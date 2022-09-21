Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has the cure to tame high inflation: A massive wave of Russian immigration
Bill Ackman, chief executive officer of Pershing Square Capital Management, has an idea for fighting inflation. The Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates in hopes of cooling the economy and taming inflation, which remained near a 40-year high in August at 8.3%. Their goal is to reduce demand...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
H2O Innovation Awarded $12.0 M of New Water Treatment Projects
(H2O Innovation/Globe Newswire) H2O Innovation Inc. (“H2O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that its Water Technologies & Services (WTS) business line has recently been awarded 10 new water treatment projects. These new contracts, with a total value of $12.0 M, bring the WTS backlog to $46.0 M. The new projects are coming from four municipal customers and six industrials. This combination, which weighed more towards industrial projects, is in line with the Corporation’s Three-Year Strategic Plan.
Comments / 0