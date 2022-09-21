ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina elections offices contend with avalanche of records requests from 2020 elections

In the past year, elections offices across North Carolina — and the country — have been inundated by waves of requests for records from the 2020 presidential election — a surge that has grown significantly since July. The requests are part of a concerted effort by conservatives who maintain the baseless claim that former President Donald Trump won the presidential election.
Mass. regulators eye staggered sports betting rollout

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. OK, now it feels like fall. With yesterday's rain behind us, we have a weekend of sunny — if seasonably crisp —...
