Monticello, AR

SouthArk removing "Community" from name of El Dorado college

The South Arkansas Community College Board of Trustees voted this week to approve the El Dorado college’s plan to change its name to South Arkansas College. While students and the general public will not notice any immediate differences, college president Dr. Bentley Wallace said, the change is an important one, intended to be forward-looking.
EL DORADO, AR
Man dies in motorcycle accident in rural Bradley County Tuesday

WARREN, Ark. – A 51-year-old Hampton man, Jonathan Ferrell, was killed in a one vehicle accident on Bradley Road 16 Tuesday, September 20, 2022. According to the Arkansas State Police, Ferrell was driving a 2001 Yamaha eastbound on Bradley Road 16 around 11:16 a.m. Entering a curve, the vehicle left the roadway on the right side and collided with a tree.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
Trucks Clogging Up Highway 82

GREENVILLE - An endless line of trucks on Highway 82 alarmed many Greenville residents because of traffic safety concerns. Residents say it's common to see trucks this time of the year because of soybean season. But, they thought there were more trucks than usual. Greenwood soybean farmer William Hill's truck...
GREENVILLE, MS
Have you seen him? El Dorado PD searching for wanted suspect

Disclaimer: All Persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Investigators of the El Dorado Police Department, criminal investigations division, needs your assistance in searching for Forrest Allen Hobson. An active warrant has been obtained for Hobson’s arrest on the counts of Second-Degree Escape and First-Degree Criminal Mischief. If anyone has […]
EL DORADO, AR
Car crashes into Walgreens Tuesday afternoon

Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, a car crashed into Walgreens on S Martin St. in Warren near the southeast corner of the building. From the information SRC has gathered, no one was injured in the accident. Warren Police, Fire rescue, and EMS personnel arrived quickly on the scene. No further information is available at this time.
WARREN, AR
Crossett woman killed in two-vehicle crash east of New Edinburg

A two-vehicle accident on State Highway 8 East of New Edinburg claimed the life of a 19-year-old Crossett woman early Monday morning, September 19, 2022. The Arkansas State Police report indicates that 19-year-old Makaylee D. Neal was driving westbound on State Highway 8 East around 5:20 a.m. in a 2015 Chevy Cruze, when “for reasons unknown,” the vehicle “crossed over the center line into the eastbound lane into the path,” of a 2022 Toyota Corolla.
NEW EDINBURG, AR

