to law enforcement Wednesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s Office took 21-year-old Jaquavon Poindexter into custody after he turned himself in to law enforcement. Poindexter was allegedly wanted in connection to the shooting death of...
Names Released In West 18th Street Crash
Police have released the name of a Crofton woman that was injured in a wreck on West 18th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 11 am a car driven by 54-year-old Jerome Taylor of Hopkinsville was eastbound on West 18th Street when an SUV driven by 71-year-old Betty Dixon that was on High Street collided with his car.
Woman Flown To Hospital After Crofton Wreck
A woman was injured in a wreck on Poole Mill Road in Crofton Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman was northbound when she drifted into the opposite lane of traffic then overcorrected and ran off the road hitting the tree. The woman had to be cut...
Trigg County Home Severely Damaged In Fire
A home on Ridgewood Drive in Trigg County was severely damaged in a fire Thursday afternoon. Trigg County Emergency Manager David Bryant says the fire started with the stove and quickly spread to the rest of the single wide mobile home. The owner was able to get out of the...
Lacefield To Speak At Trigg County Ham Festival Kickoff Breakfast
A well-known name in Kentucky Agriculture will be the featured speaker for the Trigg County Country Ham Festival Kickoff Breakfast. The breakfast, which serves as the official kickoff for the Ham Festival is sponsored by the Trigg County Chamber of Commerce. Membership Director Beth Sumner says they are looking forward to making a comeback.
Van Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A van was reported stolen in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a 2002 maroon Oldsmobile Silhouette was taken without the owner’s consent on East 17th Street. The van is valued at $4,500 and no arrest has been made.
Natural Gas Pipeline Coming For Todd, Christian, Trigg, Lyon, Caldwell Counties
Running from Guthrie along the Kentucky-Tennessee state line and all the way to Lamasco, a 53-mile natural gas pipeline is on the way for the Pennyrile — one that could forever change the region’s industrial profile. During a Wednesday morning visit to the Logan-Todd Regional Water Commission and...
Trigg County Hospital Receives High Marks In Consultation
In the last five years, Trigg County Hospital has undergone more than just a facelift. During Thursday’s Board of Trustees meeting, Rural Hospital Group consultants Darrel Morris and Trent Skaggs delivered an extensive and eye-opening report about the local health care provider’s trajectory within the last half decade — and where the organization needs to go in order to maintain what looks like a successful rebuild.
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Burglary
A Hopkinsville man was charged after a report of a burglary on Gracey Herndon Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 28-year-old Nathan Wasson had a mask on and was attempting to steal a vehicle out of a garage. When deputies arrived, the owner was...
United Way Already At 29% Of 730K Fundraising Goal
During Thursday morning’s 2022 United Way of the Pennyrile Kickoff Breakfast, fundraising co-chairs Whitney Stewart and Lucas Stagner announced a goal of $730,000 for this fiscal year — which comes in just north of last year’s strong charitable efforts. More importantly, first-quarter philanthropy already totals more than...
Wildcat Chevrolet Focused On Farm And Vehicle Safety
Wildcat Chevrolet in Cadiz is committed to making sure farmers have the vehicle they need and continue to stress safety on the farm. General Manager Michael Oliver, who has been a farmer for many years, says it is important for farmers and the general public to share the road and remember safety.
