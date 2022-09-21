Agency Information Collection Activities: Submission to OMB for Review and Approval; Public Comment Request; COVID-19 Provider Relief Fund and American Rescue Plan (ARP) Rural Payment Reporting Activities, OMB No. 0906-0068-Revision.

Read full article on original website
Related
How federal COVID-19 educational aid was awarded to every state
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government allocated $274.2 billion to help schools and students recover from the mass disruption in educational operations and development forced by remote learning models and other pandemic-related precautionary measures and methods. Approximately $189.5 billion of these funds were made available in three waves via the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. A further $84.7 billion was released via a series of funds attached to further COVID-19 relief action, namely the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the American Rescue Plan, and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. ...
federalregister.gov
Board of Visitors, National Defense University; Notice of Federal Advisory Committee Meeting
Office of the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff, Department of Defense (DoD). Notice of Federal Advisory Committee meeting. The DoD is publishing this notice to announce that the following Federal Advisory Committee meeting of the Board of Visitors, National Defense University will take place. DATES:. Thursday, October 27, 2022 from...
federalregister.gov
Tests Determined To Be Suitable for Use in the National Reporting System for Adult Education
Office of Career, Technical, and Adult Education, Department of Education. The Secretary announces tests, test forms, and delivery formats that the Secretary determines to be suitable for use in the National Reporting System for Adult Education (NRS). This notice relates to the approved information collections under OMB control numbers 1830-0027 and 1830-0567.
federalregister.gov
National Institute of Mental Health; Notice of Meeting
Pursuant to section 10(a) of the Federal Advisory Committee Act, as amended, notice is hereby given of a meeting of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee. The purpose of the IACC meeting is to discuss business, agency updates, and issues related to autism spectrum disorder (ASD) research and services activities. The meeting will be held as a virtual meeting and is open to the public. Individuals who plan to view the virtual meeting and need special assistance or other reasonable accommodations to view the meeting should notify the Contact Person listed below at least seven (7) business days in advance of the meeting. The open session will be videocast and can be accessed from the NIH Videocast website ( http://videocast.nih.gov/).
IN THIS ARTICLE
food-safety.com
Stakeholder Input Sought in Evaluation of FDA Human Foods Program
The Reagan-Udall Foundation opened a Stakeholder Portal on September 16, 2022, to collect perspectives and experiences with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA's) human foods program. In addition, the Foundation announced a public meeting of its food-focused Independent Expert Panel. “The Expert Panel wants to hear directly from...
csengineermag.com
Hill International reinforces its construction claims and technical advisory services, says Middle East President
Supply chain disruptions, continued inflationary pressure and an increase in energy costs are significantly increasing the potential for construction disputes in the global construction sector, even as industry players do their best to complete projects on time and with minimum cost overruns all while avoiding claims/disputes. Yet the dice continue-...
decrypt.co
DARPA Is Bankrolling Research Into Crypto and National Security
Inca Digital just landed a contract with government defense agency DARPA to “visualize how digital assets implicate national security.”. America's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, better known as DARPA, has turned to analytics firm Inca Digital to build out a new crypto mapping tool to analyze the impact of cryptocurrencies on U.S. national security.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
HCBS providers face more serious challenges ahead than institutional providers: report
Expanding the availability and quality of long-term services and supports will continue to be a focus for policymakers as individual preferences and state requirements shift from institutional settings to home- and community-based providers, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation issue brief. According to the authors of a brief on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Federal Affordable Connectivity Program offers low-cost internet to eligible citizens
NAPSI -- A fast, reliable Internet connection has become a critical part of our daily lives. From remote learning and working to networking and searching for jobs, Americans everywhere felt an online shift during COVID-19. And, while the country gradually recovers from the pandemic, the collective need to stay connected remains stronger than ever.
Comments / 0