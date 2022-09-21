Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hundreds celebrate German heritage at Smithtown church
The German Festival returned to St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Smithtown on Sept. 17. The last two years the event could not be held due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year’s return marked the fifth German festival St. Andrew’s has held. Longtime church member Barbara English heads up the event.
Dragon boat festival returns to Port Jeff
Dragon boats were back in the water during the 8th annual Port Jefferson Dragon Boat Race Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17. Sponsored by The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, this event is a way to foster community togetherness. It also serves to promote Asian and Asian American culture and customs.
longisland.com
Hawaiian-Inspired Cuisine in East Meadow
Long Island foodies have been saying “aloha” to Aloha Kitchen & Sushi in East Meadow. The primarily takeout restaurant on Bellmore Avenue serves a variety of Asian dishes as well as modern Hawaiian fare, a fusion of flavors inspired by authentic Hawaiian, Japanese, Korean, and American cuisine. The...
midislandtimes.com
2022 Hicksville Chamber of Commerce Street Fair
For many years the Hicksville Chamber of Commerce, with the support of several participating organizations, has provided the community with an opportunity to celebrate and show its spirit at the annual Street Fair, which takes place in Kennedy Park at the center of Hicksville. This year the 20th Annual Hicksville...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
longisland.com
Fine Dining Restaurant Brass Swan Opens in Roslyn
With a soft opening on September 15, Brass Swan swooped into Roslyn with a fine dining experience featuring classic American fare. Promising a modern taste with a classic feel, the starters include Truffle Corn Tostadas with fresh shaved burgundy truffle, grilled corn and Mexican cheese blend ($25), Steak Tips served in Bone Marrow, a NY strip, arugula, potato chip, toasted breadcrumbs and pecorino roma ($27), Grilled Octopus ($26), and Pork Belly Costini, a crispy pork belly, guava glaze, frying cheese, and whipped burrata ($23).
Melville farm welcomes visitors to see first baby giraffe born on Long Island
You can now visit the first baby giraffe ever born on Long Island.
NYC Lantern Festival Returns to Delight Families This Holiday Season
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to the NYC metro area for the holiday season starting in October.
longisland.com
Long Island’s Largest Halloween Event, The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, Returns to Old Bethpage Village Restoration
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Historic Hudson Valley announce the return of The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, a 28-day immersive, family friendly Halloween experience, set on Long Island’s historic 19th century village at the beloved Old Bethpage Village Restoration. Blaze: Long Island begins on September 30, 2022 and runs through November 6, 2022. For tickets and event dates, visit www.pumpkinblaze.org. Advance ticket purchases are required.
IN THIS ARTICLE
longisland.com
Brendos King Of Heros Opens in Williston Park
With a name like Brendos King Of Heros, this sandwich shop has a lot to live up to. The hot hero election has some very delicious sounding concoctions including the New Yorker, made up of ribeye, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, sautéed mushrooms on garlic aioli, ($14), the Sopranos, with sausage, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, garlic aioli on seeded semolina ($13), The Beast, with ribeye, bacon, mozzarella, crispy onion straws, gravy on toasted garlic bread ($16), and the Arthur Ave, made from sausage, mozzarella, vodka sauce, pesto aioli on seeded semolina ($13).
With cannoli and zeppole eating contests, The Feast returns on Staten Island this fall – with fireworks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sausage ‘n’ peppers fans along with cannoli lovers will say ‘benvenuto’ to the upcoming Italian Festival at The Mount. This year’s “Festa” at Mount Loretto in Pleasant Plains marks a four-day affair. Dates are Friday, Oct. 7 from...
Old railroad track being transformed into "Queensway" park
NEW YORK -- There could be a new way to explore the outdoors in Queens. A once bustling railroad track may be turned into a park, similar to Manhattan's High Line. As CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported, it might not seem like much for now, but the rusted railroad bridge over Yellowstone Boulevard in Rego Park is about to get a makeover. Not only that bridge, but the entire former 3.5 mile stretch of the Rockaway Beach Branch rail line once owned by the Long Island Rail Road more than 50 years ago."Phase one will convert abandoned railroad tracks, which have been used...
PJ village board nears acquisition of 49 Sheep Pasture, addresses Six Acre Park, ticks, rental property code
The Port Jefferson Village Board of Trustees covered a range of issues during a business meeting Monday, Sept. 19. With trustees Stan Loucks and Lauren Sheprow absent, the board approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into a contract to purchase the historic derelict home at 49 Sheep Pasture Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This $343 Upstate New York Airbnb Is Larger Than Central Park
If I asked you to picture New York’s largest Airbnb, what would you guess? Maybe a sprawling mansion in the Hamptons with 32 bedrooms, two pools, and 15,000 square feet? You’re not even close. In Upstate you can rent an Airbnb bigger even than NYC’s Central Park – and I guarantee it’ll cost you less than any Long Island home.
travelawaits.com
The Unique Day Cruise From NYC That Offers Spectacular Fall Views Along The Hudson River
Get into the fall season with a trip up the Hudson River. Circle Line is celebrating the return of its annual Bear Mountain Cruise. Enjoy the sights of the autumn season during this Oktoberfest-themed experience with German food specials, Oktoberfest beers, live music, and unbeatable views of the fall foliage.
Protesters assemble outside Mather Hospital, condemn forest clearing
Mather Hospital has recently come under fire after removing trees, including walking trails, to expand its northern parking lot among other improvements. On Sunday, Sept. 18, a small group of protesters gathered near the hospital parking lot, most of whom were from the local environmental group, EcoLeague, founded by Holly Fils-Aime with friends about a year and a half ago.
midislandtimes.com
Local diner closes after 50 year run
September 25 will be the last day in business for the iconic Plainview diner. After more than fifty years of being in business, diner owner John Papavasilopoulos will hang up his apron strings and close up shop for good. Papavasilopoulos’ son, Niko, said closing the diner will be bittersweet for...
The dos and don’ts of recycling on Long Island
NEW YORK (PIX11) — When it comes to recycling, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. The rules may vary depending on where you live. And your choices can have major impacts on our planet. Each person generates about 5 pounds of garbage per day, nationwide. Every bottle, every paper, and other material we get rid of is […]
Doctors on Long Island train for potential mass casualty events
OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Future doctors at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine in Nassau County practiced their responses to mass casualty events on Friday. Nearly 100 first-year students went through simulated disaster scenarios, from terror attacks to train derailments, at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Old Bethpage. PIX11 photojournalist […]
The Best Pizza in Brooklyn: 20 Places With Amazing Pie, Ranked
The best pizza in Brooklyn is a coveted crown, divisive amongst foodies, and a genuine rivalry between pizzerias. As big pizza fans, this is our Brooklyn top-20: Giuseppina’s occupies a retro space in Sunset Park that offers snug indoor seating and a scattering of seasonal tables on the terrace. The pizza menu is short and sweet, with topping choices. This is a cash-only restaurant so remember to stock your wallet before you arrive. It is a bit on the pricy side, with pizza’s starting at $26 – but they sure are tasty.
ATV, dirt bikes are such a menace that NJ city adopts new gas station law
ATLANTIC CITY — Another New Jersey city is cracking down on ATVs and dirt bikes, this time cutting off a source of fuel. By law, all-terrain vehicles cannot be driven on paved surfaces in New Jersey. That hasn't stopped packs of rowdy riders from terrorizing neighborhoods and being a hazard on city streets as they pop wheelies and race, officials said.
Comments / 0