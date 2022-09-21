ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maxwell, CA

Interstate 5 closed due to semi crashes

By Colusa County Sun-Herald
Colusa County Sun-Herald
Colusa County Sun-Herald
 3 days ago

An incident involving three semi trucks closed both directions of Interstate 5 traffic last week.

According to Shelley Wilson, public information officer for the Williams area California Highway Patrol, traffic was stopped on the roadway near Maxwell in the early afternoon hours of Sept. 13 due to a previous crash when a semi truck heading northbound on Interstate 5 failed to see the stopped cars ahead.

Wilson said the semi swerved slightly to the left to avoid a passenger car in the adjacent lane before straddling both lanes and crashing into the left side of another semi that was in front of the passenger car and the right side of a V-3 propane tanker also on the roadway.

The crash punctured some piping on the propane tanker, causing leaking, said Wilson.

According to Wilson, I-5 was closed for approximately three hours due to the incident. During that time, northbound traffic was diverted onto State Route 20 and southbound traffic was diverted into the Maxwell area.

No injuries were reported, said Wilson.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Two killed in Yuba County vehicle crashes

YUBA COUNTY -- A teenager is among those killed in two separate vehicle crashes Friday morning in Yuba County, according to the California Highway Patrol.In the first crash, at approximately 6:45 a.m., the driver of a silver Chevy Trail Blazer traveling east on Quincy La Porte Road an an unknown rate of speed, went off the roadway and collided with an embankment.The 19-year-old driver suffered fatal injuries, while her 23-year-old passenger received minor injuries. Both lived in Brownsville, CHP reported.In a separate crash, a Ford F250 was southbound on New York Flat Road north of Idlewood Circle when the driver, identified as a 27-year-old woman from El Dorado Hills, collided head on with a Ford F150 driven by a Palermo man.The first vehicle overturned and the woman was ejected. She died on scene, according to CHP.Both crashes remain under investigation, but alcohol or drugs are considered to be a factor in the second accident.  
YUBA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Two fatal crashes in Yuba County occur within minutes of each other

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter Office released two fatal vehicle collision reports that both happened around 6:45 p.m. on Friday. New York Flat Road CHP said that a 27-year-old female, of El Dorado Hills, was driving a gray Ford F-250 southbound on New York Flat Road and Jonathan Jordan, 44, […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

El Dorado Hills woman killed in head-on Yuba County crash

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A 27-year-old El Dorado Hills woman was killed in a Friday night head-on crash near the Yuba County community of Forbestown, officials with the California Highway Patrol said. Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, the 27-year-old driver of a Ford pickup truck was driving south on New...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Multiple people injured including a child in a crash

SUTTER COUNTY — A crash on SR-20 left multiple people injured including a child.According to CHP Yuba Sutter, a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 at Humphrey Road left lanes in both directions temporarily blocked. Both vehicles had five passengers and nine of them had moderate to major injuries, including a 12-year-old with a broken leg. None appear to be life-threatening.Fortunately, an infant involved in the crash did not have any injuries.CHP says DUI does not appear to be a factor. 
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maxwell, CA
Local
California Traffic
actionnewsnow.com

18-year-old riding bike hit by vehicle in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A man riding a bike in Chico was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday morning, according to the CHP. The CHP said Degene Dean was driving north on the Skyway and was approaching the crosswalk at the northbound Highway 99 onramp.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspected meth, ghost gun found during Paradise traffic stop; 2 arrested

PARADISE, Calif. - Two men were arrested early Thursday morning in Paradise after a traffic stop led to officers locating suspected methamphetamine and a ghost gun, according to the Paradise Police Department. At about 2:45 a.m., an officer pulled a vehicle over on Pentz Road for speeding. As the officer...
PARADISE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Highway Patrol#Interstate 5#Traffic Accident
actionnewsnow.com

SWAT search of Chico home ends with body found, man arrested for ID theft

CHICO, Calif. - A Chico man was arrested on dozens of counts of identity theft and and check fraud. It happened at a home where a body was found on Wednesday. Darren Pirtle, 57, was arrested on 51 felony counts of making fictitious checks and having someone else's credit cards and identification.
CHICO, CA
KRON4 News

Fairfield man drowns at Lake Berryessa in Napa County

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after drowning at Lake Berryessa on Thursday, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media. Witnesses at the scene of the drowning in Markley Cove called authorities around 1:40 p.m. to report the incident. KRON On is streaming news live now Several agencies responded to […]
NAPA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Oroville man sentenced for 2 shootings, including ATV rider

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for two shootings in Butte County, including the shooting of a man riding an ATV in Oroville in June, District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 36-year-old Jason Kraft was sentenced to 15 years after he was convicted...
OROVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
actionnewsnow.com

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against City of Chico, police department

CHICO, Calif. - A wrongful death lawsuit was filed against the City of Chico and two police officers in connection with an officer-involved shooting in 2015. The father of Eddie "Gabe" Sanchez is suing the city, the police department and officers Mark Bass and David Bailey, claiming excessive force. The...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police find body inside Chico home while serving search warrant

CHICO, Calif. 4:30 P.M. UPDATE - The Chico Police Department said an investigation is underway after officers found a body inside a home while serving a search warrant on Wednesday morning. Police said they responded to a home on the 2600 block of Burnap Avenue to serve the search warrant...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Three suspects being sought in weekend kidnapping, carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects who kidnapped, carjacked and assaulted a man over the weekend in Tehama County. At approximately 4:06 p.m. on Sunday, deputies with the Tehama County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home in the 8000 block of Rawson Road for reports of a subject suffering from a stab wound.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Colusa County Sun-Herald

Colusa County Sun-Herald

Colusa, CA
300
Followers
11
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Colusa County Sun-Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy