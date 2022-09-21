CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Illinois volleyball closed its first match in Huff Hall in over 300 days with a late 5-0 run to secure a 3-1 victory over Maryland to open Big Ten Conference play Friday night. The Fighting Illini saw Raina Terry lead the way with 20 kills for the first time this season while Diana Brown added her sixth double-double outing of 2022.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO