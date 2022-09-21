Read full article on original website
Texas high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 23
Dripping Springs made a huge statement with a 55-7 clobbering of Bowie at Burger Stadium for a big district win. Buda Johnson took out Anderson 38-21.
wimberleyview.com
Volleyball falls to Davenport
It was a stunning upset in district play as the top ranked Wimberley Texans fell to the Davenport Wolves in a highly contested volleyball game. In the first set, it was the Wolves taking control of the game as Wimberley found themselves trailing at 25-12, The second set didn’t go as planned as the Wolves won the second set at 25-16 and took full control of the game by a considerable margin.
Elite Longhorns WR Target Jalen Hale Announces College Choice
A major longhorns receiver target announced his decision on Wednesday
footballscoop.com
Mississippi State's Mike Leach says Texas Longhorns' recruiting costs ... sound like bull
Mike Leach has coached at all levels, recruited all levels – and, for good measure, the perpetually quotable, offensive-minded head coach also has a law degree and a well-known affinity for all things pirates. Leach, Mississippi State’s coach seeking to help his Bulldogs rebound this week after a road-loss...
Battalion Texas AM
A&M puts a ring on it
When I was first applying to schools, Texas A&M was not in the cards for me. Some hick little “yee-yee” town in Texas was not the school that appealed to a city girl from Austin. All my life it was expected that I would go to Brigham Young University, or BYU. It was the obvious choice for someone of my faith … ha ha, yea, that one.
wimberleyview.com
Trying out for the UT equestrian team
It’s said if you gain the trust of a horse, you’ll have a friend for life. That’s important when you’re competing in the world of jumping and dressage. Dressage is a graceful form of riding that demonstrates the relationship forged between the horse and its rider. As for jumping — some are better than others.
wimberleyview.com
Former WHS player leads Wake Forest in San Marcos
Former Wimberley Texan volleyball star Paige Crawford received a warm welcome as her Wake Forest University volleyball team played in a tournament last week in San Marcos against Texas State University. During the three game tournament, in which Wake Forest went 2-1, Crawford led the team with 30 kills and seven aces as a freshman. On the season she is second on the team in kills.
$5,000 sculpture missing in Georgetown
The piece is on loan to Georgetown from the artist with support from the Georgetown Arts & Culture Board. It was planned to be on exhibit through September 2022.
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B Local Opening Draws Crowds
San Antonio-based H-E-B Grocery Company opened its first store in the DFW metroplex on Wednesday to an overwhelmingly positive response. Hundreds of people stood in line, wrapped around the building, for the 6 a.m. grand opening of the Frisco H-E-B, amidst fanfare from a high school marching band and cheering crowds.
$7M Kerrville lakefront ranch offers multitude of possibilities
The 72-acre property could be your future home.
With Everyone Mad at Mermaids in 2022, Maybe You Should Check Out the Texas Mermaid Fest
Love mermaids? Well then you need to make your way down to the mermaid capital of Texas. For some reason, the world has gone mad over the race of mermaid. Without a doubt, my favorite reaction to the new 'Little Mermaid' trailer is that little girl above. Sadly, some people are legit angry at mermaids now. Hopefully this weekend's Mermaid Fest is still a go. Oh, you don't know about Mermaid Fest?
hellogeorgetown.com
Pho MPH Open in Georgetown, TX
Located at 904 W. University Avenue, Unit 115, the restaurant serves authentic Asian cuisine including Vietnamese, Thai, Chinese and Japanese food, according to the company’s Facebook page. “Pho MPH serves great value, healthy Asian food that’s cooked fresh in each kitchen daily,” the company wrote on Facebook. “Visit our...
Rammstein, Lina Khil: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Our review of German band Rammstein's fiery, ear-splitting and generally over-the-top performance at the Alamodome was the most-read story by far.
dailytrib.com
PEC to move boundaries, except for local District 5
District boundaries could shift for six of the seven directors on the Pedernales Electric Cooperative board but will not affect District 5, which is represented by Director James Oakley. District 5 covers Marble Falls, Bertram, Horseshoe Bay, and parts of Burnet, Llano, Lampasas, and Williamson counties. PEC staff presented the...
Terry Black's BBQ throws shade at Black's Barbecue ahead of Lockhart opening
It's uncle vs. nephews in an ongoing Central Texas barbecue showdown.
These Texas chocolate shops named among best chocolate shops in the nation
Chocolate, everybody loves it... unless you don't and that's okay.
KXAN
Fall is here: When to expect the first freeze
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas may be in the midst of summer heat, but the changing of the seasons will, inevitably, bring cooler temperatures. As we head into October, cooler temperatures typically arrive in a hurry. Average high temperatures drop from the upper 80s at the beginning of the month to the upper 70s by the end of the month. Average low temperatures drop from the mid-60s to the mid-50s by the time we reach Halloween.
wimberleyview.com
State Highway 45 Southwest Connector heads into design phase
The final section of State Highway 45 Southwest is headed into the engineering and design phase after it received approval by the Hays County Commissioners Court, and Travis County isn’t very pleased with the decision. The final section will connect the SH 45 loop at FM 1626 with Interstate...
KENS 5
This San Antonio golf course also has a hidden gem restaurant inside | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — We’re always taking your restaurant recommendations. And we received one from John who wanted us to check out a locally-owned golf course with true Texas eats!. On Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we stepped into the Golf Club of Texas, located on 13600...
