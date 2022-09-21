ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, FL

orlandoweekly.com

This pagoda house in DeLand is for sale now

Whether it's the proximity to so many amusement parks or simply too much sun, there's something in the air in Central Florida that makes people want to theme their homes. And all due respect to these DeLand homeowners, they really went for it when they built this pagoda-style home. The...
DELAND, FL
WESH

Osceola County residents stocking, boarding up ahead of storm

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency management officials in Osceola County are monitoring the weather while residents start to stock up and prepare. In St. Cloud, grocery stores were packed Friday. Hardware stores were busy as well. The overall consensus from shoppers was "better safe than sorry." Bradley Sierra and...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
orlandoweekly.com

A woodsy castle on Orlando's Lake Mary Jane just hit the market

You hear a lot about castles in Central Florida. From the big one at the heart of Walt Disney World to the castle doctrine, it seems like redoubts and drawbridges are never far out of mind. Why not bring that extra bit of fortification home with you? This castle in...
ORLANDO, FL
Saint Cloud, FL
Government
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Saint Cloud, FL
Local
Florida Government
positivelyosceola.com

National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane

With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida residents prepare for potential storm landfall

Southwest Florida is right at the peak of hurricane season, and it’s been quiet so far. But it’s unclear if that will last. Some Floridians, however, are saying they fear God more than a potential storm. Christina is one Southwest Florida resident who says she isn’t afraid of any storm.
ESTERO, FL
positivelyosceola.com

City of St. Cloud Approves 2022-23 Budget

The St. Cloud City Council on Wednesday approved its 2022-23 city budget during a final public hearing. The $209.2 million budget keeps the millage rate at 5.1128, where it has been since 2016-17. “St. Cloud is one of the fastest growing areas in a state that’s one of the fastest...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
aroundosceola.com

Tropical trouble -- TD 9, soon-to-be Hermine, has eyes set on Florida

A tropical wave that storm forecasters have been watching near South America for possible development -- and impacts to the Gulf Coast -- has formed full tropical characteristics and been named Tropical Depression Nine as of 5 a.m. Friday. It's five-day forecast includes strengthening to Tropical Storm, then Hurricane Hermine,...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

How spaghetti models help forecasters predict a hurricane’s path

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ever wonder why it’s so hard to predict where and when a hurricane will exactly make landfall?. It’s not always from a lack of information available; it’s sometimes from having too much information. “Computer modeling forecasts have come very far in the last...
ENVIRONMENT
edibleorlando.com

Fun Food Events for Sept 24-30: Bourbon, Oktoberfest, Zellwood Corn

Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including Zellwood corn, bourbon and more. Field to Feast is back! The 8th Annual Edible Orlando Field to Feast Dinner featuring the Walt Disney World Chefs returns to Long & Scott Farms in Mt. Dora, Nov. 5, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. Disney culinary stars set up outdoors, cooking and serving locally sourced dishes for a mix of country charm and culinary excellence. That paella up top is from a previous Field to Feast, but chefs always try to top themselves.
ORLANDO, FL
aroundosceola.com

5 p.m. updates — this will be Ian; Osceola part of 24-county state of emergency declaration; track nudges slightly west

Just before 5 p.m., Governor Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency for 24 Florida counties — including Osceola — in the potential path of Tropical Depression 9. “Today, I signed an Executive Order issuing a State of Emergency due to the threat of Tropical Depression 9,” said Gov.r Ron DeSantis. “This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations. We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.”
FLORIDA STATE

