What Is The Happiest State in The U.S.?
Measuring physical/emotional well-being, work & community environment and other factors, WalletHub declares the happiest state in the U.S.
All 50 US States Were Ranked From Happiest To Saddest & West Virginia Is Looking Depressed
“No medicine cures what happiness cannot,” said renowned Colombian novelist Gabriel García Márquez. In order to highlight the happiest place in the U.S., the finance website WalletHub published a study on September 20 showing the most — and least — joyful states in the country.
WalletHub Report Ranks Maryland As Second Happiest State In The U.S.
Well, this is some good news for the State of Maryland. In a recently released report by WalletHub, Maryland was found to be the second happiest state in the United States, coming in behind Hawaii! Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to […] The post WalletHub Report Ranks Maryland As Second Happiest State In The U.S. appeared first on 92 Q.
