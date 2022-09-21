Read full article on original website
Countdown to Pacific Wine & Food Classic at Newport Dunes on October 1
Only one week left to get your tickets to the Pacific Wine & Food Classic that takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. on October 1 at Newport Dunes. In the past, the Pacific Wine & Food Event has offered general admission and a handful of VIP tickets, but this year all tickets are VIP, and for good reason—the wines and cuisine are all elevated, and the VIP experience offers a more relaxed ambiance to all attendees.
Susan G. Komen Orange County ‘More Than Pink’ Walk Returns to Fashion Island Sunday, Sept. 25
Pink will be the color of the day this Sunday when thousands of Orange County resident descend on Fashion Island for the Susan G. Komen “More Than Pink” Walk OC to raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients in the community who are in need of direct patient services such as patient navigation and screening and diagnostics.
Assemblymember Janet Nguyen continues tradition of honoring California’s surfing heritage
September 20 is California Surfing Day! First observed on September 20, 2018, California Surfing Day was established by Senator Janet Nguyen’s SCR 122 and was again recognized by now Assemblymember Janet Nguyen’s ACR 116. The annual celebration of California Surfing Day brings together California’s surfers to unify around...
Nearly 5,000 packed Mile Square Park for O.C.’s Sunset Classic Car Show and Concert
A crowd of nearly 5,000 people packed Mile Square Park on Saturday, September 17, to celebrate the second annual Sunset Classic Car Show and Concert. “It’s great to bring our community together for an end-of-summer celebration with beautiful classic cars, delicious food, and great music,” said Supervisor Andrew Do, who organized the free community event.
Long Beach RWF October meeting to feature columnist Susan Shelley and decorating pumpkins for blind veterans
Susan Shelley, columnist, and member of the editorial board of the Southern California News Group that includes the Long Beach Press-Telegram, Orange County Register and Los Angeles Daily News will be the featured speaker at the Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s Saturday, October 8, 2022, breakfast meeting. Conveniently held at The Grand in Long Beach (4101 E. Willow Street), registration starts at 9 a.m. with a scrumptious all-you-can-eat breakfast served at 9:30 a.m. The cost is just $30 for members and $35 for non-members and there is free covered parking.
Dana Point Housing Element Receives State Approval; San Juan Capistrano’s Under Review
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Junipero Serra’s Legacy: Indigenous Descendants, Southern California Community Members Reflect on Mission San Juan Capistrano’s Founder
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, September 23, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, September 23, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Highs are expected...
Rancho Los Alamitos celebrates dance and music with the Nannette Brodie Dance Theatre
The community is invited to SITE TO SITE: EXPERIENCE THE RANCHO WITH NANNETTE BRODIE DANCE THEATRE on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2. The performance begins at 5 pm in the historic gardens of Rancho Los Alamitos in Long Beach. Tickets are on sale through the Rancho’s website at https://www.rancholosalamitos.org/events.html.
2ND & PCH Shopping Center presents outdoor concert series “Rock 2ND & PCH”
2ND & PCH, Long Beach’s premier outdoor shopping center, is pleased to present the Rock 2ND & PCH concert series Thursdays, October 6th, 13th and 27th, 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm. The three-part series features headlining acts from top Southern California tribute bands playing iconic hits from artists including Bruno Mars, Fleetwood Mac and Journey. Concerts are complimentary to the community and will be performed on stage along Seaport Way.
United States Polo Association to debut USPA Women’s Arena Open for the first time on West Coast
The United States Polo Association announced that it will debut the highly anticipated USPA Women’s Arena Open for the first time on the West Coast as the Orange County Polo Club is hosting the prestigious series Sept. 23-25. Live coverage will also be available on Global Polo TV. The...
Join neighbors and police officers for upcoming Los Alamitos Coffee with a Cop event
The Los Alamitos Police Department would like to invite the community to meet them on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. The event will be held at the Starbucks at Katella and Los Alamitos Blvd. (3575 Katella Ave.). Join your neighbors and police officers for coffee...
City of Newport Beach Issues Statement on Proposed Dredging Project and In-Harbor Sediment Plan
The California Coastal Commission is preparing to consider permitting plans for an important Newport Harbor dredging project. The City of Newport Beach has issued a statement about the critical need for this project and the rigorous environmental analysis that supports the proposal. Dredging Newport Harbor is critical to maintain safe...
Still Protecting Our Newport Welcomes the Community to Their Annual Meeting Sept. 24
Does John Wayne Airport have plans to expand its runway?. Find out at SPON’s Annual Meeting on Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Environmental Nature Center, 1601 East 16th St., Newport Beach. The event is free and open to the public. Coffee, tea and...
Long Beach boaters fight climate change by restoring native oysters
On Sunday, September 18, Long Beach boaters helped improve water quality and defend against rising seas with the help of nonprofit Orange County Coastkeeper and local marine biology students. In May 2022, dozens of Long Beach Yacht Club members collected strings of oyster shells to hang off their docks. Four months later, they returned their strings, hoping to find Olympia oysters attached to the shells. After inspection by Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach marine biologists, these native oysters will be transferred to their restoration site in the Jack Dunster Marine Biological Reserve.
Coast Guard locates 66-year-old missing diver near Channel Islands
The Coast Guard located a 66-year-old man on September 19 that was reported missing from a dive boat near the Channel Islands. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles – Long Beach Command Center watchstanders received a call from the fishing vessel, Otravez, reporting a man had gone missing from the vessel. The vessel was conducting dive operations near Channel Islands, when one of the crewmembers noticed the missing diver and contacted the Coast Guard.
A Santa Ana man was arrested in Garden Grove for using a hammer to assault someone
Last night, September 20, 2022 at 8:49 PM, Garden Grove Police Department Officers responded to the 13000 block of Garden Grove Blvd., in reference to a possible stabbing. Upon arrival, they found the suspect, Jesse Bizarro, a 36-years-old resident of Santa Ana, being detained by witnesses. Bizarro was taken into...
Letter to the Editor: Jay Chen wants you to forget
Jay Chen wants you to forget the racist remarks he made a couple months ago in a synagogue in Fountain Valley, but I certainly can’t forget how he chose to attack Michelle Steel for her “accent” and how he “needs a translator” to understand what she is saying.
OCVibe proposal to remake area around Honda Center goes before City Council
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Sept. 22, 2022) — Anaheim’s City Council on Sept. 27 is set to consider a proposal for 95 acres of new entertainment, shopping and dining, offices, apartments and open space built around Honda Center and the ARTIC transit hub. Known as OCVibe, the proposal would transform...
The Irvine Company is the top taxpayer in Orange County in FY 21-22
SANTA ANA – The Irvine Company remains the No. 1 taxpayer in Orange County with $191,000,000 in total secured tax payments for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Charter Communications (Times Warner) is the top unsecured taxpayer with $4,257,904. The top 20 taxpayers represent 5.60 percent and 9.65 percent of secured...
