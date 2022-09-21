ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

secretseattle.co

Seattle’s Enchanting Cocktail Soiree Is Now Open At This Bewitching Mansion

Following the success of its 2019 debut in LA , and continued success in NYC and Dallas, House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée is now open in Seattle. Freely roam the mysterious Casa Vega, the haunted home of Francisco and Molly Vega. Experience a night of themed cocktails, macabre magic, tarot readings, strange roaming specters, decadent treats, bizarre characters, hidden secret games, giant Ouija boards and so much more!
Daily Mail

The fastest-cooling real estate markets in the US: Sales drop 34% in Seattle as crime ravaged West Coast sees prices tumble amid exodus of residents - and people return from pandemic refuges

Seattle’s housing market is slowing faster than any in the country, a new study has revealed - as cash-strapped buyers increasingly shy away from home purchases. The study, from real estate firm Redfin, ranked the nation’s most populous hubs using metrics such as prices, price drops, and supply - and found that the real estate market is cooling fastest primarily along the West Coast.
capitolhillseattle.com

Three Capitol Hill clubs, three futures: Neighbours ‘under new ownership,’ former R Place shaped as restaurant project, Q marks 10 years of dancing on Broadway

Three centers of Capitol Hill nightlife face very different futures as a new owner has closed a $2.7 million deal to purchase iconic Capitol Hill gay dance bar Neighbours. Meanwhile, the next life for the former R Place is taking shape while Broadway club Q is marking 10 years in the neighborhood with plans for changes behind the scenes.
secretseattle.co

56 Things You Would Never Hear A Seattleite Say

Have you ever wondered how to tell if someone is a true, dyed-in-the-wool Seattleite?. The longer you live in a certain place, the easier it gets to distinguish the locals from the tourists and temporary transplants. If you’ve lived in Seattle for a long time, then you know that there are just certain things you would never hear a Seattleite say.
oliviamichelleh.com

Connell’s Dahlia Farm

Dahlias are flowers with a really unique variety, and they are currently in full bloom. Connell’s Dahlia Farm is a third-generation family-owned farm located in Tacoma, Washington. You can walk through the fields, purchase some cut flowers and snap some beautiful photos. Here’s what to expect when you visit!
q13fox.com

80s return to Seattle, Puget Sound in late September

This forecast will boggle your mind. Highs on Monday will soar to the 80s in Puget Sound! Some spots over the Cascade foothills could see temps near 90 degrees. This is extremely impressive for it being the last week of September.
oliviamichelleh.com

Glassblowing at Tacoma Glassblowing Studio

Tacoma and Seattle are home to some of the prettiest and extensive glass collections in the world. Renowned glass artist Dale Chihuly is from the area and his pieces showcase the glass bridge in Tacoma and throughout the Glass Museum. Many places offer glass blowing experiences and it is a must do while you live in the area. Here is what to expect during a glassblowing experience.
secretseattle.co

Seattle’s Last 7 p.m. Sunset Of The Year Will Take Place This Weekend

Prepare to say goodbye to Seattle’s late summer sunsets this weekend. One thing that makes Seattle’s gray, wet winter months bearable is the long days of sunshine that we get in the summer. Summer never lasts forever, alas, and shorter days are upon us once again. The Seattle sunset is about to cut our bright evenings short.
Inverse

These two daily activities are wreaking havoc on teens’ sleep

With the school year underway around the United States, parents and caregivers are once again faced with the age-old struggle of wrangling groggy kids out of bed in the morning. For parents of preteens and teenagers, it can be particularly challenging. Sometimes this gets chalked up to laziness in teens....
The Stranger

Slog PM: Seattle Redistricting Commission Proposes Amendments to Appease Magnolia, Iranian Organizers to Protest in Bellevue, Summer Will Return Monday

Happy Friday: Every Friday, I sing a little song in my head that my high school Spanish teacher used to sing to celebrate the end of the week. It was surprisingly mask-off about hating his job, but it's catchy! Anyway, if you're happily singing your own little Friday song today, you might be hitting up the group chat to make plans. If you're trying to have fun this weekend without breaking the bank, EverOut compiled a list of the most fun things to do this weekend in Seattle for $15 or less—not including the booze, of course.
KING-5

How to plant tulips that will last and keep squirrels away from them!

SEATTLE — Ciscoe says:. Fill your spring garden with spectacular color by planting spring blooming bulbs this fall. The best thing about spring blooming bulbs is that they already have a flower ready to go when you plant them, so unless your soil is pure clay and the bulbs rot in our rainy winters, or squirrels eat them, they can't fail to bloom. They do great planted in containers as well, so even if you live in a condo, if you’ve got a balcony all you need is a frost proof pot and you can create a colorful spring display as well.
