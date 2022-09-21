Read full article on original website
KUOW
'It's kept me alive': Kent residents rely on free farmers market in Walnut Park
For the past seven months on Friday afternoons, residents of Kent’s Walnut Park neighborhood have been able to pick up fresh produce and dry goods from an outdoor market. And it’s all free. The Walnut Park market is one of four free mobile markets in South King County...
KING-5
Fried chicken, Korean-style: Everett restaurant earns rave reviews for gourmet comfort food
EVERETT, Wash. — If the search for perfect fried chicken takes you to Snohomish County, your destination may be a small restaurant tucked in the back corner of an Everett shopping center. Sweet Radish makes mouthwatering wings, thighs, chicken strips, and sandwiches, wrapped in the kind of sleek packaging...
secretseattle.co
Seattle’s Enchanting Cocktail Soiree Is Now Open At This Bewitching Mansion
Following the success of its 2019 debut in LA , and continued success in NYC and Dallas, House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée is now open in Seattle. Freely roam the mysterious Casa Vega, the haunted home of Francisco and Molly Vega. Experience a night of themed cocktails, macabre magic, tarot readings, strange roaming specters, decadent treats, bizarre characters, hidden secret games, giant Ouija boards and so much more!
The fastest-cooling real estate markets in the US: Sales drop 34% in Seattle as crime ravaged West Coast sees prices tumble amid exodus of residents - and people return from pandemic refuges
Seattle’s housing market is slowing faster than any in the country, a new study has revealed - as cash-strapped buyers increasingly shy away from home purchases. The study, from real estate firm Redfin, ranked the nation’s most populous hubs using metrics such as prices, price drops, and supply - and found that the real estate market is cooling fastest primarily along the West Coast.
capitolhillseattle.com
Three Capitol Hill clubs, three futures: Neighbours ‘under new ownership,’ former R Place shaped as restaurant project, Q marks 10 years of dancing on Broadway
Three centers of Capitol Hill nightlife face very different futures as a new owner has closed a $2.7 million deal to purchase iconic Capitol Hill gay dance bar Neighbours. Meanwhile, the next life for the former R Place is taking shape while Broadway club Q is marking 10 years in the neighborhood with plans for changes behind the scenes.
secretseattle.co
56 Things You Would Never Hear A Seattleite Say
Have you ever wondered how to tell if someone is a true, dyed-in-the-wool Seattleite?. The longer you live in a certain place, the easier it gets to distinguish the locals from the tourists and temporary transplants. If you’ve lived in Seattle for a long time, then you know that there are just certain things you would never hear a Seattleite say.
q13fox.com
Georgetown Morgue Haunted House opens today in Seattle (Part II)
FOX 13 's Dan Griffin thought he was brave enough... at first. Today, the Georgetown Morgue Haunted House in Seattle is creaking open its doors and welcoming those who want to test their bravery once again.
oliviamichelleh.com
Connell’s Dahlia Farm
Dahlias are flowers with a really unique variety, and they are currently in full bloom. Connell’s Dahlia Farm is a third-generation family-owned farm located in Tacoma, Washington. You can walk through the fields, purchase some cut flowers and snap some beautiful photos. Here’s what to expect when you visit!
Washington’s #1 Donut (Ranked the Best in the Nation) Looks Crazy Good
Washington State's #1 Donut Shop Is A Hidden Gem Worth Finding. Who doesn't love a fresh fluffy donut? I know Homer Simpson never turns one down. There are a lot of great donut places in Washington State but a website has ranked all the donut shops in the nation and they've crowned a winner.
KUOW
Fall is here. What to expect in the PNW after an especially dry summer
It's officially fall — the first full day of the new season — and lots of people are already appreciating or looking forward to the cooler temperatures. But will autumn, like summer, serve up some surprises?. Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond spoke to KUOW's Angela King about what...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Washington
Yelp rolled out a list pinpointing every state's best brunch spot.
q13fox.com
80s return to Seattle, Puget Sound in late September
This forecast will boggle your mind. Highs on Monday will soar to the 80s in Puget Sound! Some spots over the Cascade foothills could see temps near 90 degrees. This is extremely impressive for it being the last week of September.
shorelineareanews.com
Seattle / King County free clinic offering vision care and glasses October 20-23 at Seattle Center
FREE vision care clinic (including prescription glasses!) October 20-23, 2022 at Seattle Center. In past years the Clinic has offered dental and medical services. They will not be providing dental or medical services this year, but will still offer social work and health insurance navigation. All are welcome; no documentation...
oliviamichelleh.com
Glassblowing at Tacoma Glassblowing Studio
Tacoma and Seattle are home to some of the prettiest and extensive glass collections in the world. Renowned glass artist Dale Chihuly is from the area and his pieces showcase the glass bridge in Tacoma and throughout the Glass Museum. Many places offer glass blowing experiences and it is a must do while you live in the area. Here is what to expect during a glassblowing experience.
secretseattle.co
Seattle’s Last 7 p.m. Sunset Of The Year Will Take Place This Weekend
Prepare to say goodbye to Seattle’s late summer sunsets this weekend. One thing that makes Seattle’s gray, wet winter months bearable is the long days of sunshine that we get in the summer. Summer never lasts forever, alas, and shorter days are upon us once again. The Seattle sunset is about to cut our bright evenings short.
Inverse
These two daily activities are wreaking havoc on teens’ sleep
With the school year underway around the United States, parents and caregivers are once again faced with the age-old struggle of wrangling groggy kids out of bed in the morning. For parents of preteens and teenagers, it can be particularly challenging. Sometimes this gets chalked up to laziness in teens....
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
The Stranger
Slog PM: Seattle Redistricting Commission Proposes Amendments to Appease Magnolia, Iranian Organizers to Protest in Bellevue, Summer Will Return Monday
Happy Friday: Every Friday, I sing a little song in my head that my high school Spanish teacher used to sing to celebrate the end of the week. It was surprisingly mask-off about hating his job, but it's catchy! Anyway, if you're happily singing your own little Friday song today, you might be hitting up the group chat to make plans. If you're trying to have fun this weekend without breaking the bank, EverOut compiled a list of the most fun things to do this weekend in Seattle for $15 or less—not including the booze, of course.
Above average precipitation in October predicted to follow hot, dry summer
WASHINGTON — The first day of astronomical fall brought sunshine and the start of some fall colors to western Washington, which was a welcome sight for many after a hot, dry summer. "For Seattle, it was actually our driest summer on record," said Karin Bumbaco, the assistant state climatologist...
KING-5
How to plant tulips that will last and keep squirrels away from them!
SEATTLE — Ciscoe says:. Fill your spring garden with spectacular color by planting spring blooming bulbs this fall. The best thing about spring blooming bulbs is that they already have a flower ready to go when you plant them, so unless your soil is pure clay and the bulbs rot in our rainy winters, or squirrels eat them, they can't fail to bloom. They do great planted in containers as well, so even if you live in a condo, if you’ve got a balcony all you need is a frost proof pot and you can create a colorful spring display as well.
