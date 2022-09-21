ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

localocnews.com

Countdown to Pacific Wine & Food Classic at Newport Dunes on October 1

Only one week left to get your tickets to the Pacific Wine & Food Classic that takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. on October 1 at Newport Dunes. In the past, the Pacific Wine & Food Event has offered general admission and a handful of VIP tickets, but this year all tickets are VIP, and for good reason—the wines and cuisine are all elevated, and the VIP experience offers a more relaxed ambiance to all attendees.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Nearly 5,000 packed Mile Square Park for O.C.’s Sunset Classic Car Show and Concert

A crowd of nearly 5,000 people packed Mile Square Park on Saturday, September 17, to celebrate the second annual Sunset Classic Car Show and Concert. “It’s great to bring our community together for an end-of-summer celebration with beautiful classic cars, delicious food, and great music,” said Supervisor Andrew Do, who organized the free community event.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Long Beach RWF October meeting to feature columnist Susan Shelley and decorating pumpkins for blind veterans

Susan Shelley, columnist, and member of the editorial board of the Southern California News Group that includes the Long Beach Press-Telegram, Orange County Register and Los Angeles Daily News will be the featured speaker at the Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s Saturday, October 8, 2022, breakfast meeting. Conveniently held at The Grand in Long Beach (4101 E. Willow Street), registration starts at 9 a.m. with a scrumptious all-you-can-eat breakfast served at 9:30 a.m. The cost is just $30 for members and $35 for non-members and there is free covered parking.
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Dana Point Housing Element Receives State Approval; San Juan Capistrano’s Under Review

Dana Point Housing Element Receives State Approval; San Juan Capistrano's Under Review
DANA POINT, CA
localocnews.com

Junipero Serra’s Legacy: Indigenous Descendants, Southern California Community Members Reflect on Mission San Juan Capistrano’s Founder

Junipero Serra's Legacy: Indigenous Descendants, Southern California Community Members Reflect on Mission San Juan Capistrano's Founder
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, September 23, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Friday, September 23, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Highs are expected...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

2ND & PCH Shopping Center presents outdoor concert series “Rock 2ND & PCH”

2ND & PCH, Long Beach’s premier outdoor shopping center, is pleased to present the Rock 2ND & PCH concert series Thursdays, October 6th, 13th and 27th, 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm. The three-part series features headlining acts from top Southern California tribute bands playing iconic hits from artists including Bruno Mars, Fleetwood Mac and Journey. Concerts are complimentary to the community and will be performed on stage along Seaport Way.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach boaters fight climate change by restoring native oysters

On Sunday, September 18, Long Beach boaters helped improve water quality and defend against rising seas with the help of nonprofit Orange County Coastkeeper and local marine biology students. In May 2022, dozens of Long Beach Yacht Club members collected strings of oyster shells to hang off their docks. Four months later, they returned their strings, hoping to find Olympia oysters attached to the shells. After inspection by Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach marine biologists, these native oysters will be transferred to their restoration site in the Jack Dunster Marine Biological Reserve.
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Coast Guard locates 66-year-old missing diver near Channel Islands

The Coast Guard located a 66-year-old man on September 19 that was reported missing from a dive boat near the Channel Islands. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles – Long Beach Command Center watchstanders received a call from the fishing vessel, Otravez, reporting a man had gone missing from the vessel. The vessel was conducting dive operations near Channel Islands, when one of the crewmembers noticed the missing diver and contacted the Coast Guard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localocnews.com

Letter to the Editor: Jay Chen wants you to forget

Jay Chen wants you to forget the racist remarks he made a couple months ago in a synagogue in Fountain Valley, but I certainly can’t forget how he chose to attack Michelle Steel for her “accent” and how he “needs a translator” to understand what she is saying.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
localocnews.com

The Irvine Company is the top taxpayer in Orange County in FY 21-22

SANTA ANA – The Irvine Company remains the No. 1 taxpayer in Orange County with $191,000,000 in total secured tax payments for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Charter Communications (Times Warner) is the top unsecured taxpayer with $4,257,904. The top 20 taxpayers represent 5.60 percent and 9.65 percent of secured...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

