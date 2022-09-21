ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports

Giants players watch Pujols' 700th homer on Arizona scoreboard

On a Friday night in Los Angeles, it was the oldest player on the field who made the most noise, and that caught the attention of Giants players a few hundred miles away. Albert Pujols, 42, made MLB history by hitting his 699th and 700th career homers in the St. Louis Cardinals' game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday

Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Zach McKinstry will move to second base in place of Quiroz and bat leadoff for the Cubs. Michael Hermosillo will replace Quiroz in the lineup to play center field and bat eighth.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Paul DeJong handling shortstop position for St. Louis on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. DeJong will operate at shortstop after Tommy Edman was moved to second base and Brendan Donovan was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Blake Snell, our models project DeJong to score 8.4 FanDuel...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ESPN

Pirates to break slide in game against the Cubs

LINE: Cubs -110, Pirates -109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will try to end an eight-game slide when they play the Chicago Cubs. Pittsburgh has gone 28-45 in home games and 55-96 overall. The Pirates are 42-22 in games when they record eight or more hits.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

San Diego's Josh Bell resting on Friday night

San Diego Padres first baseman Josh Bell is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Bell will watch from the bench after Brandon Drury was picked as San Diego's designated hitter and Wil Myers was started at first base. Per Baseball Savant on 438 batted balls this season,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Ji-hwan Bae batting ninth Friday for Pirates in MLB debut

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Ji-hwan Bae is in the starting lineup on Friday against right-hander Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs. Bae, who was called up Friday after spending all season with Triple-A Indianapolis, will start on second base and bat ninth in his MLB debut. Kevin Newman will move to shortstop and hit sixth while Oneil Cruz works as the Pirates' designated hitter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

White Sox host the Tigers on 4-game home slide

Detroit Tigers (56-92, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (76-74, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (3-5, 4.35 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-9, 5.07 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 158 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -181, Tigers +153; over/under...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Yastrzemski, Brebbia help Giants beat Rockies 3-0

DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2)...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Seager's eighth-inning homer pushes Rangers past Angels 5-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers top the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Thursday. Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from José Quijada (0-5) deep to left for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager went deep.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Duke Snider, Don Sutton, Fernando Valenzuela, Home Run Record & Jaime Jarrín

Sept. 22 is a notable date in Los Angeles Dodgers franchise history for multiple reasons, and also for the 1957 Brooklyn team because of Duke Snider. On the final day of the regular season that year, Snider slugged two home runs in a 7-3 win against the Philadelphia Phillies. That gave Snider a fifth consecutive season with at least 40 homers, which tied Ralph Kiner’s National League record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Cardinals rout Dodgers, 11-0, as Pujols makes MLB history

St. Louis slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run, connecting for his second drive of the game and becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history as the Cardinals routed the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-0 Friday night.Playing the final days of his last big league season, the 42-year-old Pujols joined Barry Bonds (762 homers), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in one of baseball's most exclusive clubs.A man wearing a blue Dodgers shirt with Hideo Nomo's No. 16 on the back snagged the 700th homer ball. He was whisked under the stands as he...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
