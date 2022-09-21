Read full article on original website
KVUE
San Marcos star basketball player Malik Presley tears spleen in practice
Presley has offers from UT, LSU, A&M and others. He tore his spleen but is expected to recover.
wimberleyview.com
Trying out for the UT equestrian team
It’s said if you gain the trust of a horse, you’ll have a friend for life. That’s important when you’re competing in the world of jumping and dressage. Dressage is a graceful form of riding that demonstrates the relationship forged between the horse and its rider. As for jumping — some are better than others.
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football highlights, scores: Week 5
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!. Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football highlights and scores from Week 5 of the 2022-23 season. FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS FOR WEEK 5. Killeen Harker Heights takes down Weiss. Travis...
Westlake vs. Lake Travis football live stream: How to watch, get live score updates online
Watch and follow live as two Texas Class 6A powers square off in one of the biggest matchups of the week
Lubbock business shares parking frustration ahead of Texas Tech game day
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Red Raiders play a sold out game against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday which means up to 60,000 fans will soon be scrambling to find a perfect parking spot. Several fans have previously returned from the game to find their car has been towed after parking in the parking lots of […]
Texas football QB Hudson Card taking first-team reps in practice this week
We’re probably going to get the news in the next 24 hours or so regarding what the quarterback depth chart will look like for the upcoming weekend for Texas football against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. It’s hard to know who will be taking the field as QB for Texas against the Red Raiders on Sep. 24. But if it remains the same as last weekend against the UTSA Roadrunners, it will be junior quarterback Hudson Card as the starter.
Alright, I’ll Say It: I Don’t Get the Texas Longhorns ‘T-Shirt Fan’ Slam
I'm a huge college football fan. Sure, it's my job to watch and cover the Texas Tech football team, but even before I had this job I was a huge Texas Tech fan. I grew up in Lubbock and attended dozens of Texas Tech football games and even more baseball games with some Dickey and Knight basketball games thrown in, but I didn't attend Texas Tech University.
Texas State University reports record-setting freshman enrollment for fall 2022
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University confirmed Friday that it set a new record for freshman enrollment for the fall 2022 semester. A total of 7,573 students are enrolled this semester, marking a 14% increase over the previous year. The university also set a record for the largest...
Texas high school football scores for Thursday, Sept. 22
Del Valle picked up a 42-0 win over Akins and Hays held off Boerne Champion 34-29. Travis topped Manor New Tech 36-24 and Granger ran past Bruni 35-6.
wimberleyview.com
Volleyball falls to Davenport
It was a stunning upset in district play as the top ranked Wimberley Texans fell to the Davenport Wolves in a highly contested volleyball game. In the first set, it was the Wolves taking control of the game as Wimberley found themselves trailing at 25-12, The second set didn’t go as planned as the Wolves won the second set at 25-16 and took full control of the game by a considerable margin.
Marble Falls announces death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks
MARBLE FALLS, Texas — The City of Marble Falls on Friday announced the death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks. "Captain Stacks had been a valued member of the City since Jan. 4, 2005. He dedicated his life to serving and protecting the people of his community," the City said in a press release. "Captain Stacks exemplified heroism by doing what our first responders do every day: put on their uniform, leave their loved ones, and carry out their sworn duty to protect and serve the residents of our city."
$5,000 sculpture missing in Georgetown
The piece is on loan to Georgetown from the artist with support from the Georgetown Arts & Culture Board. It was planned to be on exhibit through September 2022.
Terry Black's BBQ throws shade at Black's Barbecue ahead of Lockhart opening
It's uncle vs. nephews in an ongoing Central Texas barbecue showdown.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Police arrest Kyle man in connection to threats made to Austin school
AUSTIN, Texas — A man from Kyle, Texas, was arrested for allegedly making threats against a Travis County school. Officers with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office report that an investigation into the matter began immediately. TCSO said they received word from Austin Waldorf School that the institute was subjected to five threatening voicemail messages.
Nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center officially unionize
AUSTIN, Texas — The nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin (ASMCA) have voted in-favor to unionize. With a 72% approval vote, the nurses voted to join the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU). NNOC/NNU is the largest nurses' union in the U.S. The reasoning behind unionizing...
fox7austin.com
Georgetown hires new director of economic development
GEORGETOWN, Texas - The city of Georgetown has named a new economic development director after a nationwide recruitment effort. Cameron Goodman will be taking over the role on Oct. 10. He most recently served as economic development director in Leander. "Georgetown is a fantastic community full of history and opportunity,"...
dailytrib.com
Veteran firefighter Sam Stacks dies; procession Sept. 23
Sam Stacks, chief of Spicewood Fire Rescue and a captain for Marble Falls Fire Rescue, died Thursday, Sept. 22, at a Williamson County hospital. He was 49. A procession of first responders will ceremoniously escort his body home Friday, Sept. 23. “Sam was a valuable leader in the department and...
These Texas chocolate shops named among best chocolate shops in the nation
Chocolate, everybody loves it... unless you don't and that's okay.
fox7austin.com
1,000-plus water violation warnings issued as pipe repair work steps up
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Repair work on the raw water intake that feeds the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority started Wednesday. Progress was made Thursday to the point that officials hope the repair project may be completed a little ahead of schedule. However, residents in Cedar Park and Leander are still being warned not to violate the new water conservation rules.
thedailytexan.com
Black Food Week, an initiative promoting Austin’s Black-owned restaurants
Walking into the building with checkered floors, wooden walls and a menu displaying an animated chicken stirring a steaming pot of greens, Austin foodies know they are in for a treat. Whip My Soul, which offers a rich menu of tasty soul food dishes, makes one of many Austin-based, Black-owned restaurants featured in this year’s Black Food Week.
