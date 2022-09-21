Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Oscar Winner Meryl Streep Giving Back With The Silver Mountain Foundation For The ArtsFlorence CarmelaSalisbury, CT
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Related
17-Year-Old Charged With DWI After Crash That Destroyed Historic House In Wappinger
A 17-year-old Hudson Valley resident has been arrested for alleged DWI after destroying a much-loved historic house when his vehicle slammed into it, causing a massive fire. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 3 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 in the Hughsonville hamlet in the town of Wappinger. New...
Eyewitness News
Route 2 in Glastonbury reopens after crash
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 2 is back open in Glastonbury Friday afternoon after a crash. Officials said the two-car crash happened on the eastbound side near Exit 8. State police said there were no injuries. Stay with Eyewitness News for traffic updates.
I-84 West in Soutbury reopens after multi-car crash
SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — I-84 Westbound has reopened in Southbury after a multi-crash caused Exits 16 and 15 close on Friday night just after 8 p.m. No other information regarding the crash is available as of this time. View our live traffic map below:
sheltonherald.com
Watertown police: Driver killed after car hits tree
WATERTOWN — Local police say a man was killed in a one-car crash on Tuesday morning. Watertown officers were called to the intersection of Litchfield and Plungis roads around 11 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a crash, according to police. Responding officers discovered a green Saab that had sustained "heavy damage" rammed into a tree on Litchfield Road, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man identified in fatal Torrington motorcycle, bus crash
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist is dead Wednesday after a crash involving a school bus in Torrington, according to police. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of Torringford Street and Greenwoods Road, according to police. The motorcyclist, 24-year-old Zachary Zecchin of Winsted was flown to Hartford Hospital, where he was […]
NBC Connecticut
2 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on I-91 in Windsor
Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash that closed Interstate 91 North in Windsor for more than six hours Friday morning. State police say a car was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-91 when it crashed head-on into another vehicle just south of Exit 38. The crash...
Man, Woman -- Both Age 25 -- Killed In Wrong-Way Windsor Crash
A 25-year-old man and woman were killed after crashing into another vehicle while allegedly driving in the wrong direction on I-91. The crash took place in Hartford County around 12:35 a.m., Friday, Sept. 23 in Windsor. According to the Connecticut State Police, A Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on I-91...
News 12
Police: Ansonia man admits to injuring, hospitalizing his child
Police say an Ansonia man has admitted to injuring his 6-week-old child so badly the child had to be sent to the hospital. Police say they were notified early Friday morning about the child's arrival at Yale New Haven. They say 36-year-old Lamar Haney has been charged with assault. Among...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
Beacon Falls Train Station service halted after body found on tracks
BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WFSB) - Beacon Falls Fire Department responded to the train station for a report of a body on the railroad tracks. They said there was no indication of contact with a train, and described the death as “untimely.”. The investigation was handed over to Connecticut State...
Major Crimes investigating body found along railroad tracks in Beacon Falls
BEACON FALLS, Conn. — A body has been discovered along the railroad tracks in Beacon Falls on Friday night. State Police said that they were notified around 7 p.m. of the body nearby the Metro-North Waterbury line. Rail service was halted for the investigation. The State Police Major Crimes...
Register Citizen
Memorial for 20-year old Guilford man who was killed in motorcycle accident grows
GUILFORD — Bronze daisies, sunflowers, carnations, pink and yellow roses blanketed two picnic tables outside the Mobil gas station at 500 Boston Post Road Wednesday to pay respects to Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, who died in a motorcycle accident. Halabi was killed Sept. 19 when he lost control of...
NBC Connecticut
Teen Shot Multiple Times on Sisson Avenue in Hartford: PD
An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times on Sisson Avenue in Hartford. Police said the shooting happened in the area of 90 Sisson Ave. at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Responding officers found evidence of gunfire in the area. While at the scene, police were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sister of 15-year-old killed by Bridgeport officer says fight for justice will continue after settlement
Her brother, Jayson Negron, was fatally shot in 2017 by Bridgeport Police Officer James Boulay. Her family has reached a settlement in the lawsuit with the city, the police department and Boulay.
Danielson Woman Killed In Head-On Killingly Crash
A 78-year-old woman died in a head-on crash in Connecticut. It happened in the Windham County town of Killingly at about 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Connecticut State Police said. A 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS was traveling west on Westcott Road near the intersection with Mashentuck Road when it...
Eyewitness News
Watertown police confirm low flying aircraft Wednesday night
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Watertown residents reported a low flying aircraft Wednesday night. Watertown police said there were aircraft in the area and there was no issue. Police were in contact with federal agencies about the aircraft. Several residents in the area and surrounding towns have reached out to...
NewsTimes
Attorney: CT state police sergeant accused of hit-and-run negotiates damages with college student
DANBURY — The attorney for a Connecticut State Police sergeant accused of fleeing from a car crash said Friday his client is negotiating to pay for the other driver's damages. Connecticut State Police Sgt. Catherine Koeppel, 36, was issued a misdemeanor summons for following too close and evading responsibility...
fox61.com
'It is a devastating situation' | Naugatuck hit and run suspect arraigned; victim not expected to fully recover
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The man Naugatuck police say was responsible for a July hit and run that left the victim with life threatening injuries has been arrested and he is someone with quite the arrest history. The girlfriend of the victim, Brandon Guth, 42, of Naugatuck, tells FOX61 as...
Police: 14-year-old shoots man in Stamford
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old is in custody after he shot a 32-year-old man in the leg on Monday, Stamford police announced Thursday. The man was walking at about 9:30 p.m. on Woodland Avenue when he was shot, according to police, who said that while the man’s injuries were not life-threatening, he required surgery. […]
NewsTimes
Death of retired Newtown police sergeant found in Naugatuck cemetery still under investigation
NAUGATUCK — The state office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still investigating the death of John Cole, a retired Newtown police sergeant found dead at a local cemetery this week. A spokesperson for the medical examiner said Cole's cause of death is pending further studies, while the manner...
Stamford Teen Nabbed For Shooting Man Walking On City Street, Police Say
A 14-year-old Fairfield County boy has been arrested for allegedly shooting a man in the leg as he was walking down a city street. The incident took place in Stamford around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 on Woodland Avenue. According to Lt. Tom Scanlon of the Stamford Police, a...
Comments / 0