Dane Daniels
2d ago
Stop spending money on this problem and start making money. Axis deer season 365-24-7 no tags no limits open to any of legal age. Night scope with suppressors and Helo-hunting permitted. Mainlanders with flock to Hawaii. Venison on every menus. Food for the homeless and needy.
