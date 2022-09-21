Read full article on original website
Related
NBC's $10 Million Dollar Mistake: Under Siege 'Meet The Press' Moderator Chuck Todd Set To Land Massive Golden Handshake If Fired
NBC will have to pay more than $10 million dollars if it decides to jettison embattled Meet The Press host Chuck Todd, Radar has learned.Peacock’s top brass recently re-signed Todd, 50, to a multi-year multi-million-dollar contract — meaning if it’s decided that a new moderator is needed for the ailing show, the embarrassing U-turn would also deliver colossal egg on the face.“Chuck only recently put pen to paper on a new contract,” a source close to the situation said.The goateed anchor agreed to a two-year contract extension in a deal worth at least $10 million dollars, the insider added.As RadarOnline.com...
Will Pat Sajak Get Canceled? ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Photographed With Marjorie Taylor Greene
As Pat Sajak‘s 41-year tenure as host of Wheel of Fortune winds down, the game show host has made his way into headlines for a very different reason. In a recent photo, which has been circulating on social media, Sajak can be seen smiling and posing with Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and RSBN reporter Bryan Glenn. While this may seem like an innocent photo opportunity to some, others assume his support for the Republican Congresswoman and have announced their boycott of Wheel of Fortune, vowing to “change the channel” if the show comes on. Could this mean that he might get...
News anchor begins to have stroke on live TV
A news anchor in Oklahoma worried her audience Saturday when she cut a broadcast short and began to have a stroke during a live TV broadcast.
Today’s Willie Geist and Wife Christina Met in Middle School! Get to Know His Longtime Spouse
NBC viewers have fallen in love with family man Willie Geist and his wonderful love story! The longtime news correspondent has been happily married to his wife, Christina Geist (née Sharkey), since 2003. Keep scrolling to meet his spouse. Who Is Willie Geist’s Wife, Christina Geist?. Willie and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The 'Big Brother 24' Jury Members Are Not Getting Along in the Slightest
As our trusted host Julie Chen Moonves always says, "Expect the unexpected." Following the fifth week of competition on Big Brother 24, the evicted houseguests head to the jury house; there, the jury members are only allowed to see the competitions and ceremonies that include the remaining players. Article continues...
earnthenecklace.com
Lynette Romero Leaving KTLA: Where Is the California Anchor Going?
Lynette Romero is an illustrious and inspiring journalist in California and on the national level. Now she is moving on to a new opportunity after 24 hours of being the Golden State’s premiere news anchor. Lynette Romero announced she is leaving KTLA-TV 5 News in September 2022. The Emmy-Award-winning veteran anchor’s viewers naturally had queries about her decision. They want to know where she is going and if they will see her on their screens again. Her followers also wonder if this is retirement and leaving Los Angeles. Here’s what Romero said about her departure from her longtime broadcasting home.
New Primetime News Show Hosted by Chris Cuomo to Debut Monday, October 3 at 8pm ET/7pm CT on NewsNation
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- NewsNation today announced that “Cuomo” has officially begun production in New York City, unveiling its first official trailer, graphics and promotional videos for the show. The primetime news program, hosted by multi award-winning broadcast anchor and attorney Chris Cuomo, will debut Monday, October 3, and air weeknights at 8pm ET/7pm CT on NewsNation. Alexandra “Dusty” Cohen has been named executive producer of “Cuomo,” which will be produced live at Nexstar’s midtown Manhattan production studios. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005945/en/ Chris Cuomo, award-winning broadcast anchor and host of new primetime news program “Cuomo” airing 8pm ET on NewsNation beginning October 3rd. (Photo: Business Wire)
Harry And Meghan Return To LAX, Reportedly On British Airways
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to Southern California after extending their trip to the UK by several days due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. British tabloids report the couple flew British Airways to Los Angeles. Report: Harry And Meghan Back In California After British Airways Flight.
RELATED PEOPLE
earnthenecklace.com
Allison Latos Leaving WSOC-TV: Where Is the Charlotte Anchor Going?
