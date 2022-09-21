Read full article on original website
Law enforcement warns of dangers of ‘The Dragon’
The Blount County Sheriff's Office put out a warning to drivers that there will be more deputies patrolling the 11-mile stretch known as 'the Dragon' this fall.
fox5atlanta.com
Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
30,000 prescription pills, multiple guns seized at north Georgia home
An investigation into a reportedly stolen package ended with the arrest of a Georgia woman and seizure of 30,000 prescription pills, deputies say. Officials with the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office tell WSB the incident began when deputies traced a mail package that had been intercepted to a local home.
wrwh.com
Sautee Woman Dies In Habersham County Accident
(Clarkesville)- A Sautee Nacoochee woman died Thursday in a single-vehicle accident. The accident happened on GA 17 at the intersection of Fred Pitts Rd. in Habersham County. The Georgia State Patrol says that 53-year old Kelly Renee Wymore was driving her Toyota Tacoma when she went off the road at the intersection, going through a residential yard and hitting a large tree.
weatherboy.com
Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee
Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
nowhabersham.com
Cornelia announces road closures ahead of Big Red Apple Festival
On Saturday, thousands of people are expected to gather in downtown Cornelia for the annual Big Red Apple Festival. The festival runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on September 24. In preparation for the event, the city will be closing off some roads. Clarkesville Street will close at 5...
This Moonshine Train in North Carolina is an Unforgettable Experience
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.
accesswdun.com
Lumpkin County woman arrested in drug investigation by Homeland Security
A Lumpkin County woman was arrested Thursday as part of an international drug investigation by Homeland Security. According to a press release from the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office, Lorraine Sharp, 57, was arrested during the execution of a search warrant at a home off White Oak Lane. The release said...
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier murder: Georgia woman revealed black eye after 2020 'fall'
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Slain Georgia woman Debbie Collier posted a series of selfies after she said she "face planted" on a sidewalk in December 2020 — long before she went missing under mysterious circumstances and was found dead in the woods 60 miles from her Athens home. "Look...
NE Ga police blotter: copper theft arrest in Athens, bus driver arrest in Madison
Athens-Clarke County Police say they are anticipating more arrests in a local copper caper: a contractor has been charged with stealing upward of two thousand pounds of copper wiring from a business in Athens. They say the man arrested is suspected in other copper theft cases elsewhere around the state.
accesswdun.com
Two people seriously injured in White County wreck
Two people were seriously injured after a single vehicle wreck Monday in White County, and the driver in that incident is facing charges. Jimmy Adrian Byron Alexander Pruitt, 21, of Cleveland is charged with driving under the influence, two counts of serious injury by vehicle, and failure to maintain lane after the wreck on Asbury Mill Road west of Cleveland.
Family of man killed by Georgia deputies pens letter: ‘You did nothing wrong’
Rusty Lynn wishes that his uncle had given deputies in northeast Georgia another choice....
The Clayton Tribune
Tallulah Falls fire chief arrested on charges of stalking, unlawful surveillance
Tallulah Falls Fire Chief Paul A. Marsteller, 66, was arrested on Sept. 21 by Habersham County Sheriff’s Office deputies for stalking and unlawful eavesdropping/surveillance after the suspect allegedly videotaped fellow employees at a private business. The charges that were issued in Habersham County warrants are unrelated to Marsteller’s position...
2 People Died After A Car Crash In Hall County (Hall County, GA)
State troopers responded to a car crash on GA 365 in Hall county that claimed two lives. The crash happened at 2:45 p.m. north of White Sulphur road in Hall county. The deceased driver was identified as George Sidney [..]
KCSO: 4 arrested after home search finds heroin and marijuana
Four people were arrested while deputies with the Knox County Sheriff's Office's narcotics unit served a search warrant in Knoxville according to police.
NE Ga police blotter: Athens copper theft suspect ID’d, statutory rape charges for Elberton man
Athens-Clarke County Police have identified the suspect in the theft of $80 thousand worth of copper wire from a business on Winterville Road: John Youngblood is from Forsyth County. Police say more arrests are possible. An Elbert County man faces a statutory rape charge: 20 year-old Logan Vickery was arrested...
WDEF
Driver killed in morning crash in northern Hamilton County
GEORGETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sheriff’s Office has released some information about a fatal wreck this morning on the north end of the Hamilton County. A single vehicle crashed around 7:30 AM on Highway 60 near B & K Ranch Road in the Georgetown area. First responders found...
Sylva Herald
IN THE SYLVA AREA - 3Br/2Ba, Study-Office, Dining Room, Eat-in-Kitchen, 2 storage sheds.
IN THE SYLVA AREA - 3Br/2Ba, Study-Office, Dining Room, Eat-in-Kitchen, 2 storage sheds. Call 828-269-5731 29tn.
Cherokee Scout
David Holbrooks
Charles David Holbrooks, 72, of Ringgold, Ga., passed away Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. He was born June 17, 1950, in Ducktown, Tenn. Mr. Holbrooks served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War earning the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Stars and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Details still sketchy in case of Athens mom found dead in Habersham Co
Deputies say the burned and naked remains of an Athens woman were found in Habersham County after she reportedly sent thousands in cash to her daughter and told her that “they won’t let me go.”. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in Habersham County where Deborah Todd Collier’s body...
