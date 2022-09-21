Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
orlandoweekly.com
This pagoda house in DeLand is for sale now
Whether it's the proximity to so many amusement parks or simply too much sun, there's something in the air in Central Florida that makes people want to theme their homes. And all due respect to these DeLand homeowners, they really went for it when they built this pagoda-style home. The...
WESH
Osceola County residents stocking, boarding up ahead of storm
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency management officials in Osceola County are monitoring the weather while residents start to stock up and prepare. In St. Cloud, grocery stores were packed Friday. Hardware stores were busy as well. The overall consensus from shoppers was "better safe than sorry." Bradley Sierra and...
orlandoweekly.com
A woodsy castle on Orlando's Lake Mary Jane just hit the market
You hear a lot about castles in Central Florida. From the big one at the heart of Walt Disney World to the castle doctrine, it seems like redoubts and drawbridges are never far out of mind. Why not bring that extra bit of fortification home with you? This castle in...
osceola.org
Osceola County, Cities of Kissimmee and St. Cloud to Open Sandbag Distribution Site on Sunday
Osceola County, Florida – In preparation for potential severe weather conditions, Osceola County residents may fill and make sandbags at Osceola Heritage Park beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Supplies will be provided including bags and sand. Residents are allowed 25 sandbags per household and will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
Downtown St. Cloud businesses closing doors as construction projects are underway
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — At least two businesses in downtown St. Cloud are temporarily shutting down. They said it’s because the city’s construction projects are making it difficult for people to access their shops and restaurants. City officials said there’s a variety of projects underway to help...
click orlando
TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 3 hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. – A tropical wave traveling across the Caribbean Sea organized Friday morning into Tropical Depression 9. As of 11 a.m., the weather system had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was about 515 miles east-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. [WATCH: Cone, models, satellite in video player above...
Garden City vacation home at center of ‘nightmare’ loses certificate of occupancy
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Garden City vacation home which a family accused of not being as advertised has had its certificate of occupancy revoked for safety issues. The home lost its certificate of occupancy Friday morning, meaning not even the owner is allowed to spend a night inside. Steven Elliott, a Georgetown County […]
WSVN-TV
‘It’s crazy’: South Florida shoppers swarm supermarkets, wholesale stores amid storm preps
MIAMI (WSVN) - Many South Floridians are not waiting until Tropical Depression 9 strengthens into a stronger system to make a grocery run. 7News cameras on Friday evening captured customers as they wheeled carts filled with groceries out of the Publix on Southwest Seventh Street in Miami. While it’s still...
IN THIS ARTICLE
positivelyosceola.com
National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane
With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
Know your zone ahead of possible storm
Whether you’re new to the area or you’ve lived here for a while, the message from emergency management officials is the same: Plan ahead now.
Central Florida prepares for Tropical Depression 9
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Local counties are already planning for the worst. Seminole County leaders said they started preparations on Wednesday for a possible hurricane that could impact Central Florida next week. In the St. John’s River in Sanford, residents are concerned about this area and are monitoring it....
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida residents prepare for potential storm landfall
Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season, and it’s been quiet so far. But it’s unclear if that will last. Some Floridians, however, are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina is one Southwest Florida resident who says she isn’t afraid of any storm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
positivelyosceola.com
City of St. Cloud Approves 2022-23 Budget
The St. Cloud City Council on Wednesday approved its 2022-23 city budget during a final public hearing. The $209.2 million budget keeps the millage rate at 5.1128, where it has been since 2016-17. “St. Cloud is one of the fastest growing areas in a state that’s one of the fastest...
aroundosceola.com
Tropical trouble -- TD 9, soon-to-be Hermine, has eyes set on Florida
A tropical wave that storm forecasters have been watching near South America for possible development -- and impacts to the Gulf Coast -- has formed full tropical characteristics and been named Tropical Depression Nine as of 5 a.m. Friday. It's five-day forecast includes strengthening to Tropical Storm, then Hurricane Hermine,...
click orlando
How spaghetti models help forecasters predict a hurricane’s path
ORLANDO, Fla. – Ever wonder why it’s so hard to predict where and when a hurricane will exactly make landfall?. It’s not always from a lack of information available; it’s sometimes from having too much information. “Computer modeling forecasts have come very far in the last...
How Tropical Storm Ian could impact Tampa Bay
Tropical Depression Nine formed over the Caribbean Sea on Friday and is expected to strengthen to become the next hurricane of the 2022 season.
SpaceX set for Falcon 9 rocket launch this weekend from Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast this weekend. The company is looking to launch from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Saturday. The lunch is set for 7:27 p.m. Weather conditions are currently 20% favorable for...
Snow it Begins! First Flakes of Season Arrive in Upstate New York
Say it ain't snow! The first flakes of the season have arrived in Upstate New York even though winter doesn't officially begin until December 21. The US National Weather Service in Burlington, Vermont noticed snowflakes on the Whiteface Base webcam near 2000 feet on Friday, September 23. Winter at Whiteface...
edibleorlando.com
Fun Food Events for Sept 24-30: Bourbon, Oktoberfest, Zellwood Corn
Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including Zellwood corn, bourbon and more. Field to Feast is back! The 8th Annual Edible Orlando Field to Feast Dinner featuring the Walt Disney World Chefs returns to Long & Scott Farms in Mt. Dora, Nov. 5, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. Disney culinary stars set up outdoors, cooking and serving locally sourced dishes for a mix of country charm and culinary excellence. That paella up top is from a previous Field to Feast, but chefs always try to top themselves.
aroundosceola.com
5 p.m. updates — this will be Ian; Osceola part of 24-county state of emergency declaration; track nudges slightly west
Just before 5 p.m., Governor Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency for 24 Florida counties — including Osceola — in the potential path of Tropical Depression 9. “Today, I signed an Executive Order issuing a State of Emergency due to the threat of Tropical Depression 9,” said Gov.r Ron DeSantis. “This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations. We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.”
Comments / 0