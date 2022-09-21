Read full article on original website
610KONA
Fire Burns Along I-82 Near Prosser
(Prosser, WA) -- A 500-600 acre brush fire burned along I-82 about 5 miles east of Prosser Saturday afternoon. The fire, the origins of which are unclear, began to burn in standing wheat in a large field above the freeway. The flames were close the actual shoulder of the road, but Benton County Fire District Two's Mike McKenna told Newsradio they did not believe it would be necessary to close the road at this time. There were no evacuations and no damage to property. Part of the fire was burning on BLM-managed land and authorities were preparing to call in a fixed wing aircraft to help battle the blaze. Authorities say they expect to be on scene until at least midnight trying to contain the fire.
“Screams Could Be Heard” Kennewick House Fire Burns One
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Fire Department rushed to the scene of a kitchen inside a home on fire Thursday morning off 2617 West 6th Place. This began around 8:30am. Fire radio traffic indicated that screams could be heard in the background of the 9-1-1 call. When crews arrived, they found a victim lying on the front lawn of the home with 2nd Degree Burns to their torso and legs. The victim was rushed to Trios and later airlifted to Harborview in Seattle for further treatment. The fire itself was quickly extinguished. and the cause is under investigation. No one else was injured in the fire..
Deadly Shooting in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night around 10:00. Officers were called out to a home off West 4th Ave between Morain and and Olson. As officers and Kennewick Fire Department Medics arrived, it was found that the victim had a gunshot wound. They were taken to a local hospital for further medical treatment. The victim, an adult male, died at the hospital. If anyone has information about this incident, please call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 22-072051.
State Patrol Trooper Shot in Walla Walla
On Septembe r22, 2022, at 5:07 pm Walla Walla area police officers were dispatched to a report of an officer shot on W.Poplar Street near Avery. Further information provided by witnesses indicated the victim was a Washington State Patrol Trooper,later identified as Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. Local officers responded to the scene and secured evidence related to the incident. Several minutes later, Milton-Freewater,Oregon police officers attempted to stop a vehicle matching the description from the shooting. Local officers responded towards the Oregon state line and were involved in a short vehicle pursuit with the vehicle before the pursuit came to an end on Hwy 125 north of Stateline Rd. Brandon Dennis O’Neel DOB 7-16-1985, was taken into custody and transported to the Walla Walla County Jail where he will be booked on allegations stemming from his suspected involved in this incident. Trooper Atkinson was treated at Providence Medical center in Walla Wallaand then transported to Harborview Medical Center for additional care.
Delegation from Earthquake-Ravaged Colima, Mexico Visits Pasco
(Pasco, WA) -- The City of Pasco & Colima Pasco Friendship & Collaboration Association are hosting two musicians from Colima, Mexico, which was hit by a devastating earthquake. The visit was supposed to include several high-ranking Mexico government officials from that region, but they were unable to travel due to the earthquake. The visit will culminate with a symphony concert at the Pasco Farmers Market on September 24th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring the Mid-Columbia Symphony and Pasco’s world-renowned tenor Jose Iniguez. The musicians from Colima will also take part in the concert.
Why Are You Living in the Worst Town in Washington State?
There are good and bad traits to describe every town, everywhere. It's all in how you look at it, I guess. I googled the safest, most dangerous, and best cities to raise a family in Washington State. As far as the best small towns, I saw the following listed:. Dayton.
UPDATE–EMS, Police Find Man With Gunshot Wound, Dies at Hospital
What began as a call to assist Kennewick EMS (Emergency Medical Services) has turned into a homicide investigation. Wednesday Kennewick Police responded to a report of an unconscious man in the 3700 block of West 4th Ave. There are several apartment complexes in that area. KPD did not specify which one or where the victim was located, but it began as a call to assist EMS. The specific time of the call was not given.
Franklin Co Administrator Resigns, Will Take Job in Oklahoma
(Chickasha, OK) -- The Chickasha, Oklahoma City Council has hired Franklin County Administrator Keith Johnson as their new City Manager. During Thursday’s Special Chickasha City Council Meeting, Council Members approved an employment contract with Johnson. “As a council, we are thrilled to have someone of Keith’s caliber, and with...
Students in Walla Walla Have Free Access to Therapy
Students in Walla Walla now have access to free therapy, and I think it's great. I know I could have benefitted from therapy when I was in high-school. But back then, the popular "wisdom" of the day was that if something was bothering you, you should do one of three things:
