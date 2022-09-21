Read full article on original website
Don't cook your chicken in NyQuil, despite what you've seen on TikTok, FDA warns
"The challenge sounds silly and unappetizing — and it is," the FDA said.
TikTok trend where people cook chicken in NyQuil is dangerous and could lead to lung damage, FDA says
The FDA is asking people to stop cooking chicken in NyQuil. Taking too much NyQuil can lead to serious health complications.
FDA Warns Against Using NyQuil As A Chicken Marinade
Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) The Food and Drug Administration has offered Americans some food for thought: It’s a bad idea to use NyQuil as a chicken marinade. The federal agency felt obligated to issue the warning in light of a social media challenge encouraging people to...
Were you aware of the "Nyquil Chicken Challenge" on social media?
The FDA is warning parents and the general public of challenge videos that surfaced on TikTok of people cooking chicken in the over the counter cough syrup, Nyquil.
FDA Advises Against Cooking Chicken In NyQuil, Twitter Reacts
Things are getting weird on TikTok. Of the many social media platforms that exist, some of the most unhinged content comes from the platform formally known as Musical.ly, and this month, things seem to have reached a new peak. @imbabytate#duet with @brittbarbie3 #periodahhâ¬ original sound - Brittbarbie3.
Stop Cooking Chicken in Nyquil, FDA Begs in Response to Social Media Trend
It may seem like cooking up raw chicken in cough syrup is the stuff of nightmares, but videos purporting to do just that have appeared on platforms including TikTok and Instagram. Last week, the US Food and Drug Administration issued a warning over the misuse of medicines as inspired by social media videos.
NyQuil chicken: FDA warns people not to try ‘unappetizing’ TikTok challenge
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning those responding to a TikTok video that encourages people to cook chicken in an over-the-counter cold medicine that they could be risking their lives. The viral video, which on Tuesday had racked up more than 1.3 million views, shows people sauteing chicken...
FDA Reminds People That Cooking Chicken in NyQuil Is a Terrible Idea
There are so many great recipes for chicken. You can fry it. Braise it. Pan-sear it. You should not, however, cook it in a mixture of acetaminophen, dextromethorphan, and doxylamine, as a now-deleted spree of TikTok NyQuil chicken videos suggest. While most of the TikToks showing how to make “sleepy...
Cooking chicken in NyQuil is dangerous, FDA says, citing a video posted on TikTok
The Food and Drug Administration has issued an update advising consumers that cooking chicken in NyQuil is dangerous and potentially harmful. The warning, part of a broader FDA update published Thursday about "social media challenges," references a video that a TikTok user posted at least a year ago that shows him frying two chicken breasts in the cold and flu medicine. In the video, which went viral but appears to have been taken down, the user flips the meat with a flat iron hair straightener.
FDA's 'NyQuil Chicken' warning may have ignited a cough medicine cooking frenzy
The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning on Sep. 15 alerting TikTok users and others on social media about the dangers of cooking chicken breasts in NyQuil, a popular over-the-counter cold and flu medicine. The message referred to a "challenge" involving the combination of medicine and poultry, which is it described as "silly and unappetizing."
