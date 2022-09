In late spring of 2022, The U.S. Department of Energy’s Brookhaven National Laboratory and Dillard University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), creating summer internship opportunities for students and research opportunities for faculty. A key piece of the MoU was initiating an internship program within the Lab’s legal department, enabling pre-law students to obtain experience with government contracts, procurement, intellectual property, and more.

