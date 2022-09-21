ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

1000-Pound Crocodile, "Man-Eating Dinosaur" Shot Dead in Africa by US Hunter

During a hunting trip in Africa, a US hunter shot a 15-foot, 1,000-pound crocodile dead known as a "Man-Eating Dinosaur." When Garrett Wales of Texas and his team of trackers learned that some villagers had noticed a crocodile in an irrigation pond located nearby, they were already several days into their expedition in Zimbabwe's Savé Valley.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Twin girls, six, hailed as ‘little heroes’ after using toys and hairdryer to protect mother from attacker

Florida police have hailed a pair of six-year-old twin girls as “little heroes” after they protected their mother from an attacker with toys and a hair dryer.Officials say that suspect Andrew Williams attacked their mother after she asked him to leave her apartment in Melbourne, Florida.The Melbourne Police Department said the youngsters helped fend off the suspect, using the toys, sticks, and the hair dryer to push him back.Because of their actions, the mother was able to get inside the bathroom, but when she called for her daughters to join her they remained outside to protect her.Officers say that the 33-year-old suspect was fended off and fled the apartment and was eventually taken into custody.“They protected their mom,” neighbour Carrie Jacobs told News 6. “It’s a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today.”Officers say that when they arrested Williams he was allegedly in possession of drugs and was charged with assault and marijuana possession.He has been released on bond but was ordered by a judge to wear a GPS monitor and is due back in court on 7 October.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Fish#Washed Ashore#Mysterious Die Off
Smithonian

About 200 Stranded Whales Die on Australian Beach

About 230 pilot whales stranded themselves on a beach in Australia earlier this week, prompting a race to save the surviving animals before they perished. When officials arrived at the scene, on the remote western coast of Tasmania, about half of the whales were already dead. But rescue teams worked quickly to tend to the survivors, keeping them wet with sheets and buckets to prevent them from overheating, reports the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science

Comments / 0

Community Policy