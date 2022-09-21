Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Giants players immediate reaction to Albert Pujols’s 700th home run caught on camera
The San Francisco Giants are playing a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Arizona on Friday night. However, for a brief moment, some Giants players had a different game on their minds. St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday against his former team, the...
NBC Sports
Giants players watch Pujols' 700th homer on Arizona scoreboard
On a Friday night in Los Angeles, it was the oldest player on the field who made the most noise, and that caught the attention of Giants players a few hundred miles away. Albert Pujols, 42, made MLB history by hitting his 699th and 700th career homers in the St. Louis Cardinals' game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Dodgers: Fan Who Caught Albert Pujols’ 700th Home Run Reveals Intention for Ball
Don’t… be this guy. On a magical night for Albert Pujols, the Cardinals, the Dodgers, and Major League Baseball, one fan, unfortunately, sapped some of the fun out of Albert’s 700th career home run. A source revealed to a Fox Sports contributor that the unidentified fan who...
numberfire.com
Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday
Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Zach McKinstry will move to second base in place of Quiroz and bat leadoff for the Cubs. Michael Hermosillo will replace Quiroz in the lineup to play center field and bat eighth.
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong handling shortstop position for St. Louis on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. DeJong will operate at shortstop after Tommy Edman was moved to second base and Brendan Donovan was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Blake Snell, our models project DeJong to score 8.4 FanDuel...
Albert Pujols homers twice, reaches 700 as Cards rout Dodgers
Albert Pujols made history with two home runs to reach 700 for his career and the visiting St. Louis Cardinals
ESPN
Pirates to break slide in game against the Cubs
LINE: Cubs -110, Pirates -109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will try to end an eight-game slide when they play the Chicago Cubs. Pittsburgh has gone 28-45 in home games and 55-96 overall. The Pirates are 42-22 in games when they record eight or more hits.
numberfire.com
San Diego's Josh Bell resting on Friday night
San Diego Padres first baseman Josh Bell is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Bell will watch from the bench after Brandon Drury was picked as San Diego's designated hitter and Wil Myers was started at first base. Per Baseball Savant on 438 batted balls this season,...
numberfire.com
Ji-hwan Bae batting ninth Friday for Pirates in MLB debut
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Ji-hwan Bae is in the starting lineup on Friday against right-hander Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs. Bae, who was called up Friday after spending all season with Triple-A Indianapolis, will start on second base and bat ninth in his MLB debut. Kevin Newman will move to shortstop and hit sixth while Oneil Cruz works as the Pirates' designated hitter.
FOX Sports
White Sox host the Tigers on 4-game home slide
Detroit Tigers (56-92, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (76-74, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (3-5, 4.35 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-9, 5.07 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 158 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -181, Tigers +153; over/under...
FOX Sports
Yastrzemski, Brebbia help Giants beat Rockies 3-0
DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2)...
FOX Sports
Seager's eighth-inning homer pushes Rangers past Angels 5-3
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers top the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Thursday. Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from José Quijada (0-5) deep to left for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager went deep.
Giants aim to solve Diamondbacks’ Merrill Kelly
Merrill Kelly will attempt to continue his season-long domination of San Francisco hitters when the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Giants
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Duke Snider, Don Sutton, Fernando Valenzuela, Home Run Record & Jaime Jarrín
Sept. 22 is a notable date in Los Angeles Dodgers franchise history for multiple reasons, and also for the 1957 Brooklyn team because of Duke Snider. On the final day of the regular season that year, Snider slugged two home runs in a 7-3 win against the Philadelphia Phillies. That gave Snider a fifth consecutive season with at least 40 homers, which tied Ralph Kiner’s National League record.
Tigers send fading White Sox to fourth straight loss
Akil Baddoo scored the go-ahead run on Riley Greene’s sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, fueling the visiting Detroit Tigers
Cardinals rout Dodgers, 11-0, as Pujols makes MLB history
St. Louis slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run, connecting for his second drive of the game and becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history as the Cardinals routed the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-0 Friday night.Playing the final days of his last big league season, the 42-year-old Pujols joined Barry Bonds (762 homers), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in one of baseball's most exclusive clubs.A man wearing a blue Dodgers shirt with Hideo Nomo's No. 16 on the back snagged the 700th homer ball. He was whisked under the stands as he...
