richardsontoday.com
Free Online Composting Class Available Beginning Sept. 25
A 45-minute class that will help you turn yard and kitchen scraps into lush compost to use in your garden. Composting at home can reduce waste sent to the landfill and create soil amendments for a heathy landscape. Compost piles can be made in a variety of ways and be maintained for different purposes. Learn about:
richardsontoday.com
Keep Old Books, Other Media Out of Landfill; Donate to FOL Book Sale
Doing some fall cleaning? Consider donating books, record albums, CDs and DVDs to the next Friends of the Richardson Public Library (FOL) Book Sale (taking place Oct. 7-9 at the Library). The nonprofit uses the proceeds of its biannual book sales to support Library services and programs such as lectures, workshops, children’s activities, and Little Free Library kits for the community.
richardsontoday.com
No More Fines at Library Beginning Oct. 1
Starting Oct. 1, the Richardson Public Library will no longer charge late fees, and existing late fees will be removed from Library accounts. The change is in line with “fine-free” best practices that have been implemented by libraries nationwide over the last seven years in order to make libraries more equitable and accessible, particularly for children.
richardsontoday.com
“Light Up Lockwood” Lights Up the CORE District Saturday
The Lockwood area of Richardson’s CORE District will be on display tomorrow night, Sept. 24, as the City and CORE merchants host “Light up Lockwood,” a free event from 6-10 p.m. featuring live entertainment and the lighting of the iconic Lockwood water tower at sunset. Food/drinks will be available for purchase from the four onsite Lockwood restaurants and a variety of vendors will have goods for sale.
richardsontoday.com
“Get On Board” through Sept. 30
There is still a week left to apply to serve on one of Richardson’s boards and commissions—the application period ends Friday, Sept. 30. The City oversees 10 boards and commissions comprised of concerned citizens, appointed by the City Council, who volunteer their time, knowledge, and expertise to make a difference in the community.
richardsontoday.com
City Council Meeting Location Reminder and Broadcast Info
Due to fire damage at City Hall, City Council meetings have been temporarily relocated, utilizing different locations based on the type of meeting. The new locations are as follows:. City Council Meetings. Until further notice, all City Council work session and regular meetings will be held in the Multi-Purpose Meeting...
richardsontoday.com
Draft Ordinance Presented Regarding Regulations for Short-Term Rentals
Community Services staff presented a draft ordinance to the City Council Monday regarding regulations for short-term rentals. The ordinance is the culmination of citizen input, continued study, legal considerations, and City Council feedback–staff gave two prior presentations on the topic at City Council work sessions in April and May.
richardsontoday.com
City Secretary’s Office Recognized for Excellence
The Richardson City Secretary’s Office has received the Municipal Clerk’s Office Achievement of Excellence Award from the Texas Municipal Clerks Association (TMCA) for the second consecutive time. The award, presented Monday at the Richardson City Council work session, was developed in 2019 and recognizes excellence in the effective and efficient management of resources in a Texas municipal clerk’s office.
richardsontoday.com
City’s First Director of Economic Development Appointed
Richardson City Manager Don Magner has appointed Jenny Mizutowicz to serve as the City’s first Director of Economic Development. Mizutowicz comes to the City from UT Dallas, where she currently serves as the Manager of Economic Development Initiatives. The City Council approved the creation of the Department of Economic Development in August along with nearly $1.4 million for economic development initiatives, a move designed to better leverage essential economic development partnerships and opportunities.
richardsontoday.com
At the Eisemann Center
The Puzzle Show, played by Borzoo Arjmand and Ehsan Karami, is the story of four people from four different decades with a mutual memory of a common place. This 90-minute show starring John Mueller and other nationally known talent invites the audience to step inside the night of Dec. 4, 1956, when Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash found themselves jamming at Sam Phillip’s Sun Studios in Memphis, Tenn. Little did they know that their jam session was being recorded and preserved for all time, representing all the performers in their prime and the very best music of that time including rockabilly, country, gospel and rock and roll.
