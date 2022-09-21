ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrington, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Route 2 in Glastonbury reopens after crash

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 2 is back open in Glastonbury Friday afternoon after a crash. Officials said the two-car crash happened on the eastbound side near Exit 8. State police said there were no injuries. Stay with Eyewitness News for traffic updates.
GLASTONBURY, CT
WTNH

I-84 West in Soutbury reopens after multi-car crash

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — I-84 Westbound has reopened in Southbury after a multi-crash caused Exits 16 and 15 close on Friday night just after 8 p.m. No other information regarding the crash is available as of this time. View our live traffic map below:
SOUTHBURY, CT
sheltonherald.com

Watertown police: Driver killed after car hits tree

WATERTOWN — Local police say a man was killed in a one-car crash on Tuesday morning. Watertown officers were called to the intersection of Litchfield and Plungis roads around 11 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a crash, according to police. Responding officers discovered a green Saab that had sustained "heavy damage" rammed into a tree on Litchfield Road, police said.
WATERTOWN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Torrington, CT
City
Winsted, CT
Torrington, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Torrington, CT
Accidents
WTNH

Man identified in fatal Torrington motorcycle, bus crash

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist is dead Wednesday after a crash involving a school bus in Torrington, according to police. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of Torringford Street and Greenwoods Road, according to police. The motorcyclist, 24-year-old Zachary Zecchin of Winsted was flown to Hartford Hospital, where he was […]
TORRINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on I-91 in Windsor

Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash that closed Interstate 91 North in Windsor for more than six hours Friday morning. State police say a car was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-91 when it crashed head-on into another vehicle just south of Exit 38. The crash...
WINDSOR, CT
News 12

Police: Ansonia man admits to injuring, hospitalizing his child

Police say an Ansonia man has admitted to injuring his 6-week-old child so badly the child had to be sent to the hospital. Police say they were notified early Friday morning about the child's arrival at Yale New Haven. They say 36-year-old Lamar Haney has been charged with assault. Among...
ANSONIA, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident
NBC Connecticut

Teen Shot Multiple Times on Sisson Avenue in Hartford: PD

An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times on Sisson Avenue in Hartford. Police said the shooting happened in the area of 90 Sisson Ave. at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Responding officers found evidence of gunfire in the area. While at the scene, police were...
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Danielson Woman Killed In Head-On Killingly Crash

A 78-year-old woman died in a head-on crash in Connecticut. It happened in the Windham County town of Killingly at about 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Connecticut State Police said. A 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS was traveling west on Westcott Road near the intersection with Mashentuck Road when it...
KILLINGLY, CT
Eyewitness News

Watertown police confirm low flying aircraft Wednesday night

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Watertown residents reported a low flying aircraft Wednesday night. Watertown police said there were aircraft in the area and there was no issue. Police were in contact with federal agencies about the aircraft. Several residents in the area and surrounding towns have reached out to...
WATERTOWN, CT
WTNH

Police: 14-year-old shoots man in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old is in custody after he shot a 32-year-old man in the leg on Monday, Stamford police announced Thursday. The man was walking at about 9:30 p.m. on Woodland Avenue when he was shot, according to police, who said that while the man’s injuries were not life-threatening, he required surgery. […]
STAMFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy