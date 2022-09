McNeese (0-3) vs. Mississippi College (1-2) Saturday, September 24, 2022 • 7:00 p.m. Cowboy Stadium (20,000) • Lake Charles, La. LAKE CHARLES – McNeese will look for its first win of the season in its final non-conference game before starting up Southland Conference play when it hosts Mississippi College at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Cowboy Stadium.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO