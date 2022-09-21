Read full article on original website
nomadlawyer.org
Top Rated 7 Best Places to Visit In Oxnard, California
Oxnard is a charming seaside city west of Los Angeles, where you can see contemporary California art at the Carnegie Art Museum, housed in a 19th-century library. Historic homes from the early 1900s line Heritage Square, and you can take a stroll along the beach or on the grassy lawns of Oxnard Beach Park. From here, you can enjoy views of the Channel Islands National Park and Marine Sanctuary.
Ventura County Reporter
County grapples with concerns over unpermitted food vendors
A Facebook post by the Ventura County Environmental Health Division asking people to report food vendors operating without a health permit clearly touched a nerve for many people, because it quickly resulted in more than 500 comments expressing a variety of views. While some people agreed with county officials that...
Noozhawk
BizHawk: With ‘Heavy Hearts,’ Mesa Burger and Beans BBQ Announce Closures
The restaurant world is rough. Mesa Burger on Coast Village Road is among the latest restaurants to flip its last patty. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closure of our Montecito location, effective Sept. 15," the company said in a statement. "We will be forever grateful to all our wonderful guests and the entire Montecito community for their gracious support. We will miss you."
sitelinesb.com
The Butterfly Lane Pedestrian Tunnel Has Reopened
••• The pedestrian tunnel linking Coast Village Circle and Butterfly Lane has reopened. The entrances are a bit municipal for my taste, and the inside doesn’t look much different, but nearby residents must be relieved to have it back. ••• Opening September 30 at Sullivan Goss: “the...
Coastal View
Garcia fundraiser draws large crowd and support
Carpinterians gathered at the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center for local artist Lety Garcia on Sunday, raising money for Garcia. Garcia was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in late July; a GoFundMe launched by her daughter surpassed its $10,000 goal, bringing in $18,050 to the family as of publication.
venturabreeze.com
At Ventura’s Board of Education meeting passion and intensity took center stage
The voices were loud and at times raucous throughout the passion filled meeting. Arriving at the parking lot of the VUSD building on Stanley Ave, I didn’t know what to expect. A long line of cars waiting to pull into a nearly full lot, directed by what seemed to be an ecstatic security guard with a huge welcoming smile on his face, waving everybody in place.
Why parents protested against a Pasadena principal's reinstatement
On Tuesday night, Pasadena Unified School District officials held the first of several community meetings regarding the return of a controversial principal.Parents against the move protested outside the meeting and called on officials to fire the principal."We would like to see Mr. Ramirez fired," said parent Julie Schneiderman.Last month, San Rafael Elementary School Principal Rudy Ramirez raced to campus after someone called 911 call claiming they saw a burglar. However, after a brief investigation, authorities determined it was the school's Latino Janitor working on a Sunday.A private security guard's body-worn camera captured San Rafael Elementary School Principal Rudy Ramirez chastising...
FOX Reno
'I'd be arrested': Gay man slams school district over gender identity instruction
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (TND) — A gay man wearing a "Groom Dogs Not Kids" shirt, who claimed to be the uncle of two students in the Conejo Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) in California, berated the district's school board earlier this week over accusations it teaches controversial gender identity topics to students.
signalscv.com
Firefighters extricate man’s arm from elevator
A man was freed from an elevator Wednesday afternoon after his arm got stuck between the doors, according to emergency responders. The Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call for a technical rescue for a man whose arm got trapped in an elevator at 26357 McBean Parkway at approximately 2:51 p.m., according to Craig Little, spokesman for the Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Missing Westlake Village Woman Found Safe
A 38-year-old woman who went missing for a week and was last seen in Westlake Village was found safe Friday. Tessa Nichole Coombs went missing on Sept. 15 in the 31000 block of Foxfield Drive, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The LASD did not release any details about...
Fontana Herald News
Two people died, nine others were hospitalized during music festival at Glen Helen Amphitheater
Two persons died after attending the Nocturnal Wonderland festival in San Bernardino during the weekend of Sept. 16-19, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The annual Electronic Dance Music (EDM) event was attended by more than 70,000 visitors over the course of four days at Glen Helen...
crimevoice.com
Farm Watch” Yields Arrest for Stealing Rosemary Plants
20-year-old Fillmore resident Jose Antonio Rosales Hernandez has either found a niche market for the sale of a specific variety of stolen property or he’s got a serious addiction to certain herbs used in Italian cuisine. Evidence of those two possibilities surfaced with his September 15 th arrest when,...
tnso.news
California Colleges That Made The Top 5
Thinking about going to college? There are tons of colleges to go to in California but sometimes, it can be hard to choose. It would be wise to go to a school that has great education and has great opportunities that can help you in life. Maybe a college that is in the Top 5 Greatest Colleges in California, schools that are great overall for most majors, including sports.
kvta.com
Fall In Ventura County Will Start With Heat
Fall in Ventura County will start with another heat wave. That's especially true for the valleys as high temperatures rise into the '90s to over 100 as we head into the weekend and early next week. The coast will be the place to escape the worst of the heat with...
kclu.org
It could be a spectacular sight! Launch of massive rocket with secret payload set for Central Coast
The launch of a massive rocket with a secret military payload could create a spectacular sight for people in the Tri-Counties this weekend. The United Launch Alliance has targeted a 2:53 p.m. launch Saturday for a Delta IV Heavy rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base. It's carrying an undisclosed payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.
This is the best brunch spot in California in 2022, according to Yelp
In the land of garnished avocado toasts, bottomless mimosas and serpentine lines around the corner, it’s no secret that brunch has fully cast the nation under its delicious spell. Whether it’s an old-school shop with a no-frills menu or a sleek, trendy joint slinging craft cocktails, brunch isn’t just a plain old meal — it’s […]
PLANetizen
Mountain Shuttle Could Be Revived, a Century Later
A new shuttle service could make the Angeles National Forest, a vast swath of wilderness that looms above hyper-urbanized Los Angeles County, accessible to more visitors. As Steve Scauzillo of the Los Angeles Daily News reports in an article republished in Mass Transit, the proposed Mount Wilson Express Shuttle, funded in part through efforts by U.S. Representative Judy Chu (D-Pasadena), will likely run on weekends and take passengers to the Mount Wilson Observatory, the Haramokngna American Indian Cultural Center at Red Box, Clear Creek Information Center, and trailheads at Eaton Saddle, Colby Canyon and Gould Mesa.
kclu.org
Chaos in South Coast shopping center after reports of attack by man armed with knife
It was a scary experience for hundreds of people in a South Coast shopping center. A report of a man armed with a knife attacking someone forced the evacuation of a Home Depot store. It started just after nine Friday morning, in Goleta’s Camino Real marketplace. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s...
Metro Finally Announces An Opening Date For The K-Line—And Rides Will Be Free For The Entire Weekend
Metro has just announced the official opening date of the $2 billion K Line light rail, or the Crenshaw/LAX Line, that has been decades in the making. While you might have thought you’d never see it happen in this lifetime, the date is Friday, October 7 of this year. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon along with a host of festivities at Leimert Park on the big day. What’s more, you’ll get to test out the new line and ride wherever you like from the moment it opens through Sunday of that weekend. So you can start planning...
crimevoice.com
Santa Barbara PD makes Felony DUI Arrest
September 14, 2022 – Santa Barbara, Ca. – The new day had barely begun on the morning of September 9th when Santa Barbara City Fire Department and Santa Barbara City Police Department personnel responded to a 911 Emergency report of a high speed single-vehicle crash occurring on a city street crossing under U.S. 101 lanes.