Allison Latos has been bringing news to the people of Charlotte in an extraordinary way for the last 11 years. People were sad when they saw the video recording of the anchor and reporter in which she announced her departure from WSOC-TV. Latos has earned the highest respect from Charlotte residents and her colleagues. So her followers had many questions when they heard Allison Latos was leaving WSOC-TV. Find out what the multi-Emmy Award-winning anchor said about the new career chapter in her life.
News anchor suspended after calling out cohost’s treatment by management on air
A news anchor has reportedly been suspended by a local Los Angeles television station after he apologised to viewers for the sudden departure of his former co-host.The furore at KTLA-TV began last week when the station announced the departure of Lunette Romero from her weekend slot at the news channel. KTLA said the popular news anchor had “decided to move on after nearly 24 years at KTLA”, with the local news station putting out a similar statement on Twitter about Romero’s sudden departure from the channel’s weeklend morning news show.Deadline reported on Monday that following his Saturday segment, Mr...
Trace Gallagher Named Permanent Anchor Of ‘Fox News @ Night’
Trace Gallagher has been named the permanent anchor of Fox News @ Night, Fox News Channel’s midnight ET newscast. He succeeds Shannon Bream, who debuted as the anchor of Fox News Sunday earlier this month. Gallagher will take over the newscast on Oct. 3, anchoring from the Los Angeles.
earnthenecklace.com
Mary Yoon Leaving Fox 11: Where Is the L.A. Meteorologist Going?
Mary Yoon has been brightening the weekends of Los Angeles residents with her weather forecasts on KTTV. But now, the meteorologist is leaving the station in September 2022. When she announced that she was departing from the station, locals naturally had questions about why Mary Yoon’s leaving Fox 11 and where she’s going next. Find out what Mary Yoon said about her departure from KTTV Fox 11 Los Angeles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Craig Melvin and His Wife Lindsay Czarniak Are a True Power Couple! See Their Sweet Marriage Quotes
Today anchor Craig Melvin and his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, could not be more perfect for each other! The NBC star and his beloved got married in 2011 and have since welcomed two beautiful children: Delano and Sybil. The pair are always gushing over their love for one another with cute quotes that will melt your heart.
Robert Telles arrest: ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC avoid mentioning suspect in journalist's murder is a Democrat
The arrest of a Democratic public official in Las Vegas for allegedly murdering a journalist shocked the nation, but news networks went out of their way to bury his party affiliation. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the death of Las Vegas Review-Journal...
Bernard Shaw, original CNN anchor and longtime contributor, dies at 82
Veteran newsman Bernard Shaw helped launch CNN as its first anchor in 1980.
Fox News wins the US ratings battle for coverage of Queen's funeral with an average of 1.7million viewers - as CNN and MSNBC also saw big boost on the historic day
Fox News led the competition on Monday as coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in the UK took place largely during the first half of the day. The network pulled in 1.74 million average viewers over the coveted 5am to 1pm hours as they covered the end of her reign and the dazzling funeral procession that followed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pat Sajak Ripped For Photo With Grimy GOPer Greene
"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak was trending on Twitter after a photo of him and far-right congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was posted on Sunday night. The image garnered a big backlash from many offended by his association with the problematic politician. The post Pat Sajak Ripped For Photo With Grimy GOPer Greene appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
ETOnline.com
King Charles' Former Butler Addresses Myths About Him (Exclusive)
King Charles III's former butler is speaking out. In an interview with ET's Kevin Frazier, Grant Harrold, the new monarch's former butler, reacted to the "strange" stories that have surfaced about the king in the wake of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II's, death. "Somebody said to me, 'Oh did you...
Bachelorette’s Zach Is the Next Bachelor—Meet His Contestants Including a Famous Family Member
Now that The Bachelorette is almost over, Bachelor Nation wants to know: Who is next Bachelor for 2023? Reality Steve confirmed the season 27 Bachelor, and he’s not someone fans would expect. The next Bachelor will be the lead of The Bachelor season 27 and follow in the footsteps of the most recent past Bachelors: Clayton Echard (season 26), Matt James (season 25) and Peter Weber (season 24.) The Bachelor season 27 will also follow The Bachelorette season 19, which was the first Bachelorette season to feature two full-time Bachelorettes: Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight...
NFL・
Comments / 0