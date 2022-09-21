We’re probably going to get the news in the next 24 hours or so regarding what the quarterback depth chart will look like for the upcoming weekend for Texas football against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. It’s hard to know who will be taking the field as QB for Texas against the Red Raiders on Sep. 24. But if it remains the same as last weekend against the UTSA Roadrunners, it will be junior quarterback Hudson Card as the starter.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO