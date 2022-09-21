ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEW BRAUNFELS DEFEATS BRENHAM CUBS 40-20 IN NON-DISTRICT FINALE

The New Braunfels Unicorns handed the Brenham Cubs their third loss of the season last (Thursday) night 40-20. New Braunfels got on the board early with a touchdown and two field goals to take a 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Rylan Wooten got the Cubs on...
Texan football proves ready for Saturday game

Everything was set for an epic rivalry clash between the Wimberley Texans and the Fredericksburg Battlin Billies. Texan Stadium was packed to the brim with both sides filled up with their respective fan bases. It was sure to be a great game under the Friday Night Lights. But no one...
San Antonio’s Magical Season Comes to an End

SAN ANTONIO – Thursday night was game two of the Texas League South Division Series between the San Antonio Missions and the Frisco RoughRiders. Following their game one victory on Tuesday, the RoughRiders jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Thursday and eventually led 5-0. Cody Bradford delivered a career-best performance on the mound for Frisco tossing six shutout innings. San Antonio nearly completed the comeback with a two-run homer in the ninth inning. However, Frisco clinched the series with a 5-2 victory.
H-E-B Local Opening Draws Crowds

San Antonio-based H-E-B Grocery Company opened its first store in the DFW metroplex on Wednesday to an overwhelmingly positive response. Hundreds of people stood in line, wrapped around the building, for the 6 a.m. grand opening of the Frisco H-E-B, amidst fanfare from a high school marching band and cheering crowds.
The day’s catch

Robert Ramos of San Antonio shows the gafftop he caught during the Anglers on Wheels Fishing Tournament in Port Aransas on Friday, Sept. 16. The tournament was sponsored by The Door in the Wall, Inc., a non-profit organization that also hosts sailing events for the disabled, a Fourth of July picnic celebration and a Christmas dance. Tournament anglers fished aboard […]
Dr. Vanessa A. Sansone

Title: Assistant Professor of Higher Educational Leadership and Policy Studies, University of Texas at San Antonio. Sansone is an assistant professor of higher education in the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies at The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA). She is an expert on racial, spatial and class disparities related to higher education student retention, access, success and how institutional, state and national policies impact these issues. In her scholarship, she uses critical lenses that are drawn from the fields of demography, sociology and geography to explore how inequity structures the experiences and outcomes for diverse student populations and institutions. Her areas of research focus on understanding college affordability, Hispanic-serving institutions, governance structures and the geography of postsecondary opportunity, especially for students from Latinx, military-affiliated and rural backgrounds. Sansone’s empirical work has been presented at several national conferences and has been published in such outlets as the Review of Higher Education, Review of Educational Research and New Directions for Student Development Services. In addition, she has contributed to policy briefs, book chapters, book reviews and web-based writings. She has been recognized by the American Association of Hispanics in Higher Education (AAHHE) and the Texas Association of Chicanos in Higher Education (TACHE) as a top Latina graduate scholar for her service and scholarly contributions to the Latinx community. And has been nationally selected as a faculty fellow with the Rutgers Graduate School of Education’s Center for Minority Serving Institutions and the Annie E. Casey Foundation. She hails from a historically underserved area of San Antonio and is a first-generation college student, who grew up in a low income household. As a way to give back to her South Texas community, she has served as the co-founder and lead organizer of Colegio en Nuestra Comunidad, which is an annual citywide college fair that promotes college access to low-income neighborhoods within San Antonio, Texas. She holds a doctorate in educational leadership with an emphasis in higher education from UTSA, a master of education degree in educational leadership and policy studies with an emphasis in higher education administration from UTSA and a bachelor’s degree in sociology from St. Mary’s University, San Antonio.
Texas Rangers solve 1988 Cold Case Murder

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program has solved the 1988 killing of Patricia Ann Howell Jacobs after more than 30 years. Daniel Andrew MacGinnis entered a guilty plea on Sept. 20 and was sentenced to serve 20 years for her murder. That sentence will run...
