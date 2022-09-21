Patagonia's Bold Move to Donate the Entire Company to Fight Climate Change Only Works If It Stays Competitive in Business, CEO Says

Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
How an oil fracking boom to bust startup plans to thrive in the climate change era
Microseismic, which conducts subsurface imaging through a process using passive seismic technology, boomed alongside the fracking in U.S. shale oilfields. But as the shale oil boom crashed and its technology became commoditized, the oil services startup had to pivot its business model. Today, Microseismic's underlying science, which was never intended...
Researchers dumped tons of coffee waste into a forest. This is what it looks like now.
This article originally appeared on 03.29.21 One of the biggest problems with coffee production is that it generates an incredible amount of waste. Once coffee beans are separated from cherries, about 45% of the entire biomass is discarded. So for every pound of roasted coffee we enjoy, an equivalent amount of coffee pulp is discarded into massive landfills across the globe. That means that approximately 10 million tons of coffee pulp is discarded into the environment every year.
Biden administration announces plan to develop floating offshore wind turbines for West Coast
Wind turbines in deep water must be installed on floating platforms and tethered to the seafloor. The technology will allow them to be installed farther from the coast.
Fashion Suppliers Boost Sustainability Profiles
Fashion suppliers are stepping up their efforts toward sustainability and manufacturing more environmentally sound materials. Milliken Milliken & Company has achieved a gold rating on its 2022 EcoVadis assessment. Milliken’s score places it in the top 7 percent of more than 90,000 organizations rated by EcoVadis, a provider of business sustainability ratings. “Milliken relies on our core values, including sustainability and integrity, to drive our purpose and growth,” said Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken & Company. “The EcoVadis assessment benchmarks our work and guides our improvements to help us build a healthy future.” EcoVadis reviews sustainability policies, actions and results in four main...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Target, REI Join Zero Emissions Cargo Scheme
Cargo Owners for Zero Emission Vessels (coZEV) announced the addition of Target Corp., REI Co-op, Beiersdorf, DuPont, Electrolux, ETTLI Kaffee, Moose Toys, Ohana Beverage Company, Philips and Sisley to its 2040 Ambition Statement, a call to action from cargo owners to progressively switch all of their ocean freight to vessels powered by zero-carbon fuels by 2040. These multinational companies join Amazon, Brooks Running, Frog Bikes, Ikea, Inditex, Michelin, Patagonia, Tchibo and Unilever, bringing the total to 19 companies that are sending a signal of urgency across industries to accelerate decarbonization of the maritime value chain. The new signatories more than doubles...
The global energy crisis is making the case for renewables beyond climate change
A young girl pets Frankie the Dinosaur, the mascot of the United Nations Development Program's "Don't Choose Extinction" campaign on Sep. 21. The world has been talking about accelerating climate action for a very long time. With the UN General Assembly and New York Climate Week in full swing, the word “acceleration” remains prominent on the agendas in many of the meetings. So why, as UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated last week, is climate action flatlining? And what needs to be done to jolt the world into action?
Carbon Ridge Secures $6 Million Investment from Leading Climate Investors and Maritime Industry Leaders
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Carbon Ridge, Inc., a leading developer of modular onboard carbon capture & storage solutions (OCCS) for decarbonizing the maritime industry, today announced the Company has raised $6M in funding led by the Grantham Foundation for the Protection of the Environment, with additional investment from Crowley, a leading U.S.-based shipping and logistics company, and Berge Bulk, one of the world’s largest dry bulk owners, as well as Rusheen Capital Management and Plug and Play Ventures. The financing enables Carbon Ridge to continue development of the Company’s OCCS technology for an onboard pilot in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005380/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
Chilean supply chain startup SimpliRoute expands to US
Hundreds of U.S. companies are dedicated to solving the route optimization puzzle in logistics. If you live in America, it’s easy to get tunnel vision for the endless sea of innovative supply chain companies with U.S. roots, but companies all over the world are busy solving the same problem.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pewtrusts.org
To Tackle Plastic Pollution, Partnership Helps Companies See Their Role in the Problem
Plastic pollution is one of the great environmental challenges of our time. It harms our natural world, our economies, and our communities, threatening terrestrial, freshwater and ocean ecosystems, and possibly human health. Plastic is nearly ubiquitous on Earth: It has been found in the deepest parts of the ocean, on the highest mountain peaks and even in human bloodstreams.
