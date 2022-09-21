ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

wimberleyview.com

Trying out for the UT equestrian team

It’s said if you gain the trust of a horse, you’ll have a friend for life. That’s important when you’re competing in the world of jumping and dressage. Dressage is a graceful form of riding that demonstrates the relationship forged between the horse and its rider. As for jumping — some are better than others.
WIMBERLEY, TX
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football highlights, scores: Week 5

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!. Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football highlights and scores from Week 5 of the 2022-23 season. FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS FOR WEEK 5. Killeen Harker Heights takes down Weiss. Travis...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas football QB Hudson Card taking first-team reps in practice this week

We’re probably going to get the news in the next 24 hours or so regarding what the quarterback depth chart will look like for the upcoming weekend for Texas football against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. It’s hard to know who will be taking the field as QB for Texas against the Red Raiders on Sep. 24. But if it remains the same as last weekend against the UTSA Roadrunners, it will be junior quarterback Hudson Card as the starter.
AUSTIN, TX
wimberleyview.com

Volleyball falls to Davenport

It was a stunning upset in district play as the top ranked Wimberley Texans fell to the Davenport Wolves in a highly contested volleyball game. In the first set, it was the Wolves taking control of the game as Wimberley found themselves trailing at 25-12, The second set didn’t go as planned as the Wolves won the second set at 25-16 and took full control of the game by a considerable margin.
WIMBERLEY, TX
KVUE

Marble Falls announces death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks

MARBLE FALLS, Texas — The City of Marble Falls on Friday announced the death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks. "Captain Stacks had been a valued member of the City since Jan. 4, 2005. He dedicated his life to serving and protecting the people of his community," the City said in a press release. "Captain Stacks exemplified heroism by doing what our first responders do every day: put on their uniform, leave their loved ones, and carry out their sworn duty to protect and serve the residents of our city."
MARBLE FALLS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Police arrest Kyle man in connection to threats made to Austin school

AUSTIN, Texas — A man from Kyle, Texas, was arrested for allegedly making threats against a Travis County school. Officers with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office report that an investigation into the matter began immediately. TCSO said they received word from Austin Waldorf School that the institute was subjected to five threatening voicemail messages.
KYLE, TX
KVUE

Nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center officially unionize

AUSTIN, Texas — The nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin (ASMCA) have voted in-favor to unionize. With a 72% approval vote, the nurses voted to join the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU). NNOC/NNU is the largest nurses' union in the U.S. The reasoning behind unionizing...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Georgetown hires new director of economic development

GEORGETOWN, Texas - The city of Georgetown has named a new economic development director after a nationwide recruitment effort. Cameron Goodman will be taking over the role on Oct. 10. He most recently served as economic development director in Leander. "Georgetown is a fantastic community full of history and opportunity,"...
GEORGETOWN, TX
dailytrib.com

Veteran firefighter Sam Stacks dies; procession Sept. 23

Sam Stacks, chief of Spicewood Fire Rescue and a captain for Marble Falls Fire Rescue, died Thursday, Sept. 22, at a Williamson County hospital. He was 49. A procession of first responders will ceremoniously escort his body home Friday, Sept. 23. “Sam was a valuable leader in the department and...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
fox7austin.com

1,000-plus water violation warnings issued as pipe repair work steps up

CEDAR PARK, Texas - Repair work on the raw water intake that feeds the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority started Wednesday. Progress was made Thursday to the point that officials hope the repair project may be completed a little ahead of schedule. However, residents in Cedar Park and Leander are still being warned not to violate the new water conservation rules.
CEDAR PARK, TX
thedailytexan.com

Black Food Week, an initiative promoting Austin’s Black-owned restaurants

Walking into the building with checkered floors, wooden walls and a menu displaying an animated chicken stirring a steaming pot of greens, Austin foodies know they are in for a treat. Whip My Soul, which offers a rich menu of tasty soul food dishes, makes one of many Austin-based, Black-owned restaurants featured in this year’s Black Food Week.
AUSTIN, TX

