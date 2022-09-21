ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician

The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
BBC

Rail strikes: New date set for 40,000 workers to walk out

More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operators will strike again on 8 October, their union says. The RMT said it would be "effectively shutting down the railway network" as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It will come just a week after...
BBC

Rape posts every half-hour found on online incel forum

Discussions on a major forum for incels are growing more violent, a new study by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has warned. Incels - short for Involuntary Celibate - hold misogynistic beliefs, and some have launched violent attacks. The CCDH research suggests that, on average, a post about...
BBC

Secamb: Concern raised over paramedics leaving due to bullying

Concerns that ambulance workers at a trust could leave their jobs due to a culture of bullying have been raised. Councillor Christine Robinson said staff at South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) "aren't going to raise concerns, they're just going to leave". Her comments at an East Sussex County Council...
Person
Dave Mahoney
BBC

Tax cuts: Kwasi Kwarteng's measures benefit richest, Labour says

The government's tax cuts will benefit the richest 1% and make the next generation worse off, Labour has said. Deputy leader Angela Rayner told the BBC the chancellor's approach of "trickle-down economics" was a "dangerous gamble". Independent think tank the Institute of Fiscal Studies said the richest 10% of households...
BBC

Census 2021: One Northern Ireland census question grabs the headlines

About 60 questions were posed but in truth only one was going to grab the headlines. It is now official those from a Catholic background outnumber those from a Protestant background for the first time in Northern Ireland's 101-year history. It is a hugely significant and historic moment but not...
BBC

Lebanese banks to remain shut indefinitely after economic crises

Lebanese banks will remain shut "indefinitely" due to a lack of security protection by authorities, say their association. The announcement by the Association of Lebanese Banks follows a string of raids by customers demanding access to frozen savings last week. It said their employees faced risks which had not been...
#Bbc Radio Guernsey
BBC

Liverpool's Car Free Day ends in 'disaster'

Liverpool's Car Free Day was ended two hours early after major congestion formed in parts of the city. The Strand was supposed to be shut between 10:00 and 16:00 BST in an attempt to encourage drivers to use alternative modes of transport. But it caused traffic jams in other parts...
BBC

Mistley Quay campaigners chain 'eyesore' fencing in 14-year row

Campaigners have chained the word "unlock" to fencing in a bid to get the "eyesore" that has been part of a 14-year dispute taken down. Landowner TW Logistics put the fencing up at Mistley Quay, Essex over concerns people would fall in the water. Campaigners gained village green status so...
BBC
BBC

Home Secretary Suella Braverman tells police to stop symbolic gestures

The home secretary has written to police chiefs calling for change to the "culture and standards" in policing. In a letter to forces in England and Wales, newly-appointed Suella Braverman said public trust had been shattered. She said there is a perception that police "have had to spend too much...
