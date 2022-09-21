Read full article on original website
Related
Love (146) Is Back In Town
Under a banner reading “National Champions,” a celebratory ribbon was cut to commemorate 20 years of local and international anti-human trafficking advocacy and prevention work. Supporters and staff of the nonprofit Love146 cut that ribbon Wednesday afternoon to dually celebrate the organization’s 20th anniversary and reopening of...
New Haven holds groundbreaking ceremony for new health and wellness center
Construction is underway for the Recovery and Wellness Center next to the Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center. It’s a three-story building that will provide a medical clinic as well as individual and group therapy rooms. It will also offer shelter for 40 men and 12 women with a kitchen, cafeteria,...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport scrambles to hire dozens of new teachers amid shortage
BRIDGEPORT — School administrators are scrambling to hire dozens of new teachers and combine multiple classes amid a teacher shortage that has impacted several local schools. Superintendent Michael Testani announced at a recent Board of Education meeting that the school system is still short a little more than 80...
themonroesun.com
New Teacher Profile: Jennifer Messina no longer a substitute at Stepney
Position: Kindergarten teacher at Stepney Elementary School. Coming from: Taught kindergarten in a private school setting and was a building substitute at Stepney Elementary School last year. Grew up in: Danbury. Education: Bachelors degree in Elementary Education. What do you like most about teaching?. I love inspire kids to love...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Abandoned Hamden middle school could become 'community campus'
HAMDEN — Picture driving down Newhall Street in the heart of southern Hamden. As you approach Villano Park, you look to the right, at the site of the former middle school. Instead of the overgrown lot and brick building studded with broken windows that now towers over a silent field, a bustling “community campus” greets you, complete with a library branch, senior center, early learning classrooms, gym, commercial kitchen and food pantry.
Hamden Community Center Pitch Takes Shape
The possibility of a federally funded community center for Southern Hamden is starting to take shape, as town officials sketch out budgets and begin the process of reaping resident input. During a Tuesday night Legislative Council meeting, council and community members heard more about a preliminary proposal to relocate a...
cityofwesthaven.com
Energy assistance offered in West Haven starting Oct. 3
WEST HAVEN, Sept. 22, 2022 — The city will begin accepting applications for the federally funded Connecticut Energy Assistance Program. Starting Oct. 3, appointments for all heating sources can be made by calling 203-937-3572. Applications will be processed via phone by appointment Monday through Thursday. No walk-ins will be...
Hartford Hospital doctor recognized for saving neighbor
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford is honoring some of its, community heroes, on Thursday. The West Haven Police Department recognized those who have gone “above and beyond” to help others. Among the group is Hartford Hospital Dr. Avital Porat, who helped save the life of a fellow community member. Porat spotted his neighbor, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Students in New Haven hospitalized after eating edibles
Joel Johnson, a Managing Partner at Johnson Brunetti, talks about what we can expect with the fed's latest interest rate hike. Dept. of Labor and Hartford Athletic hold job fair. Updated: 4 hours ago. Channel 3's Connor Lewis tries maple syrup during Connecticut Day at the Big E. Updated: 4...
Tikkaway Goes Away
A beloved Downtown restaurant specializing in healthy, “fast-casual” Indian meals has shuttered its doors. Tikkaway, a restaurant whose devoted customers included Downtown workers, Yale students, and even former President Bill Clinton, closed in August. Gopi Nair founded the restaurant at 135 Orange St. in 2013, aiming to provide affordable, nutritious, and dietary-restriction-friendly Indian recipes for customers on the go.
trumbulltimes.com
Staffing shortages at CT's psychiatric hospital for children leave many in need of care, others in limbo
Despite efforts by the Lamont administration to address staffing shortages that have plagued mental and behavioral health care in Connecticut, long wait lists and high demand for services persists, while beds at some of the most intensive care units go unfilled. SEIU District 1199, which represents more than 25,000 health...
Register Citizen
One Trumbull eatery fails August health inspection
TRUMBULL — Only one food service establishment in town failed its August inspection by the Trumbull Health Department. However, it has since passed re-inspection and an employee there said all issues have been addressed. The health department inspected eight food service establishments in August and Trumbull One Stop, a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Union Complaint Further Stalls Crisis Team
New Haven’s police union has filed a labor complaint to hold off the city’s long-delayed initiative to dispatch social workers instead of cops in response to certain 911 calls. The union has submitted a complaint to the state’s Board of Labor Relations alleging that the city has been...
NBC Connecticut
Yale New Haven Health Eliminates 155 Management Positions
Yale New Haven Health has laid off 72 management employees, according to a senior vice president with the health system. In a statement, Vin Petrini said the decision was a result of the pandemic. “Like hospitals and health systems throughout the nation, the financial impact of the pandemic on Yale...
trumbulltimes.com
CT outages restored after gusty winds knock out power to thousands
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Power has been restored throughout Connecticut after gusty winds contributed to thousands of outages on Friday. Outages were restored by Saturday morning even as more than 400 customers remained without power as of late Friday night. Nearly 1,000 outages...
Long Wharf Hotel-To-Apts Conversion Advances
A local developer’s plans to convert a 112 extended-stay hotel on Long Wharf into 112 new apartments moved ahead thanks to a favorable recommendation from the City Plan Commission. Local land-use commissioners took that vote Wednesday night during their latest regular monthly meeting, which was held online via Zoom.
Phys.org
Hotel housing improves well-being of individuals experiencing homelessness
Housing individuals experiencing homelessness in hotel settings rather than congregate shelters is not a new concept. But the COVID-19 pandemic, which raised concern about reducing the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, escalated hotel use to a scale not previously seen. And in the end, using hotels for temporary housing had...
WTNH.com
Stretch Your Dollar: Fall Freebie Friday!
(WTNH) — It’s the first weekend of fall and it’s a fun time to get out and enjoy the changing seasons with a few fall freebies!. Take the kids to Brooksville Park in Hamden on Saturday for the annual Fall Festival. It’s a free event with free parking and it’s fun for the whole family, including police K-9 demos. It also features a climbing wall, crafts, and food vendors.
Waterbury mother files police report after further Waterbury bussing issues
WATERBURY, Conn. — Another school bus issue in Waterbury has resulted in the filing of a complaint with the Waterbury Police Department. The corner of West Main and Benham streets in Waterbury is where Melinda Marquez's young kids always get picked up and dropped off by their school bus. But Tuesday afternoon was different.
Eyewitness News
Waterbury holds community meeting to address violence
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - The South End Neighborhood Association held a community meeting this evening. Waterbury officials came together to listen to the concerns of community members. This comes at a time where Waterbury is seeing a rise in gun violence and other crime around the city. Just in the...
Comments / 0