For years, Chile exploited its environment to grow. Now it’s trying to save it.
In August and September of 2018, hundreds of people in and around the central Chilean region of Quintero-Puchuncavi were hospitalized with symptoms of toxic gas poisoning. The two towns lie within a four-mile radius of 17 heavy industries, including copper smelting and refining, a coal-powered electricity generating plant, and an oil terminal. Today, 50,000 or so residents report dealing with chronic headaches and nausea, even when clouds of toxic gas aren’t escaping from the facilities.
pewtrusts.org
A New Tool Can Help Address Ocean Plastic Pollution
Plastic is an inescapable part of everyday life, found everywhere from homes to factories to grocery stores—and, increasingly, the ocean. More than 11 million metric tons of plastic waste enter the ocean each year, where it harms marine life and damages habitats. If we don’t act to reduce ocean plastic pollution, it will nearly triple by 2040, and the risks to marine species and ecosystems, our climate and our communities will increase.
How boards can close the climate change gap
Shareholders, consumers, and the public expect companies to get serious about the threat of climate change. If U.S. corporate boards weren’t taking climate change seriously, the Securities and Exchange Commission recently prodded them to act. In a proposed rule change this past March, the SEC called for public companies...
We Can’t Have a Stable Climate If We Keep Destroying Nature
Even if we transition to 100 percent clean energy, temperatures will rise unless we also address our unsustainable relationship with nature.
Can seafood ever really be sustainable?
I’m trying to keep my balance on a floating plastic platform no more than a foot wide, a constant battering of wind, rain and waves ensuring there isn’t a single moment of flat footing, while an enthusiastic Norwegian is reeling off stats about the 20,000 fish swimming in a perpetual circle in the pen we’re teetering on the edge of. Every now and then, below the surface a flash of red streaks across the 20m-wide net. It’s an AI-powered laser shooting sea lice no larger than a centimetre long from the scales of the fish. Yes, you read that correctly.This...
Deep-Sea Mining: Is It Worth the Cost?
The mining involves collecting minerals from the ocean floor for use in battery manufacture, and it can affect deep-sea communities.
GCCA: Cement and Concrete Industry Scales Up Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Efforts to Accelerate Decarbonisation
PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- The Clean Energy Ministerial CCUS (CEM CCUS) and the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) have today, at the first-ever Global Clean Energy Action Forum (GCEAF), announced an agreement that will help scale up the deployment of carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) throughout the cement and concrete industry, in a move to stimulate innovation, investment and increase the pace of decarbonisation efforts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005359/en/ Major CCUS industry and government collaboration announced at Global Clean Energy Action Forum (GCEAF) in Pittsburgh, USA. Left to right: Thomas Guillot, CEO of the Global Cement and Concrete Association, Henriette Nesheim, Assistant Director General, Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy – and CEM CCUS Initiative Co-Lead from Norway, Brad Crabtree, Assistant Secretary, Fossil Energy and Carbon Management, US Department of Energy (Photo: Business Wire)
pewtrusts.org
Novel Plastic Pollution Modelling Program Now Available
The numbers are almost too big to comprehend: 13 million metric tons of plastic were destined for the ocean in 2020, based on analysis from “Breaking the Plastic Wave,” a report co-written by The Pew Charitable Trusts and SYSTEMIQ. Worse, those numbers were calculated before a pandemic that almost certainly drove a rise in the use of single-use plastics, including in many face masks. And without urgent action—by governments, businesses, and citizens—the amount of plastic entering the environment annually in 2040 will be nearly double that in 2022, despite existing commitments to tackle the problem.
Comments / 0