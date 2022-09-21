ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, NC

fox5atlanta.com

Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Sautee Woman Dies In Habersham County Accident

(Clarkesville)- A Sautee Nacoochee woman died Thursday in a single-vehicle accident. The accident happened on GA 17 at the intersection of Fred Pitts Rd. in Habersham County. The Georgia State Patrol says that 53-year old Kelly Renee Wymore was driving her Toyota Tacoma when she went off the road at the intersection, going through a residential yard and hitting a large tree.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
weatherboy.com

Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee

Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
TENNESSEE STATE
nowhabersham.com

Cornelia announces road closures ahead of Big Red Apple Festival

On Saturday, thousands of people are expected to gather in downtown Cornelia for the annual Big Red Apple Festival. The festival runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on September 24. In preparation for the event, the city will be closing off some roads. Clarkesville Street will close at 5...
CORNELIA, GA
Travel Maven

This Moonshine Train in North Carolina is an Unforgettable Experience

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.
BRYSON CITY, NC
accesswdun.com

Two people seriously injured in White County wreck

Two people were seriously injured after a single vehicle wreck Monday in White County, and the driver in that incident is facing charges. Jimmy Adrian Byron Alexander Pruitt, 21, of Cleveland is charged with driving under the influence, two counts of serious injury by vehicle, and failure to maintain lane after the wreck on Asbury Mill Road west of Cleveland.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
The Clayton Tribune

Tallulah Falls fire chief arrested on charges of stalking, unlawful surveillance

Tallulah Falls Fire Chief Paul A. Marsteller, 66, was arrested on Sept. 21 by Habersham County Sheriff’s Office deputies for stalking and unlawful eavesdropping/surveillance after the suspect allegedly videotaped fellow employees at a private business. The charges that were issued in Habersham County warrants are unrelated to Marsteller’s position...
TALLULAH FALLS, GA
WDEF

Driver killed in morning crash in northern Hamilton County

GEORGETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Sheriff’s Office has released some information about a fatal wreck this morning on the north end of the Hamilton County. A single vehicle crashed around 7:30 AM on Highway 60 near B & K Ranch Road in the Georgetown area. First responders found...
GEORGETOWN, TN
Cherokee Scout

David Holbrooks

Charles David Holbrooks, 72, of Ringgold, Ga., passed away Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. He was born June 17, 1950, in Ducktown, Tenn. Mr. Holbrooks served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War earning the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Stars and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
RINGGOLD, GA

