ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Comments / 2

Dane Daniels
2d ago

Stop spending money on this problem and start making money. Axis deer season 365-24-7 no tags no limits open to any of legal age. Night scope with suppressors and Helo-hunting permitted. Mainlanders with flock to Hawaii. Venison on every menus. Food for the homeless and needy.

Reply
2
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Campaign Spending Commission fines Kahele over donor list violation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Campaign Spending Commission has issued U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele a $1,000 fine after he admitted to using an old list of Gov. David Ige’s donors to raise campaign funds. That’s not allowed. A representative from Ige’s campaign told the commission they did not...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

Maui council tweaks proposed outdoor lighting bill

The Maui County Council continues to tweak an outdoor lighting bill meant to protect seabirds, other wildlife and reduce light pollution. The bill would put restrictions on how strong lights can be, and when they can be used. The current bill outlines that outdoor light fixtures (with the exception for...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maui County, HI
Government
County
Maui County, HI
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
KITV.com

Gov. Ige declares fourth disaster relief period for Axis deer crisis in Maui County

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Gov. David Ige declared a new disaster relief period due to the Axis deer overpopulation crisis in Maui County. “The emergency relief period has been declared to enable the state and county to continue taking measures to reduce and control axis deer populations and to implement management strategies,” Ige wrote in a press release on the new proclamation.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

State official calls for overhaul of HCCC, describing facility as ‘terrible mess’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state Oversight Commission official is calling for the complete overhaul of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. After a recent tour of the facility, Commissioner Ted Sakai called the facility a “terrible mess,” saying HCCC lacked adequate medical and recreational facilities. Newly-appointed Oversight...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Gov. Ige halts work on new Aloha Stadium construction efforts

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Proposals for replacing Aloha Stadium are on hold as Hawaii Gov. David Ige apparently wants to take plans for a new stadium and entertainment district in a different direction. The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism is taking over the project from the Department of Accounting...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Islands’ population decline still tilts toward Las Vegas

Hawaiʻi has been one of several states that has had a declining population in recent years. When it comes to people leaving the islands, Honolulu has been hardest hit, with a recent net loss of tax filers. The national newsroom of PBN’s parent company, American City Business Journals, has...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ige
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,132 COVID cases, 14 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,132 new coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths in the last week. There are 739 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 145 on the Big Island, 68 on Kauai, 115 on Maui, four on Lanai, two on Molokai, and 59 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Invasive Species#Axis#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Governor
Jake Wells

Most Hawaii residents will be sent a payment of up to $1,200

Money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Hawaii, here is some fantastic news for you. You can expect a refund as early as this week. Governor David Ige signed a measure providing one-time tax refunds called Act 115. Recently, Ige shared that refunds would be sent out in the next 48 hours.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Smile! Hawaii is the happiest state in the nation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you live in Hawaii, chances are you’re pretty happy. At least that’s according to a new analysis that says Hawaii is the happiest state for 2022. The personal finance site WalletHub looked at all 50 states across 30 key metrics, from depression rates to...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
hawaiipublicradio.org

Bytemarks Cafe: Hawaii Annual Code Challenge

Today we'll recap one of Governor Ige's signature recurring events called the Hawaii Annual Code Challenge. We'll find out how the program evolved, what was accomplished, and what we can expect in the final 7th annual state hackathon.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui parents weigh in on controversial pedestrian crossing project in Kihei

HFD has not said how big the fire is or if any homes are threatened. Fishery council rebukes effort to expand Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument. Opponents say it would jeopardize smaller islands whose economies depend on fishing. HPD partners with IHS to conduct homeless response training to new...
KIHEI, HI
mauinow.com

Subtropical jet stream over Maui creates sun halo

Sailors know sun halos can mean bad weather, like a hurricane, is on its way. But today’s ring around the sun that was seen on Maui is a fair-weather halo created by the subtropical jet stream that brought high-altitude cirrus clouds, according to meteorologist Robert Ballard, Science and Operations Officer for the National Weather Service in Honolulu.
ASTRONOMY
KHON2

Hawaii’s child passenger laws recently updated

This week is Child Passenger Safety Week. Plus, the State’s child passenger laws were recently updated. So, what do parents need to know? Lisa Dau, Injury Prevention Coordinator and Registered Nurse from the Kapiolani Medical Center, joined Wake Up 2Day with the details including two free car seat check events happening this weekend. For more […]
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy