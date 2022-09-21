Interstate 5 closed due to semi crashes

An incident involving three semi trucks closed both directions of Interstate 5 traffic last week.

According to Shelley Wilson, public information officer for the Williams area California Highway Patrol, traffic was stopped on the roadway near Maxwell in the early afternoon hours of Sept. 13 due to a previous crash when a semi truck heading northbound on Interstate 5 failed to see the stopped cars ahead.

Wilson said the semi swerved slightly to the left to avoid a passenger car in the adjacent lane before straddling both lanes and crashing into the left side of another semi that was in front of the passenger car and the right side of a V-3 propane tanker also on the roadway.

The crash punctured some piping on the propane tanker, causing leaking, said Wilson.

According to Wilson, I-5 was closed for approximately three hours due to the incident. During that time, northbound traffic was diverted onto State Route 20 and southbound traffic was diverted into the Maxwell area.

No injuries were reported, said Wilson.