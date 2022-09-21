ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimberley, TX

Volleyball falls to Davenport

It was a stunning upset in district play as the top ranked Wimberley Texans fell to the Davenport Wolves in a highly contested volleyball game. In the first set, it was the Wolves taking control of the game as Wimberley found themselves trailing at 25-12, The second set didn’t go as planned as the Wolves won the second set at 25-16 and took full control of the game by a considerable margin.
WIMBERLEY, TX
Battalion Texas AM

A&M puts a ring on it

When I was first applying to schools, Texas A&M was not in the cards for me. Some hick little “yee-yee” town in Texas was not the school that appealed to a city girl from Austin. All my life it was expected that I would go to Brigham Young University, or BYU. It was the obvious choice for someone of my faith … ha ha, yea, that one.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wimberleyview.com

Trying out for the UT equestrian team

It’s said if you gain the trust of a horse, you’ll have a friend for life. That’s important when you’re competing in the world of jumping and dressage. Dressage is a graceful form of riding that demonstrates the relationship forged between the horse and its rider. As for jumping — some are better than others.
WIMBERLEY, TX
wimberleyview.com

Former WHS player leads Wake Forest in San Marcos

Former Wimberley Texan volleyball star Paige Crawford received a warm welcome as her Wake Forest University volleyball team played in a tournament last week in San Marcos against Texas State University. During the three game tournament, in which Wake Forest went 2-1, Crawford led the team with 30 kills and seven aces as a freshman. On the season she is second on the team in kills.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
