Pursuant to section 10(a) of the Federal Advisory Committee Act, as amended, notice is hereby given of a meeting of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee. The purpose of the IACC meeting is to discuss business, agency updates, and issues related to autism spectrum disorder (ASD) research and services activities. The meeting will be held as a virtual meeting and is open to the public. Individuals who plan to view the virtual meeting and need special assistance or other reasonable accommodations to view the meeting should notify the Contact Person listed below at least seven (7) business days in advance of the meeting. The open session will be videocast and can be accessed from the NIH Videocast website ( http://videocast.nih.gov/​).

