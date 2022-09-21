Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas TodayTom HandyTexas State
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
This Austin conservationist is giving away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
kwhi.com
NEW BRAUNFELS DEFEATS BRENHAM CUBS 40-20 IN NON-DISTRICT FINALE
The New Braunfels Unicorns handed the Brenham Cubs their third loss of the season last (Thursday) night 40-20. New Braunfels got on the board early with a touchdown and two field goals to take a 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Rylan Wooten got the Cubs on...
wimberleyview.com
Texan football proves ready for Saturday game
Everything was set for an epic rivalry clash between the Wimberley Texans and the Fredericksburg Battlin Billies. Texan Stadium was packed to the brim with both sides filled up with their respective fan bases. It was sure to be a great game under the Friday Night Lights. But no one...
Texas high school football scores for Thursday, Sept. 22
Del Valle picked up a 42-0 win over Akins and Hays held off Boerne Champion 34-29. Travis topped Manor New Tech 36-24 and Granger ran past Bruni 35-6.
Elite Longhorns WR Target Jalen Hale Announces College Choice
A major longhorns receiver target announced his decision on Wednesday
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in San Antonio
There aren't many better victories Dallas Cowboys fans can feel than watching the silver and blue take home a win from a division rival on Monday Night Football, however, that's going to have to wait.
milb.com
San Antonio’s Magical Season Comes to an End
SAN ANTONIO – Thursday night was game two of the Texas League South Division Series between the San Antonio Missions and the Frisco RoughRiders. Following their game one victory on Tuesday, the RoughRiders jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Thursday and eventually led 5-0. Cody Bradford delivered a career-best performance on the mound for Frisco tossing six shutout innings. San Antonio nearly completed the comeback with a two-run homer in the ninth inning. However, Frisco clinched the series with a 5-2 victory.
Texas grape growers believe herbicide is killing their vineyards
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas grape growers believe herbicide carried through the air from nearby cotton farms is killing their crops. "Look at these next plants. You know how dead that is?" It's just one more dead viognier vine for grape grower Cliff Bingham, the owner of Bingham Family Vineyards.
Texan near San Antonio seven figures richer after $1 million Powerball win
Someone down near San Antonio is going to have to buy a new belt after their pockets just got seven figures heavier due to a massive win from the Texas Lottery.
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B Local Opening Draws Crowds
San Antonio-based H-E-B Grocery Company opened its first store in the DFW metroplex on Wednesday to an overwhelmingly positive response. Hundreds of people stood in line, wrapped around the building, for the 6 a.m. grand opening of the Frisco H-E-B, amidst fanfare from a high school marching band and cheering crowds.
Fall is here: When to expect the first freeze
Central Texas may be in the midst of summer heat, but the changing of the seasons will, inevitably, bring cooler temperatures.
CannaBus, Texas' first mobile marijuana dispensary, coming to San Antonio
It will also be making the trip to the DFW
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
San Antonio Burrito Bites: 3 Buc-ee's burritos to try in New Braunfels
Yes, I'm ranking gas station burritos now.
portasouthjetty.com
The day’s catch
Robert Ramos of San Antonio shows the gafftop he caught during the Anglers on Wheels Fishing Tournament in Port Aransas on Friday, Sept. 16. The tournament was sponsored by The Door in the Wall, Inc., a non-profit organization that also hosts sailing events for the disabled, a Fourth of July picnic celebration and a Christmas dance. Tournament anglers fished aboard […]
UT’s new band for those who don’t want to play ‘Eyes of Texas’ on hold
Originally planned to start this fall, the band was to be created for those in the Longhorn Band who objected to playing the alma mater at sporting events due to the song's racial history and origins at minstrel shows.
KSAT 12
Only ONE San Antonio restaurant made Yelp’s list of top 100 taco spots in the US
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is the city of tacos so it’s surprising that only one location made Yelp’s top 100 taco spots in the U.S. Yelp, a user-review website for restaurants and various businesses, announced that Sangria on the Burg came in a No. 51 on the list.
nypressnews.com
Dr. Vanessa A. Sansone
Title: Assistant Professor of Higher Educational Leadership and Policy Studies, University of Texas at San Antonio. Sansone is an assistant professor of higher education in the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies at The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA). She is an expert on racial, spatial and class disparities related to higher education student retention, access, success and how institutional, state and national policies impact these issues. In her scholarship, she uses critical lenses that are drawn from the fields of demography, sociology and geography to explore how inequity structures the experiences and outcomes for diverse student populations and institutions. Her areas of research focus on understanding college affordability, Hispanic-serving institutions, governance structures and the geography of postsecondary opportunity, especially for students from Latinx, military-affiliated and rural backgrounds. Sansone’s empirical work has been presented at several national conferences and has been published in such outlets as the Review of Higher Education, Review of Educational Research and New Directions for Student Development Services. In addition, she has contributed to policy briefs, book chapters, book reviews and web-based writings. She has been recognized by the American Association of Hispanics in Higher Education (AAHHE) and the Texas Association of Chicanos in Higher Education (TACHE) as a top Latina graduate scholar for her service and scholarly contributions to the Latinx community. And has been nationally selected as a faculty fellow with the Rutgers Graduate School of Education’s Center for Minority Serving Institutions and the Annie E. Casey Foundation. She hails from a historically underserved area of San Antonio and is a first-generation college student, who grew up in a low income household. As a way to give back to her South Texas community, she has served as the co-founder and lead organizer of Colegio en Nuestra Comunidad, which is an annual citywide college fair that promotes college access to low-income neighborhoods within San Antonio, Texas. She holds a doctorate in educational leadership with an emphasis in higher education from UTSA, a master of education degree in educational leadership and policy studies with an emphasis in higher education administration from UTSA and a bachelor’s degree in sociology from St. Mary’s University, San Antonio.
12 of the most festive pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area this fall
Fall is finally here.
Reader’s Digest Says This is the Best Pizza in All of Texas
I think by now, it has become very obvious that I LOVE pizza. A while back I was upset that the best pizza in El Paso (according to TripAdvisor) wasn't a local place, then it began what I called "the great pizza debate". Well, today I come with another list,...
KWTX
Texas Rangers solve 1988 Cold Case Murder
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program has solved the 1988 killing of Patricia Ann Howell Jacobs after more than 30 years. Daniel Andrew MacGinnis entered a guilty plea on Sept. 20 and was sentenced to serve 20 years for her murder. That sentence will run...
