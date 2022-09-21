Read full article on original website
A Bony Fish Weighing an Impressive 2.5 Tons Was Caught Off the Coast of Japan
The ocean sunfish or common mola (Mola mola) is one of the heaviest bony fishes in the world weighing between 545 and 4,409 pounds. The name Mola means "millstone" in Latin and refers to the circular shape of the fish.
1000-Pound Crocodile, "Man-Eating Dinosaur" Shot Dead in Africa by US Hunter
During a hunting trip in Africa, a US hunter shot a 15-foot, 1,000-pound crocodile dead known as a "Man-Eating Dinosaur." When Garrett Wales of Texas and his team of trackers learned that some villagers had noticed a crocodile in an irrigation pond located nearby, they were already several days into their expedition in Zimbabwe's Savé Valley.
Twin girls, six, hailed as ‘little heroes’ after using toys and hairdryer to protect mother from attacker
Florida police have hailed a pair of six-year-old twin girls as “little heroes” after they protected their mother from an attacker with toys and a hair dryer.Officials say that suspect Andrew Williams attacked their mother after she asked him to leave her apartment in Melbourne, Florida.The Melbourne Police Department said the youngsters helped fend off the suspect, using the toys, sticks, and the hair dryer to push him back.Because of their actions, the mother was able to get inside the bathroom, but when she called for her daughters to join her they remained outside to protect her.Officers say that the 33-year-old suspect was fended off and fled the apartment and was eventually taken into custody.“They protected their mom,” neighbour Carrie Jacobs told News 6. “It’s a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today.”Officers say that when they arrested Williams he was allegedly in possession of drugs and was charged with assault and marijuana possession.He has been released on bond but was ordered by a judge to wear a GPS monitor and is due back in court on 7 October.
California fisherman capture video of extremely rare megamouth shark off San Diego coast
Fishermen reportedly spotted an extremely rare breed of shark 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The megamouth sharks are an elusive breed with years passing between sightings. Early on Sunday, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang went fishing off the coast when they captured a video of...
Hundreds of whales trapped on same Australian beach as mass stranding two years ago
The pod of about 230 whales swam ashore, baffling scientists and prompting rescue efforts.
Shocking video reveals enormous 25ft-long whale shark off the US coast during ‘once in a lifetime’ encounter
INCREDIBLE video revealed an enormous whale shark off the US coast during a “once-in-a-lifetime” encounter. People aboard the Privateer, a whale-watching ship, got to witness the 25-foot-long sea creature up close as it spent a few minutes swimming around. The onlookers snapped photos in awe, shouting words such...
Hurricane Fiona: Terrifying Drone Video From Middle of Storm Shows Giant 50-Foot Waves
Researchers using a robotic sailboat to venture inside the terrifying eyewall of a Category 4 hurricane sounds like the plot of the newest disaster film. But believe it or not, it’s not only real, it’s happening right now. On Thursday, researchers sent a Saildrone into the heart of Hurricane Fiona, and the footage it captured was absolutely unreal.
Researchers spot image resembling 50-foot megalodon shark, turns out to be large school of mackerel
Researchers studying sharks in the northwest Atlantic recently spotted a shape that temporarily led them to believe the extinct megalodon shark was still swimming in the deeps. The Atlantic Shark Institute shared the image captured on its fish finder to its social media accounts, saying researchers estimated the apparent megalodon...
You Can Walk On The Ocean Floor & Explore Mysterious Caves At This Seaside Village In Canada
If you want to live your best mermaid life, you can visit a small town in Canada where you can explore sea caves and take a walk along the ocean floor. Located on the shores of the Bay of Fundy, St. Martins, New Brunswick, is a charming seaside village where you can take advantage of the famously drastic tides of the bay.
Return of ‘The Blob’? Low oxygen levels in Cape Cod Bay could endanger marine life
Scientists are monitoring conditions in the bay's southern region for signs of danger to lobsters, crabs, and some fish. Lobsters, crabs, and other marine creatures living in Cape Cod Bay could be in major danger due to decreasing levels of oxygen detected in those waters. Recent data collected by the...
About 200 Stranded Whales Die on Australian Beach
About 230 pilot whales stranded themselves on a beach in Australia earlier this week, prompting a race to save the surviving animals before they perished. When officials arrived at the scene, on the remote western coast of Tasmania, about half of the whales were already dead. But rescue teams worked quickly to tend to the survivors, keeping them wet with sheets and buckets to prevent them from overheating, reports the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).
Wildlife Team Rescues 32 Beached Pilot Whales in Australia After Nearly 200 Die in Mass-Beaching
In a mysterious but tragic turn of events, over 200 pilot whales became stranded on the beach of Tasmania in Australia on Wednesday. By the following day, wildlife experts rescued 32 of the 230 whales that were found stranded on the wild and remote west coast of Australia. Half the...
Man Saves Baby Shark By Taking Washed-Up Egg Home to Hatch
A man has become internet famous after saving a baby shark that washed ashore on… The post Man Saves Baby Shark By Taking Washed-Up Egg Home to Hatch appeared first on Outsider.
