Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician
The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
BBC
Rail strikes: New date set for 40,000 workers to walk out
More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operators will strike again on 8 October, their union says. The RMT said it would be "effectively shutting down the railway network" as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It will come just a week after...
BBC
Rape posts every half-hour found on online incel forum
Discussions on a major forum for incels are growing more violent, a new study by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has warned. Incels - short for Involuntary Celibate - hold misogynistic beliefs, and some have launched violent attacks. The CCDH research suggests that, on average, a post about...
BBC
Secamb: Concern raised over paramedics leaving due to bullying
Concerns that ambulance workers at a trust could leave their jobs due to a culture of bullying have been raised. Councillor Christine Robinson said staff at South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) "aren't going to raise concerns, they're just going to leave". Her comments at an East Sussex County Council...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Tax cuts: Kwasi Kwarteng's measures benefit richest, Labour says
The government's tax cuts will benefit the richest 1% and make the next generation worse off, Labour has said. Deputy leader Angela Rayner told the BBC the chancellor's approach of "trickle-down economics" was a "dangerous gamble". Independent think tank the Institute of Fiscal Studies said the richest 10% of households...
National insurance increase will be reversed from 6 November, says Kwasi Kwarteng – as it happened
The chancellor says the move will save 28m people £330 on average next year
BBC
Census 2021: One Northern Ireland census question grabs the headlines
About 60 questions were posed but in truth only one was going to grab the headlines. It is now official those from a Catholic background outnumber those from a Protestant background for the first time in Northern Ireland's 101-year history. It is a hugely significant and historic moment but not...
BBC
Lebanese banks to remain shut indefinitely after economic crises
Lebanese banks will remain shut "indefinitely" due to a lack of security protection by authorities, say their association. The announcement by the Association of Lebanese Banks follows a string of raids by customers demanding access to frozen savings last week. It said their employees faced risks which had not been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UK accused of abandoning global south as it fails to boost spending on key fund
Liz Truss’s administration becomes only major world power not to raise its spending at UN pledging event
BBC
Liverpool's Car Free Day ends in 'disaster'
Liverpool's Car Free Day was ended two hours early after major congestion formed in parts of the city. The Strand was supposed to be shut between 10:00 and 16:00 BST in an attempt to encourage drivers to use alternative modes of transport. But it caused traffic jams in other parts...
BBC
Mistley Quay campaigners chain 'eyesore' fencing in 14-year row
Campaigners have chained the word "unlock" to fencing in a bid to get the "eyesore" that has been part of a 14-year dispute taken down. Landowner TW Logistics put the fencing up at Mistley Quay, Essex over concerns people would fall in the water. Campaigners gained village green status so...
EU watchdog proposes emergency brake for energy markets
LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A temporary brake on gas and electricity derivatives when prices spike could improve how energy markets operate, the European Union's securities watchdog proposed on Thursday, along with more fundamental changes over time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lebanon's progress in implementing reforms remains very slow - IMF
BEIRUT, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Lebanon's progress in implementing reforms required to unlock relief funds from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remains very slow, the IMF said in a statement on Wednesday.
BBC
Home Secretary Suella Braverman tells police to stop symbolic gestures
The home secretary has written to police chiefs calling for change to the "culture and standards" in policing. In a letter to forces in England and Wales, newly-appointed Suella Braverman said public trust had been shattered. She said there is a perception that police "have had to spend too much...
Energy support for businesses to cost ‘tens of billions’, Rees-Mogg says; firms and schools fear cliff edge – business live
Capping electricity and gas for six months won’t provide long-term security, schools and hospitality firms fear, as business secretary hints at more support
Comments / 0