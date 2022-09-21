Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fightingillini.com
Illini Pick Up Three Wins on Day 1 of Commodore Invite
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Illinois men's tennis fought hard on Friday on the first day of the Commodore Invite, winning each of their singles matches. Graduate student Nic Meister beat Vanderbilt's Jeremie Casabon, 7-6, 6-3, 7-4 while sophomore Mathis Debru also took on a Commodore, Connor Robb-Wilcox, beating him 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.
fightingillini.com
Illini Open Fall Slate with 10-4 Victory
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois baseball kicked off its three-game fall slate with a 10-4 victory over Illinois-Springfield at Illinois Field on Friday night in a 14-inning exhibition contest. Riley Gowens got the start for the Illini, tossing two scoreless frames and tallying five strikeouts, including striking out the side...
fightingillini.com
Strong Finish Leads Illini to Home-Opening Win Over Maryland
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Illinois volleyball closed its first match in Huff Hall in over 300 days with a late 5-0 run to secure a 3-1 victory over Maryland to open Big Ten Conference play Friday night. The Fighting Illini saw Raina Terry lead the way with 20 kills for the first time this season while Diana Brown added her sixth double-double outing of 2022.
Comments / 0