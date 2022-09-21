El Pollo Loco, Inc., the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, announced today the signing of a multi-unit development deal for five new restaurants in parts of Northern California and Southern Oregon over the next several years. The deal has been signed with Bunch of Pollo, Inc., an experienced franchise group whose partners already own and operate QSR West, a franchisee of more than 70 Burger King restaurants across the region.

REDDING, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO