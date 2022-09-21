ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maxwell, CA

One person killed in Interstate 5 collision

By Colusa County Sun-Herald
 3 days ago

One person was killed in a collision that occurred on Interstate 5 south of Maxwell on last week.

According to a release issued by the Williams area California Highway Patrol, a person – identified only as a 54-year-old female from Fairfield – was driving northbound on Interstate 5 at an unknown speed at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. For unknown reasons, this driver veered west, crossing the center divide and drove into the southbound lanes of traffic before colliding with a 2019 Kenworth Tractor Trailer Combo driven by Hector Yerbal Hernandez, 40, of Modesto.

Yerbal Hernandez lost control of his vehicle as a result of the collision, according to the release, but he was able to regain control of his vehicle as it came to rest in the center divide.

At the time of the collision, Kaifeng Xhang, 30, of Houston, was in the adjacent lane of southbound traffic and aggressively applied the brakes of his vehicle but was unable to avoid striking the vehicle of the unidentified driver, according to the release. After colliding with the vehicle, Xhang stopped his vehicle in the roadway.

The vehicle of the unidentified driver came to rest within the southbound lanes of the roadway, blocking traffic, read the release.

All parties involved in the crash were reported to have been wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident but the unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene when first responders arrived.

Due to the collision, CHP officials said Interstate 5 was shut down for approximately two hours and 20 minutes.

Colusa, CA